New Jersey 101.5

Worst rated hospitals in NJ: How they compare with new safety scores

An updated study that assigns letter grades to every hospital in the Garden State finds Jersey hospitals have the 6th highest number of A rated hospitals of any state in the nation, but Katie Stewart, the director of Health Care Ratings for the Leapfrog Group said close to 25% of Garden State hospitals get a letter grade of C or D.
WITF

Pennsylvania launches new service for veterans

Among the many things Pennsylvania’s Deputy Adjutant General for Veterans Affairs Brigadier General Maureen Weigl oversees is PA VetConnect, a new resource for veterans. “That is a system that we’ve created at the Department of Military and Veteran Affairs to help anybody know how to help a veteran whether you have an aunt an uncle or a brother that served that might be struggling,” she said.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Times News

Opinion: Sharp political divide

Although the Carbon-Schuylkill area is contiguous to the Lehigh Valley, and many of its residents go there to shop or for entertainment, its politics are light years apart. While the former tilts far right, the Lehigh Valley leans more moderate with a liberal bend. In Carbon’s case, it wasn’t always...
CARBON COUNTY, PA
butlerradio.com

Burning Bush Banned In Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania has added another shrub to its invasive species list—and this one is quite popular. The state Department of Agriculture voted to add the burning bush to its controlled plant and noxious weed list. The bush is known for its vibrant red colors that go on full display in...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Local resident wins lottery, becomes Pennsylvania's newest millionaire

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It's going to be a very good Christmas for one local family."We are tremendously excited to join Pa.'s newest millionaire, Kim of Allegheny County, who purchased her $3 million winning scratch-off right here at this Sheetz in Canonsburg," one representative said.The Pennsylvania Lottery presented Kim with her $3 million check.She said she couldn't believe that she won. She even scanned her ticket twice to make sure."I still don't think it's real. I get up every day and do not believe it. I think when I get my money, I'll believe it's real," Kim said with a laugh."I'm going to buy a house, maybe work a little less, and help some other people out," she added.Lottery proceeds benefit Pennsylvania seniors, and they said, since 1972, the lottery has generated almost $34 billion for programs that seniors rely on every day.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Government Technology

Criminals Use Online Reporting System to Threaten Lehigh Valley Schools

(TNS) — School is one of the places students should feel safest, but that hasn’t been the case recently for some Lehigh Valley students as repeated violent threats have been directed at schools in the region. Throughout the last couple weeks, unsubstantiated threats were made against Allentown schools,...
ALLENTOWN, PA
abc27.com

Why the ‘red wave’ never happened in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Looking back on Election Day, a heavily anticipated “red wave” never materialized and the Democratic party scored major wins. However, there is still debate as to why Election Day results favored the Democrats. An election dissection is currently happening in Harrisburg, and even...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
berkscountyliving.com

Inside The President’s House

Tucked in a wooded glade back a lengthy lane in Bern Township stands a nearly two-century-old stately Georgian revival manor house where, truly, the spirited presences of Queen Elizabeth and Princess Diana rule the domain. The house, built in 1840 by a prominent Berks limestone quarry owner, has pretty much from its start been a center of social life for the region’s industrial, civic and social leaders. Its architecture – both original and later additions – have drawn praise in the profession. And, for the past dozen years, the property has gained an academic distinction as well: it is the official Alvernia University president’s residence. The property is known as Cedar Hill Farms, located off the aptly named Cedar Hill Drive. It was gifted to Alvernia by Carolyn and Jerome Holleran in 2010. The couple well recalls the day they informed then Alvernia President Thomas Flynn of the offer.
BERN TOWNSHIP, PA
MONTCO.Today

Red-to-Blue Flip of the Pa. House Came Down to Voters in Upper Dublin, Montgomeryville, Horsham, and Ambler

Hyper-local voters from Montgomery County communities have statewide political implications. The recent win for Democrat Melissa Cerrato flipped a seat in the Commonwealth’s red-to-blue political spectrum. The majority-party shift resulted from voters in the state’s 151st Legislative District, comprising Upper Dublin, Montgomeryville, Horsham, and Ambler. Jon Kamp and Scott Calvert brought nationwide coverage of the change to readers of The Wall Street Journal.
HORSHAM, PA
PennLive.com

Philly woman, after many failed attempts, takes ‘savage’ approach to addiction recovery

Editor’s note: PennLive spent much of 2022 trying to understand the opioid overdose crisis, which has returned to Pennsylvania with a vengeance. We focused on questions including what caused the surge, what did we do right and wrong in earlier efforts to fight the epidemic, and what else should we do. We interviewed experts and regular people and attended hearings and rallies. Most importantly, we talked to Pennsylvanians impacted by the crisis, to convey the human impact and learn what they believe might have saved their loved one. Finally, we spoke to people recovering from addiction to learn what works and what doesn’t. We hope the resulting six stories will help people protect themselves and loved ones, be better able to evaluate proposed policies aimed at the crisis, and find insights and hope that can lead to recovery and saved lives.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

