PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It's going to be a very good Christmas for one local family."We are tremendously excited to join Pa.'s newest millionaire, Kim of Allegheny County, who purchased her $3 million winning scratch-off right here at this Sheetz in Canonsburg," one representative said.The Pennsylvania Lottery presented Kim with her $3 million check.She said she couldn't believe that she won. She even scanned her ticket twice to make sure."I still don't think it's real. I get up every day and do not believe it. I think when I get my money, I'll believe it's real," Kim said with a laugh."I'm going to buy a house, maybe work a little less, and help some other people out," she added.Lottery proceeds benefit Pennsylvania seniors, and they said, since 1972, the lottery has generated almost $34 billion for programs that seniors rely on every day.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO