Read full article on original website
Related
Worst rated hospitals in NJ: How they compare with new safety scores
An updated study that assigns letter grades to every hospital in the Garden State finds Jersey hospitals have the 6th highest number of A rated hospitals of any state in the nation, but Katie Stewart, the director of Health Care Ratings for the Leapfrog Group said close to 25% of Garden State hospitals get a letter grade of C or D.
fox29.com
Pennsylvania residents may be owned money from billions in unclaimed funds
PHILADELPHIA - If it sounds too good to be true, it usually is – especially when it comes to free money. But just in time for the holidays, Philadelphia is telling residents to check if they're owed money from a mound of unclaimed funds sitting in Harrisburg. Philadelphia on...
Tax rebate 2022: Pennsylvanians can expect a bonus rebate check by year's end
People living in Pennsylvania may be eligible for an additional $650 tax rebate from the Pennsylvania Department of Revenue before 2022 comes to an end.
NewsChannel 36
Grandparents, Officials Discuss Challenges and Resources for Raising Grandchildren as Result of Addiction Crisis
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WENY) - According to Pennsylvania officials, nearly 260,000 children live in households headed by grandparents or other relatives. The number of grandparents raising grandchildren is rising, and in many cases is due to the drug overdose crisis. On Aug 31, International Overdose Awareness Day, Department of Drug and...
Pennsylvania launches new service for veterans
Among the many things Pennsylvania’s Deputy Adjutant General for Veterans Affairs Brigadier General Maureen Weigl oversees is PA VetConnect, a new resource for veterans. “That is a system that we’ve created at the Department of Military and Veteran Affairs to help anybody know how to help a veteran whether you have an aunt an uncle or a brother that served that might be struggling,” she said.
Pennsylvania residents could get $2000 as a stimulus check: See if you are eligible
The state has started pushing for direct payment. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the rate of inflation in Pennsylvania is 0.20 percent more than in other states. From 1914 to 2022, people faced various financial issues.
Times News
Opinion: Sharp political divide
Although the Carbon-Schuylkill area is contiguous to the Lehigh Valley, and many of its residents go there to shop or for entertainment, its politics are light years apart. While the former tilts far right, the Lehigh Valley leans more moderate with a liberal bend. In Carbon’s case, it wasn’t always...
butlerradio.com
Burning Bush Banned In Pennsylvania
Pennsylvania has added another shrub to its invasive species list—and this one is quite popular. The state Department of Agriculture voted to add the burning bush to its controlled plant and noxious weed list. The bush is known for its vibrant red colors that go on full display in...
Flying high again: How Lehigh Valley International Airport made an early pandemic comeback
The following story is part of our Stronger Than Steel series, an in-depth look at how the Lehigh Valley has made a remarkable comeback since Bethlehem Steel’s blast furnaces went cold in 1995. Read more about what inspired the series here and check out additional Stronger Than Steels stories here.
Doctors warn of flu, RSV and COVID ahead of Thanksgiving dinner
Doctors say COVID-19 is not the only concern this year. They are seeing a rise in cases of RSV and flu.
Local resident wins lottery, becomes Pennsylvania's newest millionaire
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It's going to be a very good Christmas for one local family."We are tremendously excited to join Pa.'s newest millionaire, Kim of Allegheny County, who purchased her $3 million winning scratch-off right here at this Sheetz in Canonsburg," one representative said.The Pennsylvania Lottery presented Kim with her $3 million check.She said she couldn't believe that she won. She even scanned her ticket twice to make sure."I still don't think it's real. I get up every day and do not believe it. I think when I get my money, I'll believe it's real," Kim said with a laugh."I'm going to buy a house, maybe work a little less, and help some other people out," she added.Lottery proceeds benefit Pennsylvania seniors, and they said, since 1972, the lottery has generated almost $34 billion for programs that seniors rely on every day.
Government Technology
Criminals Use Online Reporting System to Threaten Lehigh Valley Schools
(TNS) — School is one of the places students should feel safest, but that hasn’t been the case recently for some Lehigh Valley students as repeated violent threats have been directed at schools in the region. Throughout the last couple weeks, unsubstantiated threats were made against Allentown schools,...
PennLive.com
DeSantis-Trump battle already starts to take shape in Pennsylvania
PITTSBURGH — With a loud crowd in Pittsburgh thrusting signs in the air, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis took to the stage at the downtown hotel and stirred the people to their feet with calls to “make Pennsylvania free” and “put on the full armor of God.”
abc27.com
Why the ‘red wave’ never happened in Pennsylvania
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Looking back on Election Day, a heavily anticipated “red wave” never materialized and the Democratic party scored major wins. However, there is still debate as to why Election Day results favored the Democrats. An election dissection is currently happening in Harrisburg, and even...
berkscountyliving.com
Inside The President’s House
Tucked in a wooded glade back a lengthy lane in Bern Township stands a nearly two-century-old stately Georgian revival manor house where, truly, the spirited presences of Queen Elizabeth and Princess Diana rule the domain. The house, built in 1840 by a prominent Berks limestone quarry owner, has pretty much from its start been a center of social life for the region’s industrial, civic and social leaders. Its architecture – both original and later additions – have drawn praise in the profession. And, for the past dozen years, the property has gained an academic distinction as well: it is the official Alvernia University president’s residence. The property is known as Cedar Hill Farms, located off the aptly named Cedar Hill Drive. It was gifted to Alvernia by Carolyn and Jerome Holleran in 2010. The couple well recalls the day they informed then Alvernia President Thomas Flynn of the offer.
Red-to-Blue Flip of the Pa. House Came Down to Voters in Upper Dublin, Montgomeryville, Horsham, and Ambler
Hyper-local voters from Montgomery County communities have statewide political implications. The recent win for Democrat Melissa Cerrato flipped a seat in the Commonwealth’s red-to-blue political spectrum. The majority-party shift resulted from voters in the state’s 151st Legislative District, comprising Upper Dublin, Montgomeryville, Horsham, and Ambler. Jon Kamp and Scott Calvert brought nationwide coverage of the change to readers of The Wall Street Journal.
Sheetz slashes some gas to $1.99 a gallon for Thanksgiving week
As millions of drivers prepare to hit the road this week for Thanksgiving, Sheetz announced it was slashing the price of a certain grade of gasoline to $1.99 a gallon. The discounted price for unleaded 88 fuel started today and runs through Nov. 28. It comes as the national average...
Philly woman, after many failed attempts, takes ‘savage’ approach to addiction recovery
Editor’s note: PennLive spent much of 2022 trying to understand the opioid overdose crisis, which has returned to Pennsylvania with a vengeance. We focused on questions including what caused the surge, what did we do right and wrong in earlier efforts to fight the epidemic, and what else should we do. We interviewed experts and regular people and attended hearings and rallies. Most importantly, we talked to Pennsylvanians impacted by the crisis, to convey the human impact and learn what they believe might have saved their loved one. Finally, we spoke to people recovering from addiction to learn what works and what doesn’t. We hope the resulting six stories will help people protect themselves and loved ones, be better able to evaluate proposed policies aimed at the crisis, and find insights and hope that can lead to recovery and saved lives.
Pennsylvanians prefer these Thanksgiving sides above all others | Today in Pa.
You can listen to the latest episode of “Today in Pa” at this link, or on any of your favorite apps including Alexa, Apple, Spotify, and Stitcher. Episodes are available every weekday on PennLive. Feel free to subscribe, follow or rate “Today in Pa.” as you see fit!
Sheetz drops price of gas to $1.99 over Thanksgiving, but there’s a catch
(WTAJ) — Sheetz is once again lowering gas prices for drivers over the Thanksgiving holiday, but it’s not a typical grade of gasoline all vehicles use. The restaurant and convenience store chain will offer Unleaded 88 gasoline, otherwise known as E15, at $1.99 a gallon at available locations from Monday, Nov. 21 through Monday, Nov. […]
Comments / 0