Read full article on original website
Related
Times News
CCTI to expand information about technical programs
The Carbon Career & Technical Institute plans on offering “Essential Skills Technical Program Charts” to give students an idea what to expect in each of its technical departments. “Basically, an essential skills chart is an easy-to-read graphic organizer that provides information about our technical programs,” said Christine Trovato,...
Times News
Pl. Vly. faces $180M in repairs
Plans to renovate and repair the buildings in the Pleasant Valley School District are progressing, with first estimates totaling about $180 million. Arif Fazil, president of D’Huy Engineering Inc. in Bethlehem, said the Capital Improvement Process began in 2020, but was tabled. He and Kim LaBrake, a project manager with D’Huy, attended the district’s planning meeting on Nov. 14 to present their findings and recommendations.
Comments / 0