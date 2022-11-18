ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chula Vista, CA

Coast News

Escondido elects new mayor, opposes sales tax

ESCONDIDO — Voters in Escondido have elected a new mayor and are poised to strike down a ¾-cent sales tax measure aimed at improving public safety and city services. As of Nov. 18, mayoral challenger Dane White has captured 51.62% of the vote against incumbent Mayor Paul McNamara with 48.38%, with just over half of the votes counted countywide.
ESCONDIDO, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

PUBLIC HEARING ON HILLSIDE MEADOWS IN LAKESIDE/SANTEE

(Graphic courtesy of County of San Diego) Nov. 19, 2022 (Lakeside/Santee) The County of San Diego’s Planning Commission will conduct a public hearing on Dec. 9, 2022, 9:00 a.m., at the County Operations Center (COC) on Overland Avenue relating to a housing project. The project is named Hillside Meadows,...
SAN DIEGO, CA
northcountydailystar.com

Message to the Residents of Vista from John Franklin Mayor-Elect

The results are in, and I want to thank you, whether I earned your vote or not, for the confidence that the residents of the City of Vista have placed in me in electing me to serve as your next Mayor. I want to thank VUSD School Board Trustee Cipriano...
VISTA, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

SANTEE, CA
Voice of San Diego

Filipino-Americans Bring Drastic Changes to National City’s Political Structure

Last Tuesday, National City held its first ever district elections. These elections occurred on the one-year anniversary date of when Filipino-American residents, Ditas Yamane and Florfina Arce, demanded the city switch its election system from “at-large” (or city-wide) to district voting. The Filipino-American community and other groups joined their efforts to bring change.
NATIONAL CITY, CA
Voice of San Diego

Fentanyl Plagues San Diego’s Homeless Population

The fentanyl epidemic is devastating San Diego’s homeless community. County data reveals 203 homeless San Diegans died of overdoses involving fentanyl last year, more than double the already surging total the County Medical Examiner’s Office tallied in 2020. And in the first quarter of 2022 – the most...
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

Supervisor in Public Defender’s office accused of racism

A supervisor in the San Diego County Public Defender's office is accused of using racist terminology. Those allegations are scheduled to be aired in Superior Court soon. In other news, U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg came back to San Diego County Friday, for the second time in less than a month. Plus, the KPBS team shares some Thanksgiving tips, traditions and recipes ahead of the holiday.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
CBS 8

License plate readers coming to Encinitas

ENCINITAS, Calif. — License plate readers, or LPR cameras, will soon be coming to Encinitas after the city council unanimously voted to install seven devices at three intersections. “We’re just trying to be as innovative as possible in fighting crime in the city,” said Captain Dustin Lopez with the...
ENCINITAS, CA
KPBS

Report: California likely to have $25 billion budget deficit

State officials are projecting a $25 billion budget deficit for next year. The news is a stark contrast to back-to-back years of record budget surpluses in California. Then, rents are down in San Diego county by almost 5% but the same economic forces that are pushing rents down are also slowing what was on track to be a record year for housing construction in the county. And, women trying to climb the ranks in law enforcement sometimes have to battle sexism, toxic masculinity, even sexual harassment. KPBS investigative reporter Claire Trageser brings us one such story from the San Diego Sheriff’s Department. Next, a controversy at a high-profile San Diego nonprofit prompted a board member’s resignation and concerns about retaliation. Then, a recent incident in a UC San Diego chemistry class highlights the distance between where the university says it wants to be and where it is when it comes to respect, inclusion and race relations. Finally, Rick Steves talks about traveling in the age of COVID-19.
CALIFORNIA STATE
San Diego Business Journal

Grading Begins on $200M Oceanside Wave Park

Preliminary work has started on a more than $200 million Oceanside attraction – OceanKamp – that its developer says will be on a par with SeaWorld and Legoland in bringing tourists to San Diego County. “Wave parks are kind of a new phenomenon but it’s been sweeping the...
OCEANSIDE, CA
marketplace.org

A Southern California town reckons with its disappearing beaches

On a sunny fall morning, waves crashed against a slope made up of huge boulders, or riprap, sending spray over the adjacent railroad tracks. These tracks, south of San Clemente State Beach in Southern California, are part of the only freight rail line that connects the Port of San Diego with the rest of the country. This is also the route of the popular Amtrak Surfliner that hugs the coast all the way up to San Luis Obispo in Central California.
SAN CLEMENTE, CA

