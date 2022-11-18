Read full article on original website
Coast News
Escondido elects new mayor, opposes sales tax
ESCONDIDO — Voters in Escondido have elected a new mayor and are poised to strike down a ¾-cent sales tax measure aimed at improving public safety and city services. As of Nov. 18, mayoral challenger Dane White has captured 51.62% of the vote against incumbent Mayor Paul McNamara with 48.38%, with just over half of the votes counted countywide.
eastcountymagazine.org
PUBLIC HEARING ON HILLSIDE MEADOWS IN LAKESIDE/SANTEE
(Graphic courtesy of County of San Diego) Nov. 19, 2022 (Lakeside/Santee) The County of San Diego’s Planning Commission will conduct a public hearing on Dec. 9, 2022, 9:00 a.m., at the County Operations Center (COC) on Overland Avenue relating to a housing project. The project is named Hillside Meadows,...
Measure B to End Free Trash Service for Homeowners Appears to Narrowly Pass
The ballot measure that would repeal “The People’s Ordinance” mandating free trash collection for owners of single-family homes in San Diego appeared to have passed Friday by a margin of over 3,000 votes. With just 11,000 votes remaining to be counted across the county, Measure B was...
northcountydailystar.com
Message to the Residents of Vista from John Franklin Mayor-Elect
The results are in, and I want to thank you, whether I earned your vote or not, for the confidence that the residents of the City of Vista have placed in me in electing me to serve as your next Mayor. I want to thank VUSD School Board Trustee Cipriano...
eastcountymagazine.org
Hundreds of turkeys given away in National City
The Mayor of National City, Alejandra Sotelo-Solis, said this year is important because lots of National City residents are struggling financially due to the pandemic and other hardships.
Filipino-Americans Bring Drastic Changes to National City’s Political Structure
Last Tuesday, National City held its first ever district elections. These elections occurred on the one-year anniversary date of when Filipino-American residents, Ditas Yamane and Florfina Arce, demanded the city switch its election system from “at-large” (or city-wide) to district voting. The Filipino-American community and other groups joined their efforts to bring change.
Fentanyl Plagues San Diego’s Homeless Population
The fentanyl epidemic is devastating San Diego’s homeless community. County data reveals 203 homeless San Diegans died of overdoses involving fentanyl last year, more than double the already surging total the County Medical Examiner’s Office tallied in 2020. And in the first quarter of 2022 – the most...
Election 2022: How key local races are turning out
Here are unofficial voting results on races and issues in the Nov. 8 general election of key local interest in the La Jolla area.
Plans to restore Princess Street beach access proceeding, with study phase to be completed by end of the year
The Environmental Center of San Diego in coming weeks will complete the study phase of a project to reestablish a beach access trail from La Jolla's Princess Street.
KPBS
Supervisor in Public Defender’s office accused of racism
A supervisor in the San Diego County Public Defender's office is accused of using racist terminology. Those allegations are scheduled to be aired in Superior Court soon. In other news, U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg came back to San Diego County Friday, for the second time in less than a month. Plus, the KPBS team shares some Thanksgiving tips, traditions and recipes ahead of the holiday.
San Diegans react to latest votes on trash pickup fee measure
The latest election results show Measure B—to charge single-family homeowners for trash pickup—is now leading in yes votes, as of Thursday.
San Diego towing policies set to be reviewed after audit finds disproportionate towing
The City of San Diego's Audit Committee is pushing for more changes to the city's towing policy, which is under the direction of the San Diego Police Department. The audit found “the towing program has significant financial, equity, and quality of life implications for the City and its residents.”
License plate readers coming to Encinitas
ENCINITAS, Calif. — License plate readers, or LPR cameras, will soon be coming to Encinitas after the city council unanimously voted to install seven devices at three intersections. “We’re just trying to be as innovative as possible in fighting crime in the city,” said Captain Dustin Lopez with the...
KPBS
Report: California likely to have $25 billion budget deficit
State officials are projecting a $25 billion budget deficit for next year. The news is a stark contrast to back-to-back years of record budget surpluses in California. Then, rents are down in San Diego county by almost 5% but the same economic forces that are pushing rents down are also slowing what was on track to be a record year for housing construction in the county. And, women trying to climb the ranks in law enforcement sometimes have to battle sexism, toxic masculinity, even sexual harassment. KPBS investigative reporter Claire Trageser brings us one such story from the San Diego Sheriff’s Department. Next, a controversy at a high-profile San Diego nonprofit prompted a board member’s resignation and concerns about retaliation. Then, a recent incident in a UC San Diego chemistry class highlights the distance between where the university says it wants to be and where it is when it comes to respect, inclusion and race relations. Finally, Rick Steves talks about traveling in the age of COVID-19.
kusi.com
San Diego County Sheriff’s forcibly remove woman from Board of Supervisors public hearing
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – At Tuesday’s San Diego County Board of Supervisors meeting, the San Diego County Sheriff’s forcibly removed a woman who was wanting to speak. The video shows the Sheriff dragging the woman on the ground with her arm, before aggressively putting her in handcuffs.
San Diego Business Journal
Grading Begins on $200M Oceanside Wave Park
Preliminary work has started on a more than $200 million Oceanside attraction – OceanKamp – that its developer says will be on a par with SeaWorld and Legoland in bringing tourists to San Diego County. “Wave parks are kind of a new phenomenon but it’s been sweeping the...
RSF Republican Women Federated club continues to grow
The newly formed Rancho Santa Fe Republican Women Federated has brought together a group of politically-minded women in North County San Diego, interested in learning more about the issues that matter most to them and making a difference in their local community.
marketplace.org
A Southern California town reckons with its disappearing beaches
On a sunny fall morning, waves crashed against a slope made up of huge boulders, or riprap, sending spray over the adjacent railroad tracks. These tracks, south of San Clemente State Beach in Southern California, are part of the only freight rail line that connects the Port of San Diego with the rest of the country. This is also the route of the popular Amtrak Surfliner that hugs the coast all the way up to San Luis Obispo in Central California.
You need to earn this much to buy a home in L.A.
It will surprise no one that it can cost an arm and a leg to purchase a home in a pricey town like Los Angeles. But what may shock you is how much you need to earn annually to make home buying work. An analysis from the real estate site Redfin finds that would-be homeowners […]
