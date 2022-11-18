Read full article on original website
Pleasant Valley lists top students of month
The Pleasant Valley School Board congratulated the November students of the month during their meeting Thursday night. Here are the names of the students and some excerpts of their teachers’ comments:. • Kindergarten - Grayson Borger: “Super kind, very compassionate and always willing to lend a helping hand.”
Pl. Vly. faces $180M in repairs
Plans to renovate and repair the buildings in the Pleasant Valley School District are progressing, with first estimates totaling about $180 million. Arif Fazil, president of D’Huy Engineering Inc. in Bethlehem, said the Capital Improvement Process began in 2020, but was tabled. He and Kim LaBrake, a project manager with D’Huy, attended the district’s planning meeting on Nov. 14 to present their findings and recommendations.
CCTI to expand information about technical programs
The Carbon Career & Technical Institute plans on offering “Essential Skills Technical Program Charts” to give students an idea what to expect in each of its technical departments. “Basically, an essential skills chart is an easy-to-read graphic organizer that provides information about our technical programs,” said Christine Trovato,...
WCSD board picks 3 to move forward for school board
This is a breaking news story and will be updated. Alex Woodley, a city of Reno employee who was raised by his grandmother in poverty, was the standout candidate to replace Angie Taylor on the Washoe County School Board on Tuesday. ...
Northern Lehigh School Board - Other
Northern Lehigh School Board, on an 8-0 vote, approved the following last week:. • Blasia Dunham to attend the Pennsylvania Education Technology Expo & Conference (PETE & C), Feb. 13-14, at Kalahari Conventions, Pocono Manor, for a cost of about $523, to be funded through the assistant superintendent’s professional development budget.
