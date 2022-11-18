Plans to renovate and repair the buildings in the Pleasant Valley School District are progressing, with first estimates totaling about $180 million. Arif Fazil, president of D’Huy Engineering Inc. in Bethlehem, said the Capital Improvement Process began in 2020, but was tabled. He and Kim LaBrake, a project manager with D’Huy, attended the district’s planning meeting on Nov. 14 to present their findings and recommendations.

BETHLEHEM, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO