The Carbon County Commissioners acted on the following items during their weekly meeting on Thursday. • Approved the 2023 meeting schedule. The weekly commissioners meeting will take place at 10:30 a.m. every Thursday except Aug. 10 and Nov. 23. The meetings for those two days are canceled. Salary board will take place the first Thursday of the month; election board, the second Thursday; and retirement board, the third Thursday.

CARBON COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO