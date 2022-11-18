ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nesquehoning, PA

Times News

Tamaqua organization prepares ‘Giving Tree’ for community

A Tamaqua organization is again working to make sure the community stays warm. Safer Streets for Tamaqua’s Little Feet will have its “Giving Tree” program at Depot Square Park at the Five Points Intersection in Tamaqua. The Giving Tree - which folks “decorate” with cold weather accessories...
TAMAQUA, PA
Times News

Carbon OKs court grants

Carbon County acted on two motions last week to upgrade court programs. The commissioners, in a 2-1 vote, approved an award of funding in the amount of $250,000 from the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency for adult probation to hire two pretrial officers and a part-time sentencing guideline technician. The grant covers two years - $187,500 the first year and $62,500 the second year.
CARBON COUNTY, PA
Times News

Rebekeh Lodge installs new officers

District Deputy President Ashley R. Guscott recently installed officers of the Lady Harmony Rebekeh Lodge #86, Independent Order of Odd Fellows of Tamaqua. The officers are: Nobel Grand (President) Julie Stokes, Vice President Katie Arnold, Secretary Jennifer Swett and Treasurer PNG Nicole B. Inama. Stokes’ theme for the year is...
TAMAQUA, PA
Times News

Pl. Vly. faces $180M in repairs

Plans to renovate and repair the buildings in the Pleasant Valley School District are progressing, with first estimates totaling about $180 million. Arif Fazil, president of D’Huy Engineering Inc. in Bethlehem, said the Capital Improvement Process began in 2020, but was tabled. He and Kim LaBrake, a project manager with D’Huy, attended the district’s planning meeting on Nov. 14 to present their findings and recommendations.
BETHLEHEM, PA
Times News

Carbon County Commissioners

The Carbon County Commissioners acted on the following items during their weekly meeting on Thursday. • Approved the 2023 meeting schedule. The weekly commissioners meeting will take place at 10:30 a.m. every Thursday except Aug. 10 and Nov. 23. The meetings for those two days are canceled. Salary board will take place the first Thursday of the month; election board, the second Thursday; and retirement board, the third Thursday.
CARBON COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Lane restrictions on interstates in Northumberland County

TURBOT TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation advised drivers Tuesday of lane restrictions on two major roadways, due to a maintenance project. According to PennDOT, on Tuesday, November 22, PennDOT maintenance crews will be patching up the road on I-80 westbound, near MM 212, and on the on-ramp for Interstate 180 […]
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
Times News

Palmerton addresses stormwater concerns

Palmerton plans to take the next step over stormwater drainage concerns expressed by its Municipal Authority against Northface Development. After an executive session, borough council on a 6-0 vote Thursday agreed to have Attorney Armin Feldman address the stormwater concerns. “The Municipal Authority currently has a complaint against Northface that...
PALMERTON, PA
WBRE

New jobs coming to Hanover Twp. in CVS expansion

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Governor Tom Wolf announced Tuesday that CVS Health will create 912 jobs as part of a planned expansion at the company’s Hanover Township facility in Luzerne County. According to officials, CVS Health will invest $4.9 million to renovate and repurpose 13,000 square feet of space at its distribution center at 1 […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Times News

Carbon County property transfers

Pagnotti Enterprises, Inc., to Thomas Boretski Sr., 139 Broad St., P.O. Box 295, Beaver Meadows, parcel No. 125A-5-D40A, $58,250. Albina M. Engle to Kurt Straughan, 737 Mill St., Bowmanstown, property at 737 Mill St., $275,000. East Penn Township. Henry Brosky to Timothy A. Senko, 518 Hamilton St., P.O. Box 35,...
CARBON COUNTY, PA
Times News

Fundraiser held for Jim Thorpe woman

A special basket raffle and soup sale fundraiser was held Sunday at Bright Path Brewing in Jim Thorpe to raise funds for Jim Thorpe native Melanie Newsted. The event was run by the Mauch Chunk Charity Foundation. “She (Melanie Newstead) is a single mom,” said Mary Harwood, who coordinated the...
JIM THORPE, PA
Brookings Institution

Transforming coal country in Shamokin, Pennsylvania

Shamokin, Pennsylvania is a former coal town on its way to becoming an outdoor recreation destination after decades of decline. In this episode of Reimagine Rural, Tony Pipa returns to his roots to learn how an abandoned mine remediation project is helping spur community renewal. He speaks with local leaders and residents who are bringing their vision to life with the support of key public resources.
SHAMOKIN, PA
Times News

Opinion: Sharp political divide

Although the Carbon-Schuylkill area is contiguous to the Lehigh Valley, and many of its residents go there to shop or for entertainment, its politics are light years apart. While the former tilts far right, the Lehigh Valley leans more moderate with a liberal bend. In Carbon’s case, it wasn’t always...
CARBON COUNTY, PA
WBRE

PawPaw trees planted on South River Street

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A type of tree native to the Eastern US is now part of the Wilkes-Barre Area Community Garden. Some group members braved the cold Sunday to plant a half-dozen PawPaw trees at their plot of land on the 400 block of South River Street. The trees are expected to grow […]
WILKES-BARRE, PA
Times News

Stroudsburg snowmen display starts Friday

Snowmen of Stroudsburg returns for a fifth year starting Friday in the borough and will run through Feb. 25. Hand-painted and decorated by local artists, the 37 life-size snowmen sculptures are spread around the Stroudsburg area and relocated several times during the winter. The Snowmen of Stroudsburg concept was developed...
STROUDSBURG, PA
Times News

Schuylkill County proposes restrictions on comments

Schuylkill County commissioners are considering a set of strict rules for people commenting at their public meetings. The commissioners expect to vote on the proposal when they meet at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23. Under the proposed rules, the commissioners chairman would be able to rule any comments out-of-order if,...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

The Unsolved: Laurie Merritt's case gets fresh eyes

New investigators looking into "difficult" case. Investigators from Luzerne County say a widely publicized case from 2014 is anything but cold. But unfortunately, it's not any more clear. Police are taking a fresh look at the death of Laurie Merritt, who died in a fire that was ruled arson. Laurie...
WILKES-BARRE, PA
Newswatch 16

Two weeks later, still counting ballots in Luzerne County

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Election workers in Luzerne County are continuing to count ballots nearly two weeks after Election Day. We found workers in Wilkes-Barre combing through write-in ballots on Monday. Election officials say they are going alphabetically by municipality, still reviewing the provisional ballots many voters cast earlier this...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

People ‘chased by fire’ that consumed Scranton Triplex

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Several people were chased by a fire on Scranton’s West Side. Eyewitness News checked out the fire scene Sunday on the 14-hundred block of Washburn street. Acting Chief Roger Rogalewicz tells Eyewitness News the fire broke out overnight around 12:30 a.m. on the one end of a triplex. The fire […]
SCRANTON, PA

