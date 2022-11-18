Read full article on original website
Related
WTOL-TV
Michigan's first baby supply vending machine installed in Rivertown Mall
GRANDVILLE, Mich. — Most people are familiar with vending machines. They allow you to purchase things like food and drinks, or even electronics. But there's a new, unique vending machine in the Rivertown Mall called Baby Vend, and it will likely get a lot of use by parents. “This...
WTOL-TV
How cold will this winter be and how much snow is coming? WTOL 11 Winter Weather Outlook
TOLEDO, Ohio — Love it or hate it, it’s going to snow this winter. While each winter season is unique and can vary significantly, there are clues the WTOL 11 Weather team has been analyzing for the past few months that may impact the overall winter season. First,...
Comments / 0