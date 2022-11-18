Read full article on original website
Charles Burton
3d ago
Thanks to the judges , it's only gonna get worse.. Who can't see that.. There funny , biggest bust 1000000 pillS . But 2 tons just arrived... it will be more cheaper and available this month
Arizona Patriots
2d ago
Secure our borders!! This will never stop.If you want Secure borders you need to vote for people who want the same. But, you keep voting people in that want open borders. Do you understand!?!
Beto Ortiz
4d ago
Good. Get all that crap off the streets. Its crazy how so much of this makes it to Pheonix. There's a corrupt agent somewhere!!!
KTAR.com
Gilbert man sentenced to 33 months for unlicensed firearm dealing
PHOENIX — A man from Gilbert was sentenced to 33 months in prison last month after previously pleading guilty to dealing firearms without a license. Chris Oliver, 24, was indicted for buying guns at Arizona stores to resell them illegally, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Arizona said in a press release.
oregontoday.net
Fentanyl Discovered During Traffic Stop, Nov. 21
On November 16, 2022, at approximately 10:30 p.m., an Oregon State Police Senior Trooper stopped a passenger car for failure to drive within its lane of travel on Interstate 5 northbound near milepost 227 south of Albany. During the traffic stop, the Trooper noticed signs of criminal activity and requested consent to search, which was granted by the occupants of the vehicle. During a search of the vehicle, the Trooper located five large plastic bags, approximately 12 lbs., of suspected fentanyl pills concealed in the trunk of the vehicle. The driver was identified as Jose Manuel Gonzalez Obeso (22) and the passenger was identified as Carla Joanna Castillo Arce (18) both from Scottsdale, Arizona. Both subjects were released after being interviewed about their involvement and charges will be referred to the United States Attorney’s Office. OSP Troopers were assisted during the investigation by Detectives from the OSP-Criminal Investigations Division-Drug Enforcement Section (Domestic Highway Enforcement Initiative), Special Agents with the Drug Enforcement Administration – Salem Resident Office, and the United States Attorney’s Office – District of Oregon – Portland Office. The Oregon State Police-Domestic Highway Enforcement Initiative is supported by the Oregon-Idaho High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA). The Oregon-Idaho HIDTA program is an Office of National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP) sponsored counterdrug grant program that coordinates with and provides funding resources to multi-agency drug enforcement initiatives, including the OSP-DHE Initiative.
AZFamily
Phoenix man accused of shooting ex-girlfriend, hitting her father with baseball bat
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A dispute about a necklace led to a Phoenix man shooting his ex-girlfriend twice and hitting her father with a baseball bat at a Laveen home earlier this month, police say. On Nov. 7, just before 11 p.m., 22-year-old Victor Alejandro Bravo Valenzuela and two women reportedly went to a home near 51st Avenue and Baseline Road to try and get a necklace back from his ex-girlfriend. While he was there, police say Valenzuela got in a fight with his ex’s father. The father fell to the ground, and Valenzuela pulled a gun out and tried to shoot him. Other family members were able to get the gun away from Valenzuela and threw it over a fence, court paperwork says.
AZFamily
Biggest drug bust in Mesa PD history: 700K+ fentanyl pills, 15 lbs of hard drugs found
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- In the biggest drug bust recorded in Mesa Police Department history, officers uncovered over 700,000 fentanyl pills and more than 15 pounds of methamphetamine, heroin and cocaine earlier this month. Police say on Nov. 9, a traffic stop led to police searching an apartment near Country Club and University drives. Inside the “stash house,” officers found 714,300 fentanyl pills, 3.5 pounds of fentanyl powder, six pounds of meth, 3.6 pounds of heroin and two pounds of cocaine.
ABC 15 News
Man shot and killed at a motel in Apache Junction
Apache Junction police say a 22-year-old man was shot and killed near US60 and Idaho Road at a Motel 6 Sunday. Officials identified the man as Christopher Pascarella. Pascarella was taken to a hospital where he later died from his injuries. Police say a person involved in the shooting was...
Man arrested after shooting, killing woman in Mesa parking lot
Just before 9:30 a.m., Mesa police were called to the area of Greenfield and Baseline roads for reports of a shooting.
KTAR.com
Man sentenced for dealing fentanyl, meth at Phoenix homeless camp
PHOENIX — A man was sentenced last week to 3½ years in the state prison system for selling illegal drugs to people living at a downtown Phoenix homeless camp, authorities said. Cristian Machado, 21, pleaded guilty last month to two felony charges: attempt to sell or transport dangerous...
Police: History of domestic violence from the Chandler father who shot his two children and then himself
CHANDLER, Ariz. — A Chander man is dead after shooting and critically injuring his two children and then shooting himself Saturday night. Police identified the man as 52-year-old Derek Aaron Tighe. The Chandler Police Department says officers responded to the shooting around 7:50 p.m. in the area of Queen...
Man killed in Mesa after road rage incident near Dobson and Southern
When officers arrived they located the body of 49-year-old Felipe Cisneros lying in a parking lot with gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Mesa PD reports one of the 'largest' drug busts in agency's history
MESA, Ariz. — The Mesa Police Department has reported making one of the "largest drug busts" in the agency's history after officers recently seized over 700,000 fentanyl pills. Three suspects were taken into custody after officers allegedly discovered over $4 million worth of drugs in their possession. The illegal...
AZFamily
Serious crash leaves 3 dead, 3 children hurt in Peoria
PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Three people, including a teenage girl, are dead after a crash last night in Peoria. Around 9 p.m., Peoria police and Peoria Fire-Medical responded to a crash at 107th Avenue and Lone Cactus Drive, just south of Deer Valley Road. Police say a Jeep SUV was heading south on 107th Ave. when it crashed into an eastbound Mazda van turning left to head north.
KTAR.com
1 dead, multiple injured in Avondale shooting; suspect arrested
PHOENIX — A Goodyear man was arrested after allegedly shooting at multiple cars in Avondale on Saturday afternoon, killing one person and injuring several others, authorities said. Raymond Pipkin, 29, was booked on multiple charges including first-degree murder, the Avondale Police Department said in a press release. Police said...
1 dead, at least 5 injured after man shoots at multiple cars on Arizona interstate
AVONDALE, Ariz. — One person was killed and at least five others were injured after a gunman fired at vehicles traveling on an Arizona interstate on Saturday, authorities said. The shooting occurred on Interstate 10 in Avondale at about 1 p.m. MST, KNXV-TV reported. Police said the suspect shot...
AZFamily
Man dead after shooting at Glendale apartment complex
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a man is dead after a shooting at a Glendale apartment complex Sunday night. Around 10 p.m., Glendale police responded to the report of a shooting near 59th and Montebello avenues, just south of Bethany Home Road. Officers arrived and found a man shot. Police performed CPR on the man until the Glendale Fire Department arrived and took him to the hospital, where he died.
AZFamily
Man dead, several hospitalized after shooting, car crash in Avondale
Two children are in critical condition after police say their father shot them and himself in a Chandler home Saturday night. Avondale police says one unidentified person has been arrested in the area but has not shared what led up to the shooting. Gilbert Days Rodeo kicks off for weekend...
Phoenix man suspected of killing wife, 3 young children and himself in home that smelled of natural gas
A Phoenix man is suspected in the deaths of his wife and their three young children before he fatally shot himself, police said Thursday. Police and fire officials discovered the bodies in the home Wednesday, after they responded to a call of an unresponsive person and the strong odor of gas shortly after 8 a.m., officials said.
AZFamily
Mesa parents suing Snapchat for role in son’s death, saying app enables drug dealers
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A teen died, and his parents say the popular social media app Snapchat played a role. “And I had to take his dead finger and put it on his phone to open it. So we could see what was in it. That’s how we found out,” said Zach’s father, Roy Plunk.
AZFamily
Man accused of recording up the dress of Scottsdale Barnes & Noble employee
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A church worker used his cell phone to record up the dress of an employee at a Scottsdale Barnes and Noble over the summer and is now facing charges, police said. Court records said Thomas Brian Weaver was at the bookstore at 90th Street and Shea Boulevard on July 4 and asked an employee for help finding a book related to the show “Longmire.” The victim walked Weaver over to a bookshelf where the book would be. According to court records, surveillance video shows Weaver holding his cell phone with the camera on and placing it behind the victim while she was looking at books.
fox10phoenix.com
Arizona family suits Snapchat after 17-year-old son died from fentanyl overdose
MESA, Ariz. - A Mesa family is suing Snapchat, after their son died from an accidental fentanyl overdose. In the lawsuit, lawyers for Zach Plunk's family argue Snapchat is acting as a go-to platform for drug dealers, and want to hold the company accountable. "This is a tragic story of...
AZFamily
Woman dead, man hospitalized after car crashes into tree in south Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A woman is dead and a man is in the hospital after a car crash early Monday morning in south Phoenix. The crash happened around 3:30 a.m. near the intersection of 16th and Mohave streets, just south of Buckeye Road. Investigators say the man who was...
