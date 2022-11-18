Video: Buffalo area hit with feet of snow on first day of storm

(WIVB) — Following Thursday night’s snowstorm, Western New York is dealing with cleanup efforts, as some areas continue to be hammered with snow. News 4 traveled to several locations across the region to report on varying snowfall totals.

Hamburg

Hamburg, around 22 miles south of the News 4 studio in North Buffalo, got clobbered.

North Buffalo

Meanwhile, snow was relatively light outside the studio.

South Buffalo

In South Buffalo, approximately 7.5 miles south of the studio, there was much more snow, as people had to help clear paths for each other.

Elma

Elma, about 14 miles southeast of North Buffalo, was also hit hard.

See the latest forecast here, as some areas could see several more feet of snow.

