Editor's Note: The following was excerpted from Upstream Ag Insights’ Q3 2022 Agribusiness Results Summary on November 12. Revenues for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 were $190.2 million, an increase of $36.5 million, or 24%, compared to revenues of $153.6 million in the prior year fourth quarter. Net earnings for the quarter were $17.9 million, or $1.62 per diluted share, compared with net earnings of $5.8 million, or $0.53 per diluted share, for the prior year fourth quarter.

