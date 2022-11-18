Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The 2022 Rocket City Christmas Light Show Returns to Huntsville & Madison area at Toyota Field for a Lot of Family FunZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Popular record-holding store chain opens another new location in AlabamaKristen WaltersAthens, AL
The University of Alabama Crimson Tide Football Superfan is from Huntsville and Has Not Missed a Game in 50 YearsZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Rules for Thee But Not for Me | Alabama Mayor Ignores City OrdinanceJameson StewardDecatur, AL
Armed Robber Dies After Being Shot by Ex-Marine at an Ardmore, AL Gas Station at his Second Armed RobberyZack LoveArdmore, AL
Related
travelawaits.com
6 Incredible Holiday Lights Displays Not To Miss In Alabama
After living in Southern California for the first 28 years of my life, I discovered the wonders of Alabama when my family moved to the northern part of my husband’s home state. Used to sunny Christmas days in the high 70s, I was delighted to find cooler, but not frigid, holiday temperatures, making the season all the more magical.
The Best Place To Live In Alabama
Quality of life, citywide amenities, park systems, and a strong job market are just some of the reasons why this northern Alabama city is so popular.
atlantanewsfirst.com
How an Alabama black hole can swallow up your lost luggage
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Holiday travel season is here. But people may not be grateful if their luggage gets lost or mishandled on their way to Thanksgiving dinner. Nearly 1.5 million bags were either lost, late or damaged by major airlines in the first half of 2022, according to a recent U.S. Department of Transportation report. (1,406,474 bags mishandled for January - June 2022)
CCSO K-9 team recognized as NNDDA ‘Top tracking team’
CULLMAN, Ala. – Cullman County Sheriff Matt Gentry is honored to recognize the efforts of the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) K-9 Program, according to a post the department made on social media: “The CCSO tracking team attended the 2022 NNDDA (National Narcotics Detector Dog Association) certifying conference in Perry, Georgia. 109 dog team from all across the country attend the training. “The CCSO was recognized with the title of NNDDA ‘Top tracking team.’ This accompanied individual awards, with deputies from Cullman County finishing in 2nd and 3rd place. “Director of K9 Operations, Matthew Bales, who is over the K9 program, was also certified and recognized as an explosive detection certifying official.” “I am so proud of all the men and women here at the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office for their continued hard work and dedication. The effort of our K9s and their handlers were evident in the awards they received this past week. They do an amazing job and they are something that Cullman County can take pride in,” said Gentry.
WHNT-TV
Buc-ee's Athens Grand Opening: Inside Look at the Texas Round Up
Buc-ee's Pit Master Mr. Randy gives us an inside look at how Buc-ee's 'perfects' their Texas brisket. Buc-ee’s Athens Grand Opening: Inside Look at the …. Buc-ee's Pit Master Mr. Randy gives us an inside look at how Buc-ee's 'perfects' their Texas brisket. Salvation Army Hosts Thanksgiving Meal. The...
WAAY-TV
Fire reported at Imperial Aluminum in Scottsboro
The Scottsboro Fire Department is currently on the scene of a fire at Imperial Aluminum. It's on Roy Owens Boulevard near Alabama 79. Scottsboro Fire Chief Gene Necklaus said product was unintentionally smoldering and ignited. The fire will likely burn for a while. At this time, crews say it is...
WAAY-TV
Buc-ee's opens for business in Athens
Dozens of excited customers lined up early Monday morning, waiting to get inside when the doors opened at 6 a.m. "We had to check it out," Eunice Fry of Clarksville, Tennessee, said. "You can get everything you need at Buc-ee's!" The store opening has been a long time coming for...
greatdaysoutdoors.com
Crappie Fishing Secrets for the Fall
While visitors arrive by the thousands each year to sample Lake Guntersville bass fishing, crappie catches are mainly confined to locals, most of whom are quite content to keep their fall crappie fishing secrets to themselves. Crappie are generally not the first consideration when people discuss Lake Guntersville fishing. The...
‘Buc-ee’s fever’: New location opens in Athens and it’s ‘just awesome’
They came from as far away as Indiana and Washington (the state, not the D.C.). They came with friends and they came alone and made friends. This was a pilgrimage to Athens in north Alabama. This was a pilgrimage to Buc-ee’s. The chain of gas stations that opened its...
Why is a Yellow-hammer called a Yellow-hammer?
Alabama's State Bird is officially the Yellow-hammer, also known as the Northern Flicker, but the bird's name doesn't actually have much to do with how it looks but it does have something to do with North Alabama.
WAFF
Remembering Steve Guthrie: visitation, funeral held in Albertville
Officers with the Huntsville Police Department responded to a shooting in the area of Bob Wallace Avenue and Triana Boulevard on Monday. Members of multiple religions were in attendance for the Thanksgiving service. Grand opening ceremony held at new Buc-ee's location. Updated: 7 hours ago. The ceremony was held at...
The University of Alabama Crimson Tide Football Superfan is from Huntsville and Has Not Missed a Game in 50 Years
One Huntsville man shows his dedication to the University of Alabama Crimson Tide Football program by attending every single game for the past 50 years. For those that live in the great state of Alabama, it is a requirement from a young age to pick which college football team you pledge your alliance to.
Lincoln County homeowner says fungus from Jack Daniels barrel house killing trees, shrubs
A homeowner in Lincoln County says that Jack Daniels, the popular liquor distillery, is building warehouses that are creating an uncontrollable whiskey fungus that’s killing his plants and trees.
WHNT-TV
Kishon Green Dies in Alabama Prison
Kishon Green, who was convicted of killing his son and stepson, died in prison on Nov. 14, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections. Chief Investigative Reporter Brian Lawson looks back at his case and a ruling which made Green exempt from the death penalty. Kishon Green Dies in Alabama...
WAFF
Plantation house destroyed in Friday night fire
LIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A plantation house was completely destroyed in a Friday night fire according to the Segers Volunteer Fire Department (SVFD). Chief Dustin Tucker with SVFD says the home that burnt down was formerly owned by Alabama’s second governor, Thomas Bibb. Tucker said the home was part of the Belle Mina plantation.
Opelika-Auburn News
Bill King: They are Alabama - from Fort Payne
I grew up in the same part of Alabama as them. They were slightly older than me and lived in the county-seat town, next door to my home town. I didn’t know them then, but many of us kick-start musicians in Northeast Alabama dreamed of playing on the big stage and hearing our songs on the radio. Most never did. Can you imagine three cousins who grew up in the small sock-mill town of Fort Payne, Alabama, becoming one of the biggest bands in country music?
Buc-ee’s Athens: 10 awesomely random things you can buy there
Buc-ee’s is the Death Star of convenience stores. If Obi Wan Kenobi himself was approaching one, the aging Jedi might gasp, “That’s no moon, it’s a gas station.” The enormity is that striking. The third Alabama location of Buc-ee’s, a Texas-founded chain, is at 2328...
WAFF
Decatur motorcycle crash claims 1 life
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - One man was killed in a Monday evening crash involving a motorcycle and another vehicle. According to a Decatur Police Department spokesperson, officers responded to a crash on South Bethel Rd. around 10 p.m. on Nov. 21. Officers believe the motorcycle was struck by a southbound traveling vehicle.
Limestone County Sheriff Office makes a trip to Buc-ees ahead of grand opening
Buc-ee's opens up in Athens on Monday, but before patrons gather to fill up the tank and grab some barbecue, the new store hosted some special guests, The Limestone County Sheriff's Office.
WAAY-TV
33 years later: Gary Dobbs remembers the 1989 Airport Road tornado
Nov. 15, 1989, is a day etched into the minds of many North Alabamians. Former WAAY 31 Chief Meteorologist Gary Dobbs is no exception. "We knew it was bad, because it had been bad," Dobbs said. "It had been bad in Mississippi, in Louisiana, in Texas, in the hours and days before the threat got to us."
Comments / 0