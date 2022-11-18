Read full article on original website
Related
WebMD
Is It Flu, RSV or COVID? Experts Fear the ‘Tripledemic’
Oct. 25, 2022 – Just when we thought this holiday season, finally, would be the back-to-normal one, some infectious disease experts are warning that a so-called tripledemic – influenza, COVID-19, and RSV – may be in the forecast. The warning isn’t without basis. The flu season...
Study Shows Black, Indigenous Children Increasingly Experiencing Racism
With data provided by the U.S. National Survey of Children’s Health (NSCH), researchers at the University of Oklahoma (Tulsa) found that more children in minority groups experienced racism in 2020 compared to 2016.
'Why I Quit Teaching': Teachers Tell Stories of Threats, Abuse, Depression
"I had to go to the doctor and he prescribed me talk therapy and antidepressants, all to cope with my daily job," said a former teacher.
At US universities, power shifts from teachers to students
The recent dismissal of an American professor, whose students said he graded too harshly, has ignited debate in the United States about universities that bend too much to the wishes of their students. "Debating and having discussions and questioning is part of the critical thinking mindset of the American university."
What Covid taught scientists and the public about the flu
On March 3, 2020, the head of the World Health Organization began a daily press briefing exhorting countries around the world to do more to stop the spread of Covid. Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus’ plea had become a common refrain in the preceding weeks: If aggressive measures were taken, the virus could be contained.
Biden's 'Made In America' Plan Is Bullying Homeowners Off Their Land to Build a Taxpayer-Subsidized Chip Plant
Michelle Nuzzo-Kelly remembers feeling somewhat bewildered the first time someone called and offered to buy her house out of the blue. She recalls putting the agent on speaker so he could hear the hammering going on in the background. "That's the sound of a brand new roof being installed," she told him. It was a $10,000 expense—hardly the sort of thing you'd do if you planned to move. That was in September 2020.
'Arbitrary and Capricious': Judge Blocks U.S. From Expelling Migrants Under COVID-Era Title 42 Order
Yesterday, Judge Emmet Sullivan of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia vacated a pandemic-era public health order that has allowed border officials under both the Trump and Biden administrations to expedite the expulsion of migrants seeking asylum in the United States. Sullivan ruled that the order wasn't properly enacted and noted that the government's decision to ignore the potential harms of the policy "was arbitrary and capricious."
Court Blocks Florida Stop WOKE Act's Limits on What and How Public University Professor Can Teach
The Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression reports:. Today a federal court halted enforcement of key parts of Florida's "Stop WOKE Act" in the state's public universities, declaring that the law violates the First Amendment rights of students and faculty. The court ruled that the "positively dystopian" act "officially bans...
"Enforcing the First Amendment on Campus Won't, by Itself, Address the Problem of Academic Freedom"
I had a conversation with Prof. Anup Malani (University of Chicago Law School) about this at a conference, and asked him if he could write up his thoughts on the subject; he kindly agreed, so I'm passing them along:. A common view among those who worry about academic freedom (which...
Beauty Pageants, National Security, and Pseudonymity
Jane Doe works for the Defense Intelligence Agency; when she was an intern at the DIA, she competed in the Miss United Nations pageant, but as Miss China; according to the Complaint in Doe v. Austin,. Uncertainty about her employment … led her to be a late entrant. By the...
New FTX CEO Describes 'Complete Failure of Corporate Controls' in Scathing Court Filings
The latest revelations about collapsed cryptocurrency exchange FTX show a company that was even more shambolically managed than was known or even thought possible. "Never in my career have I seen such a complete failure of corporate controls and such a complete absence of trustworthy financial information," said John Jay Ray III, the new FTX CEO who's been appointed to oversee the company's bankruptcy, in Thursday court filings.
How safe are your NJ college students?
With the nation horrified by the murders of four college students in Idaho, parents here in New Jersey and around the country worry about the safety of their kids away at school. As we all await an arrest or any leads that might indicate who committed this heinous crime. It...
Verdict Against Auburn University in Economics Professor's First Amendment Retaliation Lawsuit
In Stern v. Roberts, a jury just held that Auburn University had retaliated against Prof. Michael Stern, a tenured economics professor, based on his speech; the jury awarded $145K in compensatory damages and $500K in punitive damages. Here are the factual allegations from the earlier opinion denying summary judgment:. In...
How a Gorsuch LGBT Ruling May Doom Affirmative Action in College Admissions
In Bostock v. Clayton County, Georgia (2020), Justice Neil Gorsuch held that the act of firing an employee for being gay or transgender violated Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which prohibits employers from discriminating against a job applicant or employee "because of such individual's…sex." "Those who adopted the Civil Rights Act might not have anticipated their work would lead to this particular result," Gorsuch wrote. "But the limits of the drafters' imagination supply no reason to ignore the law's demands. When the express terms of a statute give us one answer and extratextual considerations suggest another, it's no contest. Only the written word is the law, and all persons are entitled to its benefit."
Number of international students at US colleges increases after steep drop
International student enrollment in U.S. colleges and universities appears to be recovering after taking a hit during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic. A new survey from the Institute of International Education and the Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs found international student enrollment went up by 8 percent last year compared to the year before.
Has college rank exodus begun?
Harvard and Yale Law will no longer participate in U.S. News & World Report’s law school rankings. The reasons cited are that the methodology used in such rankings is flawed. University of California Berkeley, Stanford, Georgetown and Columbia all followed their lead and ended their involvement. More will certainly follow.
UCLA Law School joins boycott of U.S. News & World Report rankings
UCLA Law School has joined the growing boycott of U.S. News & World Report's college rankings, criticizing the publication's methodology.
bestcolleges.com
Affirmative Action Statistics in College Admissions
While students favor diversity on college campuses, nearly 75% of Americans oppose using race as a factor in college admissions. Learn about affirmative action statistics and Supreme Court cases in our report. Photo by Ryan Herron / E+ / Getty Images. Data Summary. Colleges and universities began to consider race...
psychologytoday.com
Standardized Testing and the Destruction of Education
Schooling as we have known it for the past couple of centuries or more has never been a great means of education. It relies on coercion. It is premised on the misguided assumption that everyone can and should learn the same things, in the same way, at the same time in their development. It undermines people’s intrinsic curiosity, dulls the natural desire to understand one’s world, and turns learning into drudgery. But schooling was not as bad, decades ago, as it is today.
MSNBC
The college rankings racket is falling apart. That's good for students.
The college prestige hierarchy seems to be crumbling. And that could have revolutionary implications for the future of American education. Just this week, several officials running some of the country's top law schools announced they would no longer participate in the U.S. News & World Report’s annual ranking of what the outlet considers to be the nation’s best schools for studying law.
Reason.com
Washington, DC
36K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Reason.com is the leading libertarian magazine covering news, politics, science, culture, and more through articles, videos, and podcasts.http://reason.com
Comments / 0