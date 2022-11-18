ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Celtics injury update: Boston point guard Malcolm Brogdon a go vs. New Orleans Pelicans

By Justin Quinn
 4 days ago
Winslow Townson/Getty Images

The Boston Celtics are trending back towards health after losing not only big man Robert Williams III (knee) and forward Danilo Gallinari (ACL) for the team’s road tilt against the Atlanta Hawks but also point guards Marcus Smart and Malcolm Brogdon in what would ultimately prove to still be a blowout win for the Celtics.

Brogdon shared, per multiple sources, that he would be available to play in the second game of Boston’s road trip on Friday night in a tilt against a surging New Orleans Pelicans squad in which star forward Zion Williamson is listed as questionable with a foot contusion.

The Boston Globe’s Adam Himmelsbach also reports that Smart is not currently with the team as he gets medical treatment with the hope of being able to play for the Celtics, with an update regarding his availability due later today.

