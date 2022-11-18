Read full article on original website
Oregon Governor Pardons 45,000 Marijuana Offenders
Democratic Oregon Gov. Kate Brown announced yesterday she will pardon 45,000 people convicted of simple possession of marijuana, in one of the largest uses of the pardon power by a governor to wipe weed offenses off the books. Brown's office says the pardons will remove 47,144 convictions for possession of...
Alabama's Governor Calls for a Moratorium on Executions in the State
On Monday, Alabama Governor Kay Ivey (R) announced that she was seeking a moratorium on executions in the state, following the third botched lethal injection execution in recent months. While Ivey is still a stringent supporter of the state's death penalty, this pause in executions will likely continue until an internal investigation into the state's practices is concluded.
A Federal Court Blocks Florida's Stop WOKE Act. Again.
On Thursday, a federal court decided that Florida cannot try to control what opinions public college professors can espouse in class—a decisive victory for opponents of the state's Individual Freedom Act, commonly known as the "Stop WOKE Act." A lawsuit filed by the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression...
Alabama Execution Called Off Because Officials Couldn't Insert Needle
For the second time in three months, Alabama officials halted an execution because corrections officials couldn't find a vein into which they could inject the lethal drugs. The prisoner, Kenneth Eugene Smith, 57, was scheduled to be executed Thursday night after his appeals to the Supreme Court were rejected. As the Associated Press notes, part of Smith's appeals involved Alabama's recent problems actually executing prisoners with intravenous drugs. In September, the execution of Alan Miller, also 57, was halted for the same reason—the Alabama Department of Corrections' execution team was not able to secure IV access in time by the midnight deadline.
Lawyers seek to block Idaho execution of terminally ill man
A terminally ill man scheduled to be executed in mid-December for his role in the 1985 slayings of two gold prospectors in Idaho is asking a federal court to block the execution. The post Lawyers seek to block Idaho execution of terminally ill man appeared first on Local News 8.
Biden Administration Asks Supreme Court to Lift Injunction Blocking their Massive Loan Forgiveness Program
Today the Biden Administration filed an application urging the Supreme Court to lift a lower court preliminary injunction blocking implementation of the president's massive student loan forgiveness program, which would cancel some $400 billion in student loan debt. I wrote about the lower court decision here. The Supreme Court's resolution of the Administration's request may well prefigure the justices' views on how the student loan litigation should be resolved overall. If the justices lift the lower court injunction, it could be a signal a majority of the Court believes that the plaintiffs don't have standing to challenge the loan forgiveness program, that the program is legal, or some combination of both. If, on the other hand, the Court rules against the Biden Administration, that may well indicate a majority of the justices oppose Biden's position on both standing and the merits.
States Stubbornly Slow To Fix Antiquated Alcohol Laws
Last week's election results contained many surprises, including the failure of the much-ballyhooed "red wave." Another surprising result was the unexpected difficulty that alcohol-related ballot initiatives ran into in Colorado. Coloradans had three different alcohol ballot initiatives to choose from on their ballots this year. The topics they covered ran...
The legal history of bans on firearms and Bowie knives before 1900
Bowie knives are back in constitutional law news these days, after a very long absence. The U.S. Supreme Court's Bruen decision instructs lower courts to look to U.S. legal history to see what sorts of restrictions on Second Amendment rights are consistent with the mainstream American legal tradition. According to the Court, the legal history of the Founding Era is the most important, the late nineteenth century much less so, and the twentieth century too late to create a tradition that contradicts the text of the Second Amendment.
Pennsylvania Republicans Impeached Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner. Now What?
The impeachment last week of Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner by the Republican-controlled Pennsylvania House sets up one of the highest-profile battles yet between reformer prosecutors and their conservative opponents. If Republicans are successful in their efforts to remove Krasner, they would knock off one of the most high-profile and...
