Bad Axe, MI

Detroit News

'Bad Axe' film puts thumb on America's tension points

When the world shut down in 2020, New York City-based filmmaker David Siev came home to Bad Axe, the small town in Michigan's Thumb where he was born and raised, and started filming his family. At first, he wasn't sure exactly what he was documenting. But over a number of...
BAD AXE, MI
MLive

Bay City man shot by police faces several felony charges

BAY CITY, MI — A man injured in a shootout with Michigan State Police troopers earlier this month has been charged with several felonies, police announced Friday. Jonah Joseph, 21, of Bay City, was arraigned Nov. 18 in the 74th District Court on seven felony counts stemming from a high-speed chase and shootout with police on Nov. 6.
BAY CITY, MI
High School Football PRO

Petoskey, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Ubly High School football team will have a game with Iron Mountain High School on November 19, 2022, 10:00:00.
UBLY, MI
abc12.com

Clio man accused of kidnapping, assaulting women in Tuscola County

TUSCOLA COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Clio man is accused of kidnapping and assaulting two women in a residence in Tuscola County earlier this month. Michigan State Police reported on Thursday that 31-year-old Joseph P. Blasdell is facing 15 charges after the incident in the Baker Subdivision around 10 p.m. on Nov. 5.
TUSCOLA COUNTY, MI
MLive

Saginaw home invasion leads to shooting

SAGINAW, MI—Police in Saginaw responded Friday, Nov. 18 to a home on the 3800 block of Hiland St. for a reported shooting. According to Michigan State Police Lt. Kim Vetter, the shooting occurred during a home invasion around 8:30 p.m.
SAGINAW, MI
wsgw.com

Saginaw Chippewa Tribe Distributes Semi-Annual Gaming Revenue

Saganing Eagles Casino Hotel in Standish. (Photo by Saginaw Chippewa Tribe) The Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe (SCIT) hosted their semi-annual 2% distribution November 18 in both Isabella and Arenac Counties. The SCIT dispersed funds derived from Class III gaming at its properties: Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort and Saganing Eagles Landing Casino & Hotel to qualifying local units of government and public schools.
ARENAC COUNTY, MI
Up North Voice

Contaminated venison near Clark’s Marsh in Oscoda Township and Iosco County

REGION – With firearms hunting season now underway, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) and the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) are reminding hunters not to eat venison from deer taken within three miles of Clark’s Marsh in Oscoda Township in Iosco County. A Do Not Eat deer advisory remains in effect due to evidence that deer living within three miles of the marsh were more likely to have various per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), including PFOS(perfluorooctane sulfonic acid), in their liver and muscle tissue.
IOSCO COUNTY, MI
MLive

21-year-old Saginaw man with mental illness missing for two weeks

SAGINAW, MI— 21-year-old Midonyis Cosby from Saginaw has been missing since Saturday, Nov. 5, and his family is asking for help. Cosby, who has also been known to go by the name of Rico Santana, was last seen by family after returning home from a self-admitted hospital stay for mental health challenges on Nov 3, his mother Kinyata Cosby said.
SAGINAW, MI
wsgw.com

Four Arrested in Huron County Drug Bust

The Huron County Sheriff’s Department has arrested four people in a drug investigation. On Wednesday, deputies served a search warrant on a residence on Bartlett St. in Harbor Beach, which was the result of a lengthy joint investigation conducted by the Huron County Drug Task Force and the Harbor Beach Police into the sale of illegal drugs. Police seized methamphetamines and other evidence of narcotic sales. 56 year old Tommy Stinson was arrested, as well as a 35 year old male and 35 year old female from Deckerville on out of county drug related warrants, and a 32 year old male from Elkton on an unrelated warrant from out of county.
HURON COUNTY, MI
wsgw.com

Tuscola County Kidnapping Leads to Felony Charges

A 31-year-old from Clio faces several charges in connection with an assault and unlawful imprisonment in Tuscola County. Joseph P. Blasdell was arrested on November 5 when Michigan State Police were called to a home in Arbela Township for a domestic violence/hostage complaint. Police say the caller reported the suspect had a gun and threatened to kill two women in the home and anyone who responded to the call.
TUSCOLA COUNTY, MI

