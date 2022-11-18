Read full article on original website
Detroit News
'Bad Axe' film puts thumb on America's tension points
When the world shut down in 2020, New York City-based filmmaker David Siev came home to Bad Axe, the small town in Michigan's Thumb where he was born and raised, and started filming his family. At first, he wasn't sure exactly what he was documenting. But over a number of...
Up North Voice
Holiday bliss coming to the Tawas Point Lighthouse on November 26
EAST TAWAS – The Friends of Tawas Point Lighthouse are ready to welcome you back after years of being closed to the public. Bring along friends and family and enjoy this special event from 12-4pm. Peek out from the top of the lighthouse tower for a unique view of...
Clio man charged with holding women captive, threatening to kill them
ARBELA TWP, MI — A Clio man is facing several felonies after allegedly holding two women captive and threatening to kill them. About 10 p.m. on Nov. 5, Michigan State Police troopers responded to a residence within the Baker Subdivision in Tuscola County’s Arbela Township for a hostage complaint.
Bill’s Party Store in Saginaw up for sale after 60 years
SAGINAW, MI — An iconic Saginaw party store has been listed for sale after six decades in business. Bill’s Party Store, located at 2422 Mackinaw St., and the house next door are listed jointly for a total asking price of $109,900. Real Estate Agent Elaine Kingry of Century...
Bay City man shot by police faces several felony charges
BAY CITY, MI — A man injured in a shootout with Michigan State Police troopers earlier this month has been charged with several felonies, police announced Friday. Jonah Joseph, 21, of Bay City, was arraigned Nov. 18 in the 74th District Court on seven felony counts stemming from a high-speed chase and shootout with police on Nov. 6.
Petoskey, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice
abc12.com
Clio man accused of kidnapping, assaulting women in Tuscola County
TUSCOLA COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Clio man is accused of kidnapping and assaulting two women in a residence in Tuscola County earlier this month. Michigan State Police reported on Thursday that 31-year-old Joseph P. Blasdell is facing 15 charges after the incident in the Baker Subdivision around 10 p.m. on Nov. 5.
As firearm deer season begins, DNR warns hunters: Do not eat deer from certain part of Michigan
As firearm deer hunting season got underway Tuesday in Michigan, the Department of Natural Resources is out with a warning, telling hunters in one part of the state to avoid eating deer.
Saginaw home invasion leads to shooting
SAGINAW, MI—Police in Saginaw responded Friday, Nov. 18 to a home on the 3800 block of Hiland St. for a reported shooting. According to Michigan State Police Lt. Kim Vetter, the shooting occurred during a home invasion around 8:30 p.m.
wsgw.com
Saginaw Chippewa Tribe Distributes Semi-Annual Gaming Revenue
Saganing Eagles Casino Hotel in Standish. (Photo by Saginaw Chippewa Tribe) The Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe (SCIT) hosted their semi-annual 2% distribution November 18 in both Isabella and Arenac Counties. The SCIT dispersed funds derived from Class III gaming at its properties: Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort and Saganing Eagles Landing Casino & Hotel to qualifying local units of government and public schools.
Up North Voice
Contaminated venison near Clark’s Marsh in Oscoda Township and Iosco County
REGION – With firearms hunting season now underway, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) and the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) are reminding hunters not to eat venison from deer taken within three miles of Clark’s Marsh in Oscoda Township in Iosco County. A Do Not Eat deer advisory remains in effect due to evidence that deer living within three miles of the marsh were more likely to have various per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), including PFOS(perfluorooctane sulfonic acid), in their liver and muscle tissue.
Saginaw man locked in store during armed robbery likely to avoid incarceration after taking plea
SAGINAW, MI — Less than two months after allegedly trying to rob a Saginaw gas station at gunpoint, only to be locked in the store by the vigilant clerk, a local man has accepted a plea deal. As a result, he’s likely to avoid incarceration. Jaylen C. Laury,...
21-year-old Saginaw man with mental illness missing for two weeks
SAGINAW, MI— 21-year-old Midonyis Cosby from Saginaw has been missing since Saturday, Nov. 5, and his family is asking for help. Cosby, who has also been known to go by the name of Rico Santana, was last seen by family after returning home from a self-admitted hospital stay for mental health challenges on Nov 3, his mother Kinyata Cosby said.
wsgw.com
Four Arrested in Huron County Drug Bust
The Huron County Sheriff’s Department has arrested four people in a drug investigation. On Wednesday, deputies served a search warrant on a residence on Bartlett St. in Harbor Beach, which was the result of a lengthy joint investigation conducted by the Huron County Drug Task Force and the Harbor Beach Police into the sale of illegal drugs. Police seized methamphetamines and other evidence of narcotic sales. 56 year old Tommy Stinson was arrested, as well as a 35 year old male and 35 year old female from Deckerville on out of county drug related warrants, and a 32 year old male from Elkton on an unrelated warrant from out of county.
wsgw.com
Tuscola County Kidnapping Leads to Felony Charges
A 31-year-old from Clio faces several charges in connection with an assault and unlawful imprisonment in Tuscola County. Joseph P. Blasdell was arrested on November 5 when Michigan State Police were called to a home in Arbela Township for a domestic violence/hostage complaint. Police say the caller reported the suspect had a gun and threatened to kill two women in the home and anyone who responded to the call.
Millington sophomore claims MLive Saginaw Athlete-of-the-Week honor
Reed City went old-school, testing Millington’s sophomore linebacker. The linebacker succeeded, even if the Cardinals didn’t.
