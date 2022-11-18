RI Lottery
CRANSTON, R.I. (AP) _ These Rhode Island lotteries were drawn Friday:
Lucky For Life
20-24-26-33-41, Lucky Ball: 18
(twenty, twenty-four, twenty-six, thirty-three, forty-one; Lucky Ball: eighteen)
Mega Millions
02-14-16-38-66, Mega Ball: 9, Megaplier: 4
(two, fourteen, sixteen, thirty-eight, sixty-six; Mega Ball: nine; Megaplier: four)
Estimated jackpot: $259,000,000
Numbers Evening
7-3-5-4
(seven, three, five, four)
Numbers Midday
6-3-9-3
(six, three, nine, three)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 93,000,000
Wild Money
07-26-30-36-37, Extra: 8
(seven, twenty-six, thirty, thirty-six, thirty-seven; Extra: eight)
Estimated jackpot: $232,000
