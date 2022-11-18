Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A two-day street party of art, music, food, and entertainment.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Florida Destination Mentioned as One to Skip if You're ClaustrophobicL. CaneFlorida State
UPDATE: Veterans Day celebration at Camp Blanding canceled due to Subtropical Storm NicoleZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Clay County curbside recycling collection to resume Dec. 5 after year-long suspensionZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Holiday Favorites Return to Gainesville.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Related
saturdaydownsouth.com
Florida football: After debacle at Vanderbilt, the honeymoon is over for Billy Napier
Florida lost to Vanderbilt, 31-24, on Saturday, falling to 6-5 overall and finishing the SEC portion of its schedule with a 3-5 record. Forget the early, 11 a.m. local kickoff time. Forget the cold. Forget the injuries to an already thin roster that left the Gators without 3 of their...
vucommodores.com
The Greatest Opportunity Yet
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — On Nov. 5, staring at a 3-6 record and five-game losing streak, Vanderbilt’s postseason hopes were hanging by the thinnest of threads. Two weeks later the Commodores have their biggest game in four years ahead of them. “It’s all part of the journey,” Vanderbilt head...
iheart.com
Vanderbilt Stuns Florida Gators
The Vanderbilt Commodores (5-5, 2-5) defeated the Florida Gators (6-5, 3-5) 31-24 on Saturday afternoon in Nashville. It was just the second win for Vanderbilt over Florida in the series since 1988. Florida came out sluggish in this game as Vandy took a 14-6 halftime lead. In the third quarter...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Billy Napier calls Florida's loss to Vanderbilt a 'setback,' 'reality check'
Billy Napier reacted to the current low point of his first season as Florida’s head coach by pointing to numerous self-inflicted wounds. The Gators fell 31-24 at Vanderbilt on Saturday. UF outgained VU 445-283 in total yards, but the Dores took advantage of multiple turnovers and penalties to take control of the game in the second half.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Florida fans furious about 1 aspect of Gators offense vs. Vanderbilt
Florida’s offense has been cooking the last several weeks with Anthony Richardson growing at quarterback. The biggest difference has been Billy Napier dedicating Richardson to the running game. Saturday against Vanderbilt — not so much, and Vanderbilt leads Florida at halftime 14-6. In the 41-24 win over Texas...
vucommodores.com
Dores Take Second in Delaware
MILLSBORO, Del. — Vanderbilt nearly pulled off a memorable rally, but the big effort was seven pins short as it fell to North Carolina A&T 4-3 for the championship of the Hawk Classic on Sunday. The Commodores were out of the comfortable groove they enjoyed Saturday and, as a...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Billy Napier getting roasted after Florida's loss to Vanderbilt
Billy Napier needs patience in Gainesville to rebuild the Florida program and brand, but losing to Vanderbilt is a great way to make fans lose patience. Losing to Georgia or Tennessee in Year 1 is one thing. Losing to Vanderbilt is a whole other ballgame as the Florida head coach. That’s no disrespect to the Commodores. That’s the floor at Florida.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Florida withdraws scholarship offer for 2023 4-star QB after he rapped the N-word on video
The rollercoaster on the recruiting trail has continued for the Florida Gators. The team recently parted ways with 2023 4-star quarterback Marcus Stokes after he rapped the N-word in a video he posted to social media. Stokes released a statement via Twitter on the incident on Sunday morning. “I was...
vucommodores.com
Commodores Top Seed Going Into Final Day
MILLSBORO, Del. — Vanderbilt threw it into high gear and cruised past five opponents to easily grab the No. 1 seed at the Hawk Classic on Saturday. The Commodores finished the 10 qualifying games 242 pins ahead of second-place North Carolina A&T in earning the top seed for the second consecutive tournament.
Independent Florida Alligator
Gators survive close game with Bethune-Cookman
Senior guard Nina Rickards helped stave off the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats with a career high 23 points. Both the Gators and Wildcats traded baskets all game long and Rickards helped keep UF in it by hitting clutch jump shots and stepping to the free throw line. Florida (3-1) defeated Bethune-Cookman (0-3)...
vucommodores.com
Comeback Falls Short Against St. Joe's
NASHVILLE, Tenn. – A late fourth-quarter run came up short as Vanderbilt suffered its first loss this season, falling 67-59 to Saint Joseph’s on Sunday afternoon at Memorial Gymnasium. Vandy (5-1) was trying to improve to 6-0 for the first time since 2011-12, when the Dores won their...
vucommodores.com
Dores Out in Front After Day 1 in Delaware
MILLSBORO, Del. — Vanderbilt used a powerful rally to overcome a chilly start and leads the 18-team field after the first day of Maryland-Eastern Shore’s Hawk Classic. Delaware State is in second and North Carolina A&T third. The Commodores won their last four matches after struggling in their...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Alex Fudge's incredible dunk highlights Florida's second-half comeback to take down FSU
Alex Fudge made up for his first-half technical foul in a big way Friday night. The transfer from LSU provided one of Florida’s highlights of the season during an epic second-half comeback to beat rival Florida State in Tallahassee. On a UF possession mid-way through the second half, Fudge...
Florida Football: Jaden Rashada flip proves money isn’t everything
When Jaden Rashada committed to the University of Miami over the Florida Gators, it was a major blow to Florida football at the time. Billy Napier and crew hadn’t picked steam on the recruiting trail, and it looked like the Gators weren’t going to provide enough NIL money to play ball with top recruits.
vucommodores.com
Season Comes to an End in Los Angeles
LOS ANGELES — Vanderbilt’s 2022 campaign came to an end Friday night at Wallis Annenberg Stadium as the Commodores fell 2-1 to No. 12 Northwestern in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. Vanderbilt kept pace with the fourth-seeded Wildcats on Friday, a week after the Dores knocked...
vucommodores.com
Dores Sprint Past Eagles
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tyrin Lawrence scored 17 points and Vanderbilt basketball limited Morehead State to 27 percent shooting from the floor in picking up a 76-43 victory over the Eagles Friday at Memorial Gymnasium. Lawrence hit 8 of 11 shots from the floor and added five rebounds, with his...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Seven area football teams ranked in top 20
There were a few surprises in the opening round of the high school playoffs last week. Only four ranked teams in the Prep Zone Power Poll lost their playoff openers. And while there is some movement in the back of the rankings, the top 10 mostly remained the same as three of the top four had byes last week.
fox13news.com
Largest equestrian complex in the country still growing in Ocala
OCALA, Fla. - About a hundred miles up I-75 from Tampa, the City of Ocala calls itself the "horse capital of the world." It's a title that may have just been clinched with the opening of the largest equestrian complex in the United States — The World Equestrian Center.
ocala-news.com
Hawk In The Falls Of Ocala
This hawk decided to have a look around from the top of this flagpole in the Falls of Ocala. Thanks to Tim Lincoln for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
WESH
WESH 2 Investigates: Hyundai SUV fire ruins central Florida home, destroys two vehicles
OCALA, Fla. — John and Joanne Donaldson’s 2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport was under a safety recall that included a warning not to park inside garages or near structures. But they say they never knew that. On Thursday, Nov. 10, as Hurricane Nicole was bearing down on the state, the Ocala couple’s home was burning, driving them, a house guest and two tenants out into the street.
Comments / 0