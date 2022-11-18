Read full article on original website
Vigo County 4-H brings back holiday tradition
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– The Vigo County 4-H Extension hosted over 80 vendors at the Wabash Valley Fairgrounds Saturday for its 12th annual holiday craft bazaar. Vendors sold things from holiday decorations and candy to children’s books. 4-H Council Member Ranee Armstrong said she was excited to see the turnout following the pandemic.
Small Business Saturday making it’s way to 12 Points District
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Are looking for a way to start your holiday shopping? The historic 12 Points District will be hosting a special event after Black Friday. On November 26, local vendors and small businesses will team up to host a Small Business Saturday Market. Each vendor will be set up in the 12 Points District and will sell things like art, clothing, and food.
Greene County, Ind. woman sentenced for cashing stolen checks in West Virginia
WEST VIRGINIA (WXIN) — A Greene County, Indiana woman was sentenced to two and a half years in prison for her role in writing and cashing checks from a stolen checkbook in West Virginia. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia, Stefanie Marie...
A familiar face in Terre Haute retires after 43 years at the same place
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A familiar face at the MCL restaurant is saying goodbye. After 43 years with the restaurant, Fulgencio Ragudo is heading to retirement. Fulgencio, also known as Fugi, started at MCL back in 1979 when the restaurant was in the Honey Creek Mall. He is...
Evansville shooting involving child ruled accidental
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Evansville Police tell us a shooting that happened last Friday on West Mill Road was accidental. We’re told the shooting involved a group of children. Officers believe a juvenile found a gun outside and was showing it off when it fired and wounded another...
Farmersburg home destroyed by fire
FARMERSBURG, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Firefighters were dispatched to a house fire in Farmersburg this afternoon. Crews were dispatched just before 2:30 p.m. to a home in the 400 block of West Cyrus Street. Residents were in the home when the fire started, but escaped without injury. The Thunderbird Fire Department...
