TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Are looking for a way to start your holiday shopping? The historic 12 Points District will be hosting a special event after Black Friday. On November 26, local vendors and small businesses will team up to host a Small Business Saturday Market. Each vendor will be set up in the 12 Points District and will sell things like art, clothing, and food.

TERRE HAUTE, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO