Washington, IN

Vigo County 4-H brings back holiday tradition

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– The Vigo County 4-H Extension hosted over 80 vendors at the Wabash Valley Fairgrounds Saturday for its 12th annual holiday craft bazaar. Vendors sold things from holiday decorations and candy to children’s books. 4-H Council Member Ranee Armstrong said she was excited to see the turnout following the pandemic.
Small Business Saturday making it’s way to 12 Points District

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Are looking for a way to start your holiday shopping? The historic 12 Points District will be hosting a special event after Black Friday. On November 26, local vendors and small businesses will team up to host a Small Business Saturday Market. Each vendor will be set up in the 12 Points District and will sell things like art, clothing, and food.
Evansville shooting involving child ruled accidental

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Evansville Police tell us a shooting that happened last Friday on West Mill Road was accidental. We’re told the shooting involved a group of children. Officers believe a juvenile found a gun outside and was showing it off when it fired and wounded another...
Farmersburg home destroyed by fire

FARMERSBURG, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Firefighters were dispatched to a house fire in Farmersburg this afternoon. Crews were dispatched just before 2:30 p.m. to a home in the 400 block of West Cyrus Street. Residents were in the home when the fire started, but escaped without injury. The Thunderbird Fire Department...
