ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 3

Related
GolfWRX

Lydia Ko reveals hilarious comment from mom over her golf skills

Lydia Ko holds many records, but that might mean little to her mother. The 25-year-old was the youngest player of either gender to reach world number one, reaching the summit at 17 years and 9 months, two years after becoming the (then) youngest ever winner of an LPGA Tour event.
golfmagic.com

Gary Player on older players cashing in with LIV? "I think it's LOVELY!"

Golf Saudi ambassador Gary Player has issued a renewed call for peace between LIV and the PGA Tour after saying he thinks it's "lovely" some players are getting the opportunity to cash in when "most of them can't play anymore". Player was speaking to IOL Sport at the Gary and...
GolfWRX

Report: Tiger Woods makes cart decision ahead of Hero comeback

In October, Notah Begay told SiriusXM PGA Tour Radio that Tiger Woods’ expected re-appearance may be subject to a “late-minute introduction of a cart rule.”. It seems the golfing world would bow to any conditions just to see a glimpse of the man that changed the sport forever and, having announced, as host, he would be one of the three missing players from the initial list of 17, the Hero World Challenge has some extra spice.
ALBANY, NY
shefinds

Want A Flatter Stomach? Weight Loss Experts Say You Should Add These 2 Ingredients To Your Plate Every Day

Eating a protein-rich diet is essential in order to lose weight healthily— whether you’re aiming to reduce stomach fat specifically or drop a few pounds in general. We checked in with registered dietitians, nutritionists and other health experts to learn more about two great sources of protein (apart from fruit and vegetables) that you can eat often to support your healthy weight loss journey and provide yourself with ample energy to take on the day.
Golf.com

Rory McIlroy, with 12 words, puts the pro golf world on alert

Before we dive into Rory McIlroy securing his fourth order of merit crown on the formerly named European Tour, and adding that to his third finish atop the PGA Tour season-long standings, and accomplishing both of those feats in the same season for the first time, and sitting atop the world rankings, and a declaration that hints that his best is yet to come, let’s talk about something potentially truly incredible.
golfmagic.com

Michelle Wie West explains "embarrassing" moment for outraged CME boss

Former US Women's Open champion Michelle Wie West shed light on the "unfortunate" reasons why players didn't turn up to the CME conference at last week's LPGA Tour finale. Speaking to the No Laying Up podcast, Wie West attributed a series of misunderstandings as a possible reason for the Tour's biggest stars not attending the conference which regularly hosts former US Presidents and business bosses.
Golf Channel

Monday Scramble: After latest wins, is enough enough with Rahm and McIlroy?

Europe's biggest stars walk away winners, Lydia Ko completes a comeback season, Adam Svensson bets on himself and more in this week's edition of Monday Scramble:. Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm each left Dubai feeling as good as ever – even if those outside the competitive arena kept wanting to see more, more, more.
ARIZONA STATE
golfmagic.com

"Imagine if Bryson did this" Ryder Cup skipper Johnson has ALMIGHTY strop

United States Ryder Cup captain Zach Johnson was filmed having an almighty strop during the RSM Classic on the PGA Tour. The outburst of anger was broadcast live during the featured group coverage and later re-posted by GolfDigest's Christopher Powers. Johnson, 46, missed the cut at Sea Island Golf Club....
Golf Digest

Rory McIlroy, Max Homa, Tom Kim and the rest of the big winners of the men’s fall season

Save for the highly anticipated reappearance of Tiger Woods in the coming few weeks in a trio of events, the truly notable, compelling and consequential golf is over for 2022. How time flies when you’re having … well, a total upheaval in the sport. No, we’re not going to venture into those weeds. Expending further keyboard energy on the battle between the PGA Tour/DP World Tour and the LIV Golf Series is to throw a snowball at an avalanche.
Golf Channel

'A joke': Jon Rahm remains 5th in OWGR, doubles down on comments

Jon Rahm likely is laughing this morning. A few days after he called the new Official World Golf Ranking formula "laughable," and less than 24 hours after he doubled down on his comments following his victory Sunday at the DP World Tour Championship, Rahm remained idle in the latest world ranking.

Comments / 0

Community Policy