Golf.com
‘Worst pin position. Ever. So bad’: Pro blasts setup after collapse
On 10, after sliding his par putt to the right of the hole and three-putting from 31 feet, he had words. On 11, he was left off the tee. On 12, from the fairway, he hit his second shot well left of the green and long, then pitched short and bogeyed.
GolfWRX
Lydia Ko reveals hilarious comment from mom over her golf skills
Lydia Ko holds many records, but that might mean little to her mother. The 25-year-old was the youngest player of either gender to reach world number one, reaching the summit at 17 years and 9 months, two years after becoming the (then) youngest ever winner of an LPGA Tour event.
CBS Sports
Cameron Smith says Rory McIlroy tried to persuade him to stay on PGA Tour instead of joining LIV Golf
Two days after losing the 150th Open Championship to Cameron Smith, Rory McIlroy made a phone call he undoubtedly did not want to make. He called Smith to congratulate him on winning the Claret Jug, and then talked him through all the reasons he should stay on the PGA Tour.
golfmagic.com
Gary Player on older players cashing in with LIV? "I think it's LOVELY!"
Golf Saudi ambassador Gary Player has issued a renewed call for peace between LIV and the PGA Tour after saying he thinks it's "lovely" some players are getting the opportunity to cash in when "most of them can't play anymore". Player was speaking to IOL Sport at the Gary and...
GolfWRX
Report: Tiger Woods makes cart decision ahead of Hero comeback
In October, Notah Begay told SiriusXM PGA Tour Radio that Tiger Woods’ expected re-appearance may be subject to a “late-minute introduction of a cart rule.”. It seems the golfing world would bow to any conditions just to see a glimpse of the man that changed the sport forever and, having announced, as host, he would be one of the three missing players from the initial list of 17, the Hero World Challenge has some extra spice.
Golf.com
Rory McIlroy, with 12 words, puts the pro golf world on alert
Before we dive into Rory McIlroy securing his fourth order of merit crown on the formerly named European Tour, and adding that to his third finish atop the PGA Tour season-long standings, and accomplishing both of those feats in the same season for the first time, and sitting atop the world rankings, and a declaration that hints that his best is yet to come, let’s talk about something potentially truly incredible.
golfmagic.com
Michelle Wie West explains "embarrassing" moment for outraged CME boss
Former US Women's Open champion Michelle Wie West shed light on the "unfortunate" reasons why players didn't turn up to the CME conference at last week's LPGA Tour finale. Speaking to the No Laying Up podcast, Wie West attributed a series of misunderstandings as a possible reason for the Tour's biggest stars not attending the conference which regularly hosts former US Presidents and business bosses.
GolfWRX
Nick Faldo makes bold Tiger call and aims cheeky dig at Rickie Fowler during ESPN appearance
Back in 2021, golf legend Nick Faldo took a shot at Rickie Fowler. After missing the cut of the 2021 Masters, Faldo said that Fowler now would have the time to “film another six commercials”. The 65-year-old, who recently retired from the broadcasting booth, apologized for the comments...
Louis Oosthuizen teeters on missing three majors next season as three LIV golfers earn spots in 2023 British Open
Unless the R&A announces a change in the criteria for earning spots in the British Open, South Africa’s Louis Oosthuizen will have a chance to play next July at Royal Liverpool because he won the 2010 British Open at St. Andrews. All past winners are given a spot in the field until they reach age 60.
Golf.com
Tony Finau’s golf ball is different — and it goes for $170 on the secondary market
How much would you pay for a dozen golf balls? Depending on budget and needs, the number could range from the mid-$20s to $50. Tony Finau’s Titleist Pro V1 Left Dot retailed for $50 when it was released to the general public late last year — but it sold out in short order.
Tiger Woods atop PGA Tour's Player Impact Program yet again
Tiger Woods has claimed the top bonus in the PGA Tour's Player Impact Program yet again, despite playing only nine rounds in three major championships this past season.
Rory McIlroy What’s In The Bag?
We take a look at the clubs currently in the bag of four-time major winner Rory McIlroy.
Golf Channel
Monday Scramble: After latest wins, is enough enough with Rahm and McIlroy?
Europe's biggest stars walk away winners, Lydia Ko completes a comeback season, Adam Svensson bets on himself and more in this week's edition of Monday Scramble:. Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm each left Dubai feeling as good as ever – even if those outside the competitive arena kept wanting to see more, more, more.
SkySports
DP World Tour Championship: Jon Rahm earns impressive win in Dubai as Rory McIlroy ends season No 1
Rahm took a one-shot advantage into the final round and never left the top of the leaderboard during an entertaining final round at Jumeriah Golf Estates in Dubai, mixing six birdies with a lone bogey to end the week on 20 under. The Spaniard's closest challenge came from Tyrrell Hatton...
golfmagic.com
"Imagine if Bryson did this" Ryder Cup skipper Johnson has ALMIGHTY strop
United States Ryder Cup captain Zach Johnson was filmed having an almighty strop during the RSM Classic on the PGA Tour. The outburst of anger was broadcast live during the featured group coverage and later re-posted by GolfDigest's Christopher Powers. Johnson, 46, missed the cut at Sea Island Golf Club....
‘Extremely Disappointed’ - Major LPGA Sponsor Questions Tour's Leadership
Not a single LPGA Tour player reportedly turned up to a dinner event hosted by one of their biggest supporting sponsors, CME Group
Golf Digest
Rory McIlroy, Max Homa, Tom Kim and the rest of the big winners of the men’s fall season
Save for the highly anticipated reappearance of Tiger Woods in the coming few weeks in a trio of events, the truly notable, compelling and consequential golf is over for 2022. How time flies when you’re having … well, a total upheaval in the sport. No, we’re not going to venture into those weeds. Expending further keyboard energy on the battle between the PGA Tour/DP World Tour and the LIV Golf Series is to throw a snowball at an avalanche.
Golf Channel
'A joke': Jon Rahm remains 5th in OWGR, doubles down on comments
Jon Rahm likely is laughing this morning. A few days after he called the new Official World Golf Ranking formula "laughable," and less than 24 hours after he doubled down on his comments following his victory Sunday at the DP World Tour Championship, Rahm remained idle in the latest world ranking.
Adam Svensson goes from barely making cut to winning 2022 RSM Classic for first PGA Tour win
ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. – Until Adam Svensson sank a 6-foot eagle putt at the 15th hole of his second round, he appeared to be in danger of missing the cut at the 2022 RSM Classic. Winning his first PGA Tour tournament wasn’t a thought in his mind.
