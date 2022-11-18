Read full article on original website
Related
mymixfm.com
Wabash Valley Jeep Junkies hold first-ever ‘appreciation event’
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– To close out one of their best years, the Wabash Valley Jeep Junkies held their first-ever “appreciation event” for local members. President Mike Latta said he thought it was a good way to give back to their members after they helped raise over $100,000 to various local organizations.
mymixfm.com
Small Business Saturday making it’s way to 12 Points District
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Are looking for a way to start your holiday shopping? The historic 12 Points District will be hosting a special event after Black Friday. On November 26, local vendors and small businesses will team up to host a Small Business Saturday Market. Each vendor will be set up in the 12 Points District and will sell things like art, clothing, and food.
mymixfm.com
Greene County, Ind. woman sentenced for cashing stolen checks in West Virginia
WEST VIRGINIA (WXIN) — A Greene County, Indiana woman was sentenced to two and a half years in prison for her role in writing and cashing checks from a stolen checkbook in West Virginia. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia, Stefanie Marie...
mymixfm.com
A familiar face in Terre Haute retires after 43 years at the same place
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A familiar face at the MCL restaurant is saying goodbye. After 43 years with the restaurant, Fulgencio Ragudo is heading to retirement. Fulgencio, also known as Fugi, started at MCL back in 1979 when the restaurant was in the Honey Creek Mall. He is...
mymixfm.com
ISP: Driver caught going 101 mph while impaired
CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Indiana State Police charged a Linton man with reckless driving and operating a vehicle while intoxicated after a trooper clocked him driving 101 mph, according to a news release. According to the ISP release, a trooper clocked a vehicle that was traveling 101 around...
Comments / 0