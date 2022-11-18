ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vigo County, IN

Wabash Valley Jeep Junkies hold first-ever ‘appreciation event’

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– To close out one of their best years, the Wabash Valley Jeep Junkies held their first-ever “appreciation event” for local members. President Mike Latta said he thought it was a good way to give back to their members after they helped raise over $100,000 to various local organizations.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
Small Business Saturday making it’s way to 12 Points District

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Are looking for a way to start your holiday shopping? The historic 12 Points District will be hosting a special event after Black Friday. On November 26, local vendors and small businesses will team up to host a Small Business Saturday Market. Each vendor will be set up in the 12 Points District and will sell things like art, clothing, and food.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
ISP: Driver caught going 101 mph while impaired

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Indiana State Police charged a Linton man with reckless driving and operating a vehicle while intoxicated after a trooper clocked him driving 101 mph, according to a news release. According to the ISP release, a trooper clocked a vehicle that was traveling 101 around...
LINTON, IN

