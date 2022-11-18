Read full article on original website
Related
freightwaves.com
Texas trucking company operators accused of hiring undocumented migrants
A former U.S. Border Patrol agent, his wife and a business associate have been charged with conspiring to hire undocumented migrants to work as truck drivers. Ricardo Gonzalez, 39, his wife, Natalia Gonzalez, 35, as well as Alex Lopez, 33, were indicted Thursday on three counts by a federal grand jury in Laredo, Texas, according to a news release from the U.S. attorney’s office. They were arraigned Friday.
freightwaves.com
Mass firing blindsides former UFI employees, truck drivers
Former employees of United Furniture Industries, operating under the Lane Furniture brand name, say they were blindsided overnight after receiving either an email or text message instructing them not to report to work Tuesday because their jobs were being immediately terminated “due to unforeseen business circumstances.”. “At the instruction...
freightwaves.com
Xpede launches on-demand delivery of keys, cell phones, wallets and more
There’s a new player in the app-based delivery space — but food isn’t on the menu. Launched this week in six select California counties, Garden Grove-based Xpede is looking to fill a very different niche in the on-demand delivery industry. Rather than working with restaurants or grocery stores, the startup instead offers delivery and pickup of personal belongings (things like wallets, keys and cell phones), packages and even legal documents.
freightwaves.com
Postal Service completes install of package-sorting machines
The U.S. Postal Service said Monday it has completed a near two-year project to install 249 package processing machines nationwide. The new machines, 137 of them installed so far in 2022, will boost the Postal Service’s daily peak-season parcel processing capacity to 60 million pieces. That’s compared to 53 million pieces during the 2021 peak, the agency said.
freightwaves.com
The value of driver training doesn’t stop at hire date
Truck driver recruiting and retention have come into sharper focus in the last few years thanks to the supply chain disruptions the global economy has faced. At its recent management conference, the American Trucking Associations (ATA) said that despite rising pay, the industry is still facing a shortfall of about 78,000 drivers. That could jump to 160,000 by 2031, the ATA said.
freightwaves.com
Trucker Tools’ loyalty program rewards drivers, not carriers
Carrier rewards programs have become popular in recent years. These programs are typically intended to foster goodwill between shippers or brokers and their transportation partners, especially during times of market volatility and general unpredictability. While these programs often reward carriers, they do not typically benefit individual drivers. Trucker Tools has...
freightwaves.com
ELDs coming to California intrastate trucking in 2024, trailing rest of US
A regulation that would require intrastate carriers in California to be equipped with ELDs is open for a comment period by the California Highway Patrol, with a projected in-service date for the rule at the start of 2024. Unlike other regulatory actions in which the Golden State gets out in...
Comments / 0