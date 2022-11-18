ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
freightwaves.com

Texas trucking company operators accused of hiring undocumented migrants

A former U.S. Border Patrol agent, his wife and a business associate have been charged with conspiring to hire undocumented migrants to work as truck drivers. Ricardo Gonzalez, 39, his wife, Natalia Gonzalez, 35, as well as Alex Lopez, 33, were indicted Thursday on three counts by a federal grand jury in Laredo, Texas, according to a news release from the U.S. attorney’s office. They were arraigned Friday.
LAREDO, TX
freightwaves.com

Mass firing blindsides former UFI employees, truck drivers

Former employees of United Furniture Industries, operating under the Lane Furniture brand name, say they were blindsided overnight after receiving either an email or text message instructing them not to report to work Tuesday because their jobs were being immediately terminated “due to unforeseen business circumstances.”. “At the instruction...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
freightwaves.com

Xpede launches on-demand delivery of keys, cell phones, wallets and more

There’s a new player in the app-based delivery space — but food isn’t on the menu. Launched this week in six select California counties, Garden Grove-based Xpede is looking to fill a very different niche in the on-demand delivery industry. Rather than working with restaurants or grocery stores, the startup instead offers delivery and pickup of personal belongings (things like wallets, keys and cell phones), packages and even legal documents.
CALIFORNIA STATE
freightwaves.com

Postal Service completes install of package-sorting machines

The U.S. Postal Service said Monday it has completed a near two-year project to install 249 package processing machines nationwide. The new machines, 137 of them installed so far in 2022, will boost the Postal Service’s daily peak-season parcel processing capacity to 60 million pieces. That’s compared to 53 million pieces during the 2021 peak, the agency said.
ARIZONA STATE
freightwaves.com

The value of driver training doesn’t stop at hire date

Truck driver recruiting and retention have come into sharper focus in the last few years thanks to the supply chain disruptions the global economy has faced. At its recent management conference, the American Trucking Associations (ATA) said that despite rising pay, the industry is still facing a shortfall of about 78,000 drivers. That could jump to 160,000 by 2031, the ATA said.
freightwaves.com

Trucker Tools’ loyalty program rewards drivers, not carriers

Carrier rewards programs have become popular in recent years. These programs are typically intended to foster goodwill between shippers or brokers and their transportation partners, especially during times of market volatility and general unpredictability. While these programs often reward carriers, they do not typically benefit individual drivers. Trucker Tools has...

Comments / 0

Community Policy