Danville, KY

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

spectrumnews1.com

More than 50 Kentucky schools close because of the flu

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — So far this month, more than 50 schools have closed in Kentucky and 186,500 students have been impacted by illness, according to the Kentucky School Boards Association. “This is different from a snow day. Sometimes you can see a snow day coming and anticipate a possible...
LOUISVILLE, KY
lakercountry.com

Somerset Independent Schools closed this week due to illness

A neighboring school district is shutting down classes this week due to illness. According to a statement released by the school district, Somerset Independent Schools will be closed this week due to students and staff being out due to illness. The school district will technically be closed Monday through Wednesday,...
SOMERSET, KY
fox56news.com

Eastland Parkway scene shuts down Lexington schools

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A large police presence Tuesday on Eastland Parkway led to a brief lockdown of area schools. Multiple officers used K-9s to canvas the area around 3 p.m. while a police helicopter circled above. Lexington police said they were searching for someone who ran away from officers and remains on the run as of Tuesday.
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

How to stay precautious amid flu, COVID and RSV season

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — With flu, COVID and RSV season here, Wild Labs, in partnership with Wild Health, is reminding people about precautions to stay healthy. Because COVID restrictions have loosened, health officials say people may be more susceptible to illness this year because their immune systems haven’t been exposed in a while.
LEXINGTON, KY
wymt.com

Grocery store holds fundraiser to benefit Southern Ky. community

MONTICELLO, Ky. (WYMT) - Save-a-lot Monticello held a stuff the cruiser event with the Monticello Police Department on Friday. Community members donated food bags to help those in the community in need. Save-a-lot Monticello thanked the police department and Mayor Tracie Sexton for setting up the event.
MONTICELLO, KY
WKYT 27

Early respiratory illness season impacting Ky. hospitals

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky’s hospitals have been hit with an early respiratory illness season. Doctors say a combination of COVID, flu and RSV is impacting their operations and it’s targeting the more vulnerable populations. Baptist Health Lexington’s Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Lee Dossett says cases of flu...
LEXINGTON, KY
lakercountry.com

4 new troopers headed to Columbia’s Post 15

Kentucky State Police Post 15 in Columbia is welcoming four new troopers following the most recent graduation of the agency’s basic training academy. New Troopers Timothy Moore and Matthew Lee are from Somerset in neighboring Pulaski County, Trooper Daniel Pierce is from Edmonton in nearby Metcalfe County and Trooper Trey Binder is from Georgetown.
COLUMBIA, KY
wbontv.com

Heavily invested in Madison County, AppHarvest discloses financial hardships

AppHarvest, the ambitious Morehead-based produce company that planned to open twelve huge, high-tech, indoor farms across Central Appalachia by 2025, told investors this month that it’s running out of cash. That according to a report today by the Lexington Herald. The company is also heavily invested in Madison County with a 15-acre facility, and the 60-acre Richmond facility that is still under construction.
MADISON COUNTY, KY
WTVQ

Drivers hit the road during a busy holiday travel week

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- Lois Zellman of Atlanta has a lot to be thankful for this year. “My daughter has a new house. And we’ve got a great grandchild on the way. So we’re all gonna be together. The two girls and the four grand kids and the new baby in the belly,” says Zellman.
LEXINGTON, KY
wymt.com

Kentucky home destroyed when wildfire gets out of control

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A home was destroyed when a wildfire got out of control in Pulaski County during the weekend. It happened Saturday on Old Waitsboro Road in Bronston community on the banks of Lake Cumberland. Firefighters from six departments were called. No one was home when the...
PULASKI COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Fmr. Lexington meteorologist killed in helicopter crash

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT/WBTV) - A former Lexington meteorologist is dead after a helicopter crash. Our sister station WBTV in Charlotte, N.C., reports WBTV Meteorologist Jason Myers was among two people killed in a helicopter crash early Tuesday afternoon. Before working at WBTV, Myers was the chief meteorologist at WTVQ in...
LEXINGTON, KY
wymt.com

Remaining Disaster Recovery Centers closing in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP/WYMT) - The remaining Disaster Recovery Centers in Eastern Kentucky that were opened as a result of flooding last summer are closing this week. Federal Emergency Management Agency officials said the centers will close at the end of the day Tuesday. Officials said help will remain available. The...
KENTUCKY STATE
fox56news.com

Partial human, skeletal remains found near Paris Pike and I-75

According to the coroner’s office, the partial skeletal remains have been identified as human and Coroner Gary Ginn confirmed this is an ongoing death investigation to search for additional remains. Partial human, skeletal remains found near Paris …. According to the coroner’s office, the partial skeletal remains have been...
PARIS, KY
WTVQ

City Cuts Barbershop holds 2nd annual Turkey giveaway

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – City Cuts Barbershop held its second annual turkey giveaway Sunday. The event, giving back to families in need. It was sponsored by the Christian Coleman Foundation. Coleman, a volunteer coach for Kentucky track and field who competed in the 2016 summer Olympics. The giveaway was...
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

Solutions to gun violence starts at home, city leaders say

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – With a little over a month left in 2022, Lexington has well surpassed last year’s record breaking number of homicides in the city. According to the city’s crime data, Lexington has seen 40 homicides and 112 injury-involved shootings. Lexington’s third community gun violence...
LEXINGTON, KY

