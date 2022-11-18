Read full article on original website
spectrumnews1.com
More than 50 Kentucky schools close because of the flu
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — So far this month, more than 50 schools have closed in Kentucky and 186,500 students have been impacted by illness, according to the Kentucky School Boards Association. “This is different from a snow day. Sometimes you can see a snow day coming and anticipate a possible...
WLKY.com
Several school districts in KY, IN closing Tuesday due to number of illnesses
BULLITT COUNTY, Ky. — A few school districts surrounding Louisville are closing on Tuesday due to an uptick illnesses. (In the player above: Doctors see sharp rise in flu cases in Louisville) Here is a list of what schools are closing along with why and whether non-traditional learning or...
lakercountry.com
Somerset Independent Schools closed this week due to illness
A neighboring school district is shutting down classes this week due to illness. According to a statement released by the school district, Somerset Independent Schools will be closed this week due to students and staff being out due to illness. The school district will technically be closed Monday through Wednesday,...
fox56news.com
Eastland Parkway scene shuts down Lexington schools
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A large police presence Tuesday on Eastland Parkway led to a brief lockdown of area schools. Multiple officers used K-9s to canvas the area around 3 p.m. while a police helicopter circled above. Lexington police said they were searching for someone who ran away from officers and remains on the run as of Tuesday.
WTVQ
How to stay precautious amid flu, COVID and RSV season
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — With flu, COVID and RSV season here, Wild Labs, in partnership with Wild Health, is reminding people about precautions to stay healthy. Because COVID restrictions have loosened, health officials say people may be more susceptible to illness this year because their immune systems haven’t been exposed in a while.
wymt.com
Grocery store holds fundraiser to benefit Southern Ky. community
MONTICELLO, Ky. (WYMT) - Save-a-lot Monticello held a stuff the cruiser event with the Monticello Police Department on Friday. Community members donated food bags to help those in the community in need. Save-a-lot Monticello thanked the police department and Mayor Tracie Sexton for setting up the event.
WKYT 27
Early respiratory illness season impacting Ky. hospitals
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky’s hospitals have been hit with an early respiratory illness season. Doctors say a combination of COVID, flu and RSV is impacting their operations and it’s targeting the more vulnerable populations. Baptist Health Lexington’s Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Lee Dossett says cases of flu...
fox56news.com
Man to be sentenced following 2020 deadly Lexington drunk driving crash
Matthew Starling, 33, was found guilty of reckless homicide and DUI in October. Man to be sentenced following 2020 deadly Lexington …. Matthew Starling, 33, was found guilty of reckless homicide and DUI in October. Nov. 22: Busy airports, a light show, and orange …. Here are five things to...
lakercountry.com
4 new troopers headed to Columbia’s Post 15
Kentucky State Police Post 15 in Columbia is welcoming four new troopers following the most recent graduation of the agency’s basic training academy. New Troopers Timothy Moore and Matthew Lee are from Somerset in neighboring Pulaski County, Trooper Daniel Pierce is from Edmonton in nearby Metcalfe County and Trooper Trey Binder is from Georgetown.
wbontv.com
Heavily invested in Madison County, AppHarvest discloses financial hardships
AppHarvest, the ambitious Morehead-based produce company that planned to open twelve huge, high-tech, indoor farms across Central Appalachia by 2025, told investors this month that it’s running out of cash. That according to a report today by the Lexington Herald. The company is also heavily invested in Madison County with a 15-acre facility, and the 60-acre Richmond facility that is still under construction.
WTVQ
Drivers hit the road during a busy holiday travel week
LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- Lois Zellman of Atlanta has a lot to be thankful for this year. “My daughter has a new house. And we’ve got a great grandchild on the way. So we’re all gonna be together. The two girls and the four grand kids and the new baby in the belly,” says Zellman.
WTVQ
State responds to riot and investigation at Adair County juvenile detention center
(WTVQ) — After a riot broke out at an Adair County maximum security juvenile detention center earlier this month, Kentucky State Police launched an investigation. Now, some are asking for more to be done. According to KSP, the initial call was regarding a juvenile who had assaulted a staff...
spectrumnews1.com
Lexington’s Crossroads Church helping feed nearly 100,000 people for Holidays
LEXINGTON, Ky. – Crossroads church is helping to provide as many as 100,000 people with a full plate on Thanksgiving. Crossroads church is continuing with its annual thanksgiving food drive. Families and more at Crossroads in Lexington bring back efforts to central Kentucky. 4 out of 9 of the...
wymt.com
Kentucky home destroyed when wildfire gets out of control
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A home was destroyed when a wildfire got out of control in Pulaski County during the weekend. It happened Saturday on Old Waitsboro Road in Bronston community on the banks of Lake Cumberland. Firefighters from six departments were called. No one was home when the...
WKYT 27
Fmr. Lexington meteorologist killed in helicopter crash
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT/WBTV) - A former Lexington meteorologist is dead after a helicopter crash. Our sister station WBTV in Charlotte, N.C., reports WBTV Meteorologist Jason Myers was among two people killed in a helicopter crash early Tuesday afternoon. Before working at WBTV, Myers was the chief meteorologist at WTVQ in...
wymt.com
Remaining Disaster Recovery Centers closing in Kentucky
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP/WYMT) - The remaining Disaster Recovery Centers in Eastern Kentucky that were opened as a result of flooding last summer are closing this week. Federal Emergency Management Agency officials said the centers will close at the end of the day Tuesday. Officials said help will remain available. The...
fox56news.com
Partial human, skeletal remains found near Paris Pike and I-75
According to the coroner’s office, the partial skeletal remains have been identified as human and Coroner Gary Ginn confirmed this is an ongoing death investigation to search for additional remains. Partial human, skeletal remains found near Paris …. According to the coroner’s office, the partial skeletal remains have been...
WTVQ
City Cuts Barbershop holds 2nd annual Turkey giveaway
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – City Cuts Barbershop held its second annual turkey giveaway Sunday. The event, giving back to families in need. It was sponsored by the Christian Coleman Foundation. Coleman, a volunteer coach for Kentucky track and field who competed in the 2016 summer Olympics. The giveaway was...
WTVQ
Solutions to gun violence starts at home, city leaders say
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – With a little over a month left in 2022, Lexington has well surpassed last year’s record breaking number of homicides in the city. According to the city’s crime data, Lexington has seen 40 homicides and 112 injury-involved shootings. Lexington’s third community gun violence...
WKYT 27
Life-threatening injuries reported after Lexington motorcycle crash
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Life-threatening injuries have been reported after a motorcycle crash on the outer loop of Man o’ War at Palumbo. Police say the crash happened just before 5 p.m. on Tuesday. They say the other vehicle involved was an SUV. A driver was transported to the...
