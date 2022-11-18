Montana Ray Akers, age 19, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri passed away on Saturday, November 19, 2022, at University of Kansas Medical Center, Kansas City, Kansas. Montana was born the son of Maria Fletcher Akers and Daniel Akers on November 25, 2002 in Kansas City, Missouri. He married Lita Pelton on October 22, 2022, she survives of the home. He liked hunting, fishing, camping, riding 4-wheelers, playing cards, watching football on Sundays, and spending time with his family. He was a huge Chiefs fan. He is survived by his wife, Lita of the home; parents, Maria Akers and Chris Kemp of Cameron, Missouri; father, Daniel Akers; siblings, Megan Webb and husband, James of Chillicothe, Missouri, Titus Parrack of Kansas City, Missouri, Danielle Akers of Springfield, Missouri, and Dakota Akers and wife, Jena of Chillicothe, Missouri; grandparents, Larry and Anita Fletcher of Trenton, Misssouri, and Marvin and Diane Akers of Chillicothe, Missouri; great grandmother, Lucy Huges of Chillicothe, Missouri; and several nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his great grandpa Shorty and cousin, Jon- Jon Fletcher. A family visitation will be held at Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri on Monday, November 28, 2022 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Friends may call at Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri on Monday, November 28, 2022 from 12:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Online condolences may be made at www.lindleyfuneralhome.com.

