NFL: Dallas Cowboys at Los Angeles Chargers

Bears QB Justin Fields (shoulder) is OK, maybe, per coach
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields is day-to-day with a sore left shoulder and could receive more rest this week. Bears head coach Matt Eberflus wouldn't dismiss the possibility that Fields suffered a season-ending injury. He said the option of further testing is available if Fields hasn't recovered by the time Wednesday's practice begins. Fields underwent an MRI exam to confirm no major damage was sustained to his non-throwing shoulder on...
Is Aaron Rodgers Healthy Enough to Play?
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is battling through an injured thumb on his throwing hand, coach Matt LaFleur said.
NFL: Cleveland Browns at Buffalo Bills
Nov 20, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) runs during the fourth quarter against the Cleveland Browns at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports
Streaking Lions chase four in a row, brace for Bills
Heading into November, the Detroit Lions resembled a train wreck. Entering their traditional Thanksgiving Day game, the Lions are suddenly on the fast track to playing meaningful games in December. Their hopes of entering the playoff picture could quickly be derailed when they host the powerful Buffalo Bills (7-3). Detroit (4-6) comes into the game with a three-game winning streak, including a convincing 31-18 road triumph over the New York...
Former Browns quarterback benched for a second time
Former Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield has been benched for a second time in Carolina.
