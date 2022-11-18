Read full article on original website
WLWT 5
Reds trade infielder Kyle Farmer to Minnesota Twins
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Reds made a trade on Friday night, sending infielder Kyle Farmer to the Minnesota Twins in exchange for right-handed pitcher Casey Legumina. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
Seattle Mariners reportedly interested in trade for New York Yankees’ All-Star slugger
The Seattle Mariners made the first big splash of the MLB offseason, acquiring outfielder Teoscar Hernandez from the Toronto Blue
KMOV
Cardinals sign five minor league free agents, including former second round pick
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The St. Louis Cardinals announced they have signed five minor league free agents, including a former second round draft pick. The following players were signed by the Cardinals:. Outfielder Oscar Mercado. Infielder Taylor Motter. Shortstop Juniel Querecuto. Left-handed pitcher Kenny Hernandez. Right-handed pitcher Logan Sawyer.
Los Angeles Angels Make Trade With Twins Involving Top Prospect
The Los Angeles Angels have made a trade involving a top player and top prospect with the Minnesota Twins. The Los Angeles Angels announced that they have traded away minor league prospect pitcher Alejandro Hidalgo to the Minnesota Twins for infielder Gio Urshela.
Yardbarker
Former Yankees 3B Gio Urshela Traded for Second Straight Offseason
Gio Urshela is on the move again. The former Yankees third baseman has been traded for the second consecutive offseason. Urshela is heading to the Los Angeles Angels for Class A right-hander Alejandro Hidalgo after one year in Minnesota. ESPN’s Jeff Passan was the first to break the news.
Yankees lock down key bullpen arm to avoid arbitration
The New York Yankees were hoping the Frankie Montas trade would pay off for them at the deadline, but instead, it was reliever Lou Trivino who ultimately ended up shining after coming over from the Oakland Athletics. And on Friday, the team signed him to a new one-year deal in order to avoid arbitration, via Mark Feinsand:
SF Giants to host Team USA ahead of World Baseball Classic
Team USA will be using the SF Giants spring training facilities as part of their preparation for the World Baseball Classic.
SF Giants: Evan Longoria open to signing with any contender
A new report revealed that SF Giants free-agent third baseman Evan Longoria has become more willing to continue his career in 2023.
FOX Sports
Brewers acquire Guerra from Rays as part of bullpen makeover
MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Brewers acquired right-hander Javy Guerra from the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday as part of a series of moves that reshape their bullpen. In other transactions announced Friday night, the Brewers non-tendered right-handers Trevor Gott, Jandel Gustave and Luis Perdomo. Earlier in the day, the Colorado Rockies claimed left-hander Brent Suter off waivers from Milwaukee.
FOX Sports
Cubs tender All-Star outfielder Happ contract for next year
CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Cubs tendered All-Star outfielder Ian Happ a contract for next season, part of a flurry of moves on Friday. Happ made his first All-Star team last season, batting .271 with 17 homers and 72 RBIs, and won his first Gold Glove. The Cubs also...
Tommy Hutton: Sandy Alcántara Best Marlins Pitcher Ever Now
Marlins television analyst stops by Tobin and Leroy to discuss Sandy Alcántara winning the NL Cy Young Award. Hutton believes this award separates Sandy from other Marlins greats like Dontrelle Willis, Jose Fernandez and Josh Bekcett.
theScore
Report: Giants, Rangers showing interest in Haniger
Outfielder Mitch Haniger is drawing attention from the San Francisco Giants and Texas Rangers on the free-agent market, a source told The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal. Rangers outfielders hit a combined .226/.287/.353 in 2022 while ranking last in the majors with an 83 wRC+. Giants outfielders fared better than the Rangers...
Astros Pitchers Visit Prospects in Dominican Republic
Enoli Paredes, Framber Valdez, Luis García, Ronel Blanco and Cristian Javier were at the Dominican Summer League Houston Astros facilities Saturday.
Watch: Former All-Star Asdrubal Cabrera knocks out opposing player in Venezuelan Baseball League
Former All-Star Asdrubal Cabrera hasn't played in the majors since 2021, but he's still making noise on the diamond, though maybe for the wrong reasons. On Saturday, Carlos Castro hit his third home run of the night during a Venezuelan Baseball League between Caribes de Anzoátegui and Tiburones de La Guaira. After making contact with the pitch, Castro admired his long ball before casually flipping his bat halfway as he strolled down the first-base line.
