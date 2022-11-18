Read full article on original website
Related
Positively New Jersey: The mysterious history of the egg vending machine
Sitting in the back of the Warren Township Public Works yard is a rotting decrepit shack-like structure that tells a unique story about New Jersey and even America.
Sure, South Jersey Loves Wawa, But Why Are There No Heritages?
We already know that everyone from South Jersey and all of the areas surrounding Philadelphia love them some Wawa. That's no secret, right?. There are about three to five Wawas in every town here in the southern-most regions of the Garden State. The further into the northern parts of the state you travel, that's when Wawas start to taper off. The one thing I did notice about the deep eastern parts of South Jersey, though, are the lack of Heritages Dairy Stores in this part of the region.
The Fantastic “Night Forms” Art Show at Grounds For Sculpture in Hamilton, New Jersey
Words like fantastic, awesome, fabulous, amazing, outstanding, etc are just some of the words I would use for the upcoming art exhibit at Grounds For Sculpture in Mercer County, New Jersey. I might even use those same words to describe Grounds For Sculpture which is a unique art museum with...
Wow! The Oldest Church in New Jersey is One of the Oldest in America
Once again I want to bring to you a piece of our history. American history which is from right here in the Garden State. A way for us to get a better look into the deep roots of the American story that we have been part of right here in New Jersey.
New Jersey warned to stop trying to make road signs funny
The signs included snarky slogans like, “Slow down — this ain’t Thunder Road,” “Nice car — did it come with a turn signal?” and “Get your head out of your apps.”
New Jersey unveils first-of-its-kind mountain bike trail at Long Pond Ironworks State Park
The trail is on the former grounds of what was once a safari theme park called Jungle Habitat.
Almost all gone: A brief history of the Port Authority toll booth
Earlier this month, The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey announced that the agency would deactivate the last of its toll booths and implement a new state-of-the-art all cashless tolling system at the Lincoln Tunnel. This is set to happen on Sunday, Dec. 11 and once activation of...
Snowblower Etiquette Everyone In New York Should Know
The snow is here in New York and now we have to clear our driveways and sidewalks. One way to get rid of the snow is shoveling it out of the way, the other way is to fire up the snowblower and throw the snow away. Of course, with snowblowers...
wrnjradio.com
Winter trout stocking is this Monday and Tuesday
NEW JERSEY – Winter trout stocking will take place on Monday, November 21 and Tuesday, November 22, according to the New Jersey Division of Fish and Wildlife. New Jersey Fish and Wildlife will stock approximately 4,500 two-year old Rainbow Trout, averaging 14-18 inches in 18 ponds and lakes prior to Thanksgiving. All winter-stocked waters can be fished as soon as they are stocked.
These are the 10 most expensive zip codes in N.J.
Alpine lost its spot as New Jersey’s most expensive zip code after a six year reign. The Bergen County town, with a median sales price of $2.18 million, was unseated by Monmouth County’s Deal, which has had a median sales price of $2.3 million in 2022, according to real estate data company Property Shark.
mypaperonline.com
Roxbury Township’s Roots, Planted Deeply in Succasunna
Before the arrival of European explorers in search of what riches would unfold in the area that would become New Jersey, it was the sole domain of the Lenape of the Delaware tribe who had migrated here from Siberia thousands of years ago. They lived simply, fishing in the flowing waters, hunting, and gathering nuts and berries in the lush forests, while cultivating rows of corn and squashes in the rolling fields, oblivious of industrialization.
This $11M N.J. house is a mini-resort with its own golf course, pools, 6 bars and a nightclub
Imagine living in your own private resort. You can, in Wall Township, for just under $11 million. The 23.4-acre Monmouth County compound, called Mattaccino, is for sale for $10.99 million. It has 32,500 square feet of living space with 10 bedrooms and 17 bathrooms all tucked behind a gate leading to a 500-foot oak tree-lined driveway.
Body of missing hiker found in New Jersey
The Bergen County Sherriff says another hiker spotted Hector Zamorano's remains on Saturday morning about an hour's walk from the area's main entrance in Mahwah.
Cheap All-You-Can-Fly Pass Now Offered At Many New York Airports
Empire State residents can now fly out of many New York airports across the country and internationally as many times as they want for a cheap price. Frontier Airlines announced its new all-you-can-fly GoWild! Pass™ will also include international destinations. All-you-can-fly Pass Now Available In The Hudson Valley. The...
Fire Rips Through Jersey Shore Home, Leaves Family Homeless
Fire destroyed a home in Jackson on Thursday, Nov. 17. It left a family homeless. The Red Cross was helping with clothing and food, according to The Lakewood Scoop. to follow Daily Voice Ocean and receive free news updates.
Popular Jersey Shore Bar & Grill Shuttering
A popular bar and grill restaurant in Monmouth County is closing after 30 years. Main Street Bar & Grill at 735 Route 35 is expected to close before the end of the year. “We still have about 6 weeks so let’s make it (a) great ending,” a Facebook post said.
Temporary housing shelter for moms and kids approved in N.J. county over objections from neighbors
The Flemington Borough Planning Board has approved a proposal to convert a 1,575 square-foot building owned by a historic church into a transitional housing shelter over the objections of some residents who did want the facility in their neighborhood. The shelter can house up to four families and will be...
Body of missing N.J. hiker found after weeklong search
The body of a 41-year-old man who went missing last weekend was discovered Saturday, authorities said, following a week-long search by teams on the ground, in the air, and on boats along the river within the sprawling Ramapo Valley Reservation where he frequently hiked by himself. Hector Zamorano, of Mahwah,...
buckscountyherald.com
Dining Out: Family-run Flemington bakery remains true to Italian roots
When you bite into a pastry, cookie or cake from Italian Bakery & Espresso Bar in Flemington, N.J., you are biting into recipes developed during 100 years of family history. Jack Mannino operated a pizzeria when he first came to this country but wanted to return to being a pastry baker, a job he trained for and loved in Sicily.
The Most Dangerous Intersection in Morris County Is in Our Backyard
The most dangerous intersection in Morristown/Morris Township, based on fatal accident statistics.Morristown Minute. Rising rates of fatal accidents, a flurry of proposed construction updates, and a national register of historic places preventing development.
Comments / 0