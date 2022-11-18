Read full article on original website
Cynthia Adams245b
4d ago
we need to speak up on any one doing these crimes. being silent should be a crime too. this young man should still be here!
13
Colette Hardaman
4d ago
People so scared seeing all the silencing shootings they don't know who to trust. Typical gang BS is growing up here now.
5
Sheryl Calder-Morrow
4d ago
My heart hurts for that Momma. Bham is way too dangerous and the murder rate is climbing.
11
Suspect, 20, indicted in May slaying of 45-year-old Birmingham woman
A 20-year-old man has been indicted in the shooting death of a Birmingham woman who was found unresponsive after her vehicle crashed into a stop sign. A Jefferson County grand jury issued the capital murder indictment against Stephone Danie Byrd on Oct. 20, according to newly released court records. He is charged in the slaying of 45-year-old Teresa Denise Coleman.
Man sought in weekend shooting death of brother at family’s Birmingham apartment
Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating a 31-year-old man wanted in the shooting death of his brother. Devin Renard Patterson Jr. is charged with murder in the Saturday-night slaying of 27-year-old Zevin Lenard Patterson. The shooting happened at 9:55 p.m. Saturday inside an apartment at Don...
wvtm13.com
Suspects captured after reported robbery and chase from Bessemer
BESSEMER, Ala. — Two suspects are in custody following a reported robbery and chase Tuesday. The Bessemer Police Department said a business in the 700 block of Academy Drive was robbed at about 11:30 a.m. The police department said a gun was used in the crime, but no shots...
wbrc.com
UAB Police report several car break-ins on campus
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UAB wants to make you aware of some recent car break-ins that happened on campus. Campus security is also offering tips to keep you safe both on and off campus. UAB said the campus continues to see low rates of on-campus crime, but there was a...
2 in custody following police chase that spanned several counties
SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Two people are in custody following a police chase on I-65 South Monday morning. According to Clay Hammac with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, the chase started in Vestavia Hills and ended in Jemison. Several area police departments assisted in the chase. No other information is available at this time. […]
1 killed in Saturday night Birmingham shooting
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide after a man was found dead Saturday night. According to BPD, officers arrived to the Don L. West Apartments on calls of a person shot around 9:56 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found Zevin Patterson, 27, suffering from a gunshot wound in an apartment […]
Suspects sought, community mourns victim of Pell City hit-and-run
PELL CITY, Ala. (WIAT) — A pedestrian was struck and killed during a hit-and-run in Pell City Sunday. According to Pell City Police, the victim was run over after confronting two suspects regarding broken vehicles at a home on Skyline Trail. On Monday, chief Clay Morris identified the victim as Rebekah Poe, 48, of Pell […]
wbrc.com
Man killed in train crash
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A man died over the weekend after his vehicle was hit by a train according to officials. It happened Thursday afternoon around 1 p.m. in the 10 block of Center Place South. The victim 55-year-old Willie Junior Osborne was taken to UAB hospital where he died...
wbrc.com
Calera Police officer seriously injured in pursuit on I-65
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Calera police officer suffered serious injuries after a high speed pursuit early Monday morning according to the Calera Police Chief. Chief Hyche says the injuries are not life threatening but will require surgery. The chase started in Vestavia and continued on I-65 into Chilton Co....
Man dies days after being struck by train in Birmingham
A 55-year-old man who was hit by a train in Birmingham Thursday afternoon has died.
27-year-old ID’d as man fatally shot during argument with family member
Authorities have released the name of a man shot to death during a family argument in a Birmingham apartment. Birmingham police identified the victim as Zevin Lenard Patterson. He was 27. The shooting happened at 9:55 p.m. Saturday inside an apartment at Don l. West Manor in the 200 block...
wbrc.com
Several units damaged in early morning apartment fire
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An early morning blaze at an apartment complex in Birmingham has left several people without homes. It happened at 1400 Aspen Run at the Adona Apartments. Birmingham Fire and Rescue got the call just before 3 a.m. Thankfully there were no serious injuries. One person was...
wvtm13.com
Shot fired at Gardendale pawn shop during robbery attempt
GARDENDALE, Ala. — Police are investigating an attempted robbery at a Gardendale pawn shop Monday after the owner said he fired a shot at the suspect. Police say the owner of Steven's Pawn and Jewelry reported that a man came into his store on Fieldstown Road just before noon demanding money.
Man convicted of murder allowed to attend brother’s funeral; now he’s on the run
A Birmingham man convicted of murder Friday failed to turn himself in at the Jefferson County Jail Monday after he was allowed to attend his brother’s funeral over the weekend. A Jefferson County jury convicted 29-year-old Nicholas Miranda of murder in the slaying of Tommy Brown, 49. That shooting...
wvtm13.com
Central Alabama law enforcement agencies faced with recruiting challenges
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Local law enforcement leaders are faced with many challenges in their effort to protect and serve these days. At the top of the list, a shortage of officers. There's no sugarcoating it when it comes to being a police officer. It's a tough, dangerous job and...
wvtm13.com
One person dead in apartment shooting
One person is dead after a shooting at an apartment complex in Birmingham. Birmingham police were called at approximately 9:56 p.m. on Saturday night to Don L. West Manor Apartments regarding a person being shot. The victim, Zevin Lenard Patterson, 27, was pronounced dead at the scene by Birmingham Fire...
Alabama inmate who reportedly walked off job site found dead
Morgan County authorities say an inmate who walked off a job site on Friday has been found dead. The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office said this evening a CSX operator reported a person spotted in a wooded area near train tracks in Falkville. Officers responding found the body of Darrell...
Calera police officer injured during morning chase from Vestavia Hills to Chilton County
A Calera police officer was injured during a multi-agency chase overnight that spanned several counties. Authorities said the pursuit began in Vestavia Hills and traveled along Interstate 65. The pursuit began at approximately 2:30 a.m. and ended near mm 222 on I-65 and ended between 3:30 a.m. and 4 a.m.
Former Birmingham PD detective found guilty of capital murder in ‘love triangle gone bad’
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A former detective with the Birmingham Police Department has been found guilty of shooting and killing a woman in a “love triangle gone bad” in 2020. On Friday, a jury in Jefferson County deliberated for two hours before finding Alfreda Fluker, 42, guilty of capital murder. On April 10, 2020, BPD […]
Man convicted in 2020 broad daylight shooting death of another man on Birmingham street
A Birmingham man was convicted Friday in the 2020 broad daylight shooting death of another man on the city’s east side. A Jefferson County jury convicted 29-year-old Nicholas Miranda of murder in the slaying of Tommy Brown, 49. East Precinct officers were dispatched at noon that Thursday – July...
