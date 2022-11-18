ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texarkana, TX

Eagle 106.3

Nitro Extreme Comes to Texarkana, Here’s How to Win Tickets

Get ready for loads of action. It's Nitro Extreme and it's coming to Texarkana and the Eagle has your chance to win tickets. Have you ever seen the action at Nitro Extreme? You'll see a World Champion Stunt driver, Freestyle Motocross and Monster Truck stunts. In fact, you will see things that defy gravity and you will be amazed at how these drivers handle their vehicles.
TEXARKANA, TX
Eagle 106.3

Celebration of Lights Has Something for All Ages Near Texarkana

Southern Arkansas University’s 38th Annual Celebration of Lights on December 1, 2022, will offer an abundance of holiday cheer with festive lighting displays, photos with Santa, train rides, festive food, and a special presentation of “The Grinch.”. According to a press release, activities in Reynolds Center begin at...
MAGNOLIA, AR
magnoliareporter.com

Mike McNeill’s Diary for Monday, November 21, 2022: Mike Kinard

We first met Mike Kinard in our teens, when our junior high civics teacher, Estelle Parham, assigned us and another classmate to interview him about his job as deputy prosecuting attorney. His career went forward, as did ours. We skipped the better part of a week in college to cover his prosecution of Ruth Della Sumlin for the El Dorado News-Times. Sumlin was accused of killing J.Y. Cooper to facilitate the break-out of her husband, Warren Sumlin, on Thanksgiving night 1977 from the Columbia County Jail. Forty-five years later, she’s still in prison. Mike went on to become the 13th Judicial District prosecutor and later a state senator, and as an advisor to three different governors, including Bill Clinton, Mike Huckabee and Mike Beebe. We’ve appreciated his friendship through the years. Mike would sometimes call with background information about local stories in the news and we’ll miss that, because he knew everything on those subjects. Our condolences to his wife, Norma, and to his son, Lewis, whom we’ve also known since the 1970s. Magnolia and Columbia County has lost one of its great civic and political figures.
MAGNOLIA, AR
Eagle 106.3

Texarkana Will Love This New Frozen Custard Eatery Coming to Town

Have you noticed that big mound of dirt next to the new Panda Express on St. Michael Drive?. Well, get ready because work has already begun on the new Andy's Frozen Custard coming to Texarkana. Earlier this year a site plan application was submitted by Richard Reynolds Commercial Real Estate, development of the property has been approved by the planning and zoning commission.
TEXARKANA, TX
texarkanafyi.com

The KCS Holiday Express is Coming to Texarkana

The Kansas City Southern Holiday Express train is headed to Texarkana on Monday, December 5, 2022. We have some details on how you can visit and tour the train for free. The KCS Holiday Express is awesome with lots of decorations and lights with Christmas-themed train cars and of course, Rudy, the big smiling KCS engine leading the way.
TEXARKANA, TX
ktalnews.com

Texarkana teen injured in accidental shooting

TEXARKANA, TEXAS (KTAL/KMSS) – A teen is in a Texarkana hospital after police say she was shot at a Texarkana apartment complex Tuesday morning. According to Texarkana police, a 16-year-old girl was shot in the stomach around 9 a.m. in the 4600 block of Elizabeth Street at the Town North apartments.
TEXARKANA, TX
Eagle 106.3

Time to Get Your Jingle on at the Mistletoe Market in Texarkana

You know how you can tell Christmas has arrived in Texarkana? The Junior League of Texarkana's "Mistletoe Market" and this year's theme is Hometown Christmas. The 35th Annual Mistletoe Market (formerly Mistletoe Fair) is back and better than ever this weekend at the Texarkana Arkansas Convention Center November 18-20. This unique one-of-a-kind event kicks off the holiday season with an array of vendors offering a variety of merchandise you may not find anywhere else.
TEXARKANA, AR
magnoliareporter.com

Magnolia Police list recent arrests

Recent arrests made by the Magnolia Police Department. Many, but not all, of these arrests have previously been listed in our daily report Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility bookings and releases. Wednesday, November 9. Shaquille Martin, 30 of Texarkana, failure to appear. Anthony Massey, 29 of Magnolia, criminal trespass...
MAGNOLIA, AR
Eagle 106.3

These 12 Texarkana Restaurants Are Open For Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving is just a week away and if you want to go out for your turkey day here are 12 restaurants in Texarkana that will be open on Thanksgiving for you to enjoy. I have no idea how Thanksgiving just snuck up on me. I guess with everything we are bombarded with. The holidays from Halloween right up to Christmas seem to get here in a big hurry.
TEXARKANA, AR
ktalnews.com

Bossier Parish property tax notices on the way

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Tax notices are on the way to Bossier Parish property owners. The deadline to pay is Dec. 31 before late charges will be applied. Make payments with MasterCard, Visa, American Express, Discover, check, cash, or money order, though credit card transactions will incur a five-percent service charge.
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
q973radio.com

More Reports Of Bullying After Shreveport Area Teens Suicide

A tragic story from Benton, near Shreveport, happened in August when a 14-year old took his own life and his parents say bullies are to blame. Levi Creech was only 14-years old and had dealt with bullies at school. The day before he died instead of bullies being removed from a classroom, Levi was removed and placed in a room alone.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Eagle 106.3

Eagle 106.3

