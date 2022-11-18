Read full article on original website
Jimmy Garoppolo, 49ers crush Cardinals in Mexico
Jimmy Garoppolo matched his career high with four touchdown passes -- two to George Kittle and two more to Brandon Aiyuk -- leading the San Francisco 49ers to a dominant win over the Arizona Cardinals in Mexico City.
Bijani: Clamor for change won't distract Texans from objective
Entering week 12, the Texans have a 1.5-game lead over the Las Vegas Raiders and everyone else in the league for the top overall draft pick in 2023.
