Texarkana, TX

Celebration of Lights Has Something for All Ages Near Texarkana

Southern Arkansas University’s 38th Annual Celebration of Lights on December 1, 2022, will offer an abundance of holiday cheer with festive lighting displays, photos with Santa, train rides, festive food, and a special presentation of “The Grinch.”. According to a press release, activities in Reynolds Center begin at...
MAGNOLIA, AR
Texarkana’s Sesquicentennial Year Is 2023, TXK150 The Planning Is On

Some Texans might remember our States sesquicentennial celebration, it happened back in 1986. Houston threw a big-ole-party at the San Jacinto Battleground under the monument, Willie Nelson played there, Louise Mandrell, Asleep At The Wheel and more. I was there too, live broadcasting from the event at the first radio station I ever worked for. Guess what Texarkana? Your turn is in 2023, and plans are being made.
TEXARKANA, TX
Time to Get Your Jingle on at the Mistletoe Market in Texarkana

You know how you can tell Christmas has arrived in Texarkana? The Junior League of Texarkana's "Mistletoe Market" and this year's theme is Hometown Christmas. The 35th Annual Mistletoe Market (formerly Mistletoe Fair) is back and better than ever this weekend at the Texarkana Arkansas Convention Center November 18-20. This unique one-of-a-kind event kicks off the holiday season with an array of vendors offering a variety of merchandise you may not find anywhere else.
TEXARKANA, AR
Fouke and Lemley, Arkansas Now Under a Boil Water

A Precautionary Boil Water Notice has been issued for the residences in the area of Hwy 71, Edgehill Drive to MC26 to Fouke, including MC 218, 219, and Lemley, Arkansas. According to a press release, this order is issued as a precautionary measure because of the possibility that contaminated water may enter the distribution system as a result of a loss in normal system pressure. The boil water order was due to a water main break when a contractor hit a line while doing a bore.
FOUKE, AR
These 12 Texarkana Restaurants Are Open For Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving is just a week away and if you want to go out for your turkey day here are 12 restaurants in Texarkana that will be open on Thanksgiving for you to enjoy. I have no idea how Thanksgiving just snuck up on me. I guess with everything we are bombarded with. The holidays from Halloween right up to Christmas seem to get here in a big hurry.
TEXARKANA, AR
New Boston Season of Lights Drive-Thru Park Opens This Weekend

The holiday season is here and this area's most popular drive-thru park "Season of Lights" in New Boston, Texas will be opening this Friday, November 18 - December 25. Thie 2022 Season of Lights promises to be bigger and better with all new displays and more lights in this family-oriented park and entertainment center. As you make your way down this lighted holiday trail in the piney woods don't be surprised if you see a deer or two and just maybe you'll get lucky and get a glimpse of Rudolf.
NEW BOSTON, TX
Hope Police Need Your Help in Locating Missing Arkansas Teen

The Hope Police is asking for help in locating a missing 16-year-old boy. According to the Hope Police Facebook page, 16-year-old male teenager Sebastian Hernandez-Velazquez is missing. If you know or have seen Sebastian or know of any location where he may be, you are asked to contact the Hope...
HOPE, AR
Texarkana, AR
