Over the year, the U.S. dollar index (DXY) has risen by over 12 percent, due to high U.S. interest rates and a perception that the U.S. dollar is a safe haven asset. However, these factors in themselves are not enough to maintain U.S. dollar hegemony, said W. Scott Stornetta, Partner at Yugen Partners and the most cited scientist in Satoshi’s 2008 Whitepaper, which laid the foundations for Bitcoin.

1 DAY AGO