Physical silver demand to hit record highs but ETF outflows dominate the price action
(Kitco News) - Weak investment demand for paper silver products and exchange-traded funds have pushed prices into a steep downtrend through most of 2022. However, despite the weak price action, there is fundamental strength in the precious metal as physical demand looks to end 2022 at record levels, according to the latest report from the Silver Institute.
Gold, silver slightly up amid weaker USDX, higher crude oil
(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are slightly higher but well off daily highs in midday U.S.
The U.S. dollar must be backed by a 'vital' economy to maintain its dominance, says most cited scientist in Satoshi's Whitepaper - W. Scott Stornetta
Over the year, the U.S. dollar index (DXY) has risen by over 12 percent, due to high U.S. interest rates and a perception that the U.S. dollar is a safe haven asset. However, these factors in themselves are not enough to maintain U.S. dollar hegemony, said W. Scott Stornetta, Partner at Yugen Partners and the most cited scientist in Satoshi’s 2008 Whitepaper, which laid the foundations for Bitcoin.
FTSE 100 eases as China COVID surge knocks energy, mining stocks
Nov 21 (Reuters) - The export-heavy FTSE 100 slipped on Monday as commodity stocks fell on concerns about COVID-19 curbs in top metals consumer China, although losses were limited as a weaker pound lifted shares of internationally-focused consumer firms. The blue-chip FTSE 100 (.FTSE) closed the session 0.1% lower, after...
Europe's STOXX 600 subdued; defensive stock gains offset commodities gloom
Nov 21 (Reuters) - Europe's STOXX 600 index was little changed on Monday as gains in defensive food and beverage and healthcare companies were offset by declines in heavyweight commodity stocks on worries about the impact of surging COVID-19 cases in China. Before closing down 0.06%, the benchmark index (.STOXX)...
Oil stocks power FTSE 100 to over two-month high
Nov 22 (Reuters) - The FTSE 100 jumped to a two-month high on Tuesday, as oil stocks bounced back following a bullish comment on the sector by a brokerage and news that OPEC+ members were not discussing an oil output increase. The commodities-heavy FTSE 100 (.FTSE) closed 1% higher, to...
BlackRock increases overweight on investment grade credit
NEW YORK, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Asset manager BlackRock said on Monday it had increased its strategic overweight on investment grade credit due to attractive valuations and the income potential coming from corporate bonds' higher yields. "We go more overweight investment grade (IG) credit on attractive yields and healthy corporate...
Gold price down as U.S. dollar index sharply up
(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are lower in early U.S. trading Monday, once again pressured by strong gains in the U.S. dollar index to start the trading week. U.S. bond yields have risen a bit recently, which is also a negative for the safe-haven metals. December gold was last down $13.10 at $1,741.50 and December silver was down $0.347 at $20.655.
Fed's Daly: Currently expect fed funds rate to top out around 5%
NEW YORK, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco leader Mary Daly said on Monday she is still expecting the U.S. central bank to hike rates more and will likely lift its interest rate target to around 5%. While the end state of the central bank’s rate...
ECB's Centeno sees conditions for smaller rate hike in December
LISBON, Nov 21 (Reuters) - There are "many conditions" for the next increase in interest rates by the European Central Bank to be smaller than 75 basis points, ECB policymaker Mario Centeno said on Monday. Speaking at a conference in Lisbon he added though that the ECB had to reverse...
Federal Reserve may be adopting a new ‘speed vs. destination’ paradigm
Market participants are waiting for the release of the minutes from the November FOMC meeting which will occur on Wednesday. The minutes will most likely be the most important financial report released during this shortened holiday week. The Thanksgiving holiday is celebrated in both the United States and Canada. That...
Gold, silver down as USDX rallies, crude oil tanks
(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are solidly lower in midday U.S. trading Monday. The metals are feeling the heat of strong gains in the U.S. dollar index to start the trading week and a big drop in crude oil prices. December gold was last down $20.00 at $1,734.30 and December silver was down $0.302 at $20.70.
Gold, silver see price gains as U.S. dollar index slips, crude oil up
(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are higher in early U.S. trading Tuesday, supported on this day by a lower U.S. dollar index and higher crude oil prices. U.S. Treasury yields have down-ticked just a bit today and that's also friendly for the safe-haven metals. December gold was last up $8.10 at $1,747.70 and December silver was up $0.403 at $21.275.
Bitcoin regains $16K, but experienced traders warn against buying the bounce
Despite several large, unresolved issues including the possible bankruptcy of Genesis Trading and the record discount on shares
Bitcoin miners capitulate, leading to further weakness in the price of BTC
Despite the weakness seen across the crypto market in 2022, the Bitcoin mining difficulty has continued to climb
Global platinum market expected to be in deficit in 2023 on growing demand and supply constraints - report
WPIC noted that supply constraints, combined with increased bar and coin demand, have seen the market surplus forecast
GBTC discount hits a record 45.2%, prompting some to wonder if Grayscale will be the next black swan.
The newest contagion risk to emerge from the FTX debacle that threatens to plunge the cryptocurrency market even
Fear takes over the crypto market as BTC dips to a multi-year low of $15,480
The swapping of Ethereum (ETH) acquired by the FTX hacker led to a sell-off in Ether price that
Gold SWOT: Kinross Gold's new COO has hit the reset button on the operating front
The best performing precious metal for the week was gold, but still down 1.04%. Torex Gold announced adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.40, beating consensus of $0.33 on pre-reported gold sales of 119,800 ounces. Total cash costs were $760 per ounce and AISC (all-in sustaining costs) were $1,059 per ounce, both significantly better than consensus. With 357,000 ounces produced year-to-date, Torex is on track to achieve the upper end of its 2022 guidance of 430-470,000 ounces of gold with AISC of $980-$1,030 per ounce.
DMCC launches tokenized gold bullion
"Recent market events have highlighted the need for greater transparency and crypto tokens backed by underlying real-world assets,"
