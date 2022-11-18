Read full article on original website
Anza-Borrego Desert Photo Contest 2023
The Anza-Borrego Foundation is proud to partner with the Borrego Art Institute and Anza-Borrego Desert State Park to present the 2023 Anza-Borrego Desert Photo Contest. Submit your photos of the unique and natural beauty of Anza-Borrego Desert State Park between Nov. 1, 2022 and Dec. 7, 2022 for round one of the photo contest.
Assemblymember Marie Waldron, 75th District
Thanks to support from voters like you, I have been re-elected to serve the people of San Diego County’s 75th Assembly District. The boundary lines have changed and I have many new constituents, along with many continuing constituents. The district now includes most of rural northern and eastern San Diego County, along with the cities of Borrego Springs, Poway and Santee, and the Scripps Ranch neighborhood of San Diego. I am honored by your support and look forward to serving you.
Chamber Farmers Market Info
The BSCC Certified Farmers Market is back welcoming longtime vendors and several new ones. Once again we have fresh flowers from Hillside Flowers, and now fresh bread from Borrego Breads. With about 20 vendors to choose from, it makes for a delightful Friday morning at Christmas Circle, 8 – noon.
SDGE: Price Changes
The price of energy from San Diego Gas & Electric is expected to rise almost 20 percent per kilowatt-hour come Jan. 1, 2023. That amounts to a 15 percent increase in monthly energy bills, or about $23, for the average residential customer, according to a filing by the utility. SDG&E sets its annual energy rates each Spring, but it can request permission from the state Public Utilities Commission to raise or lower that price throughout the year.
