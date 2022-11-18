ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
102.3 The Bull

Old Crow Medicine Show Shares Nashville-Themed Holiday Tune ‘Trim This Tree’

Old Crow Medicine Show's rocking new holiday tune pays tribute to the band's adopted hometown. Released today (Nov. 16), "Trim This Tree" blends elements of guitar-driven rock with samples of classic holiday favorites and Music City-centered lyrical imagery. From AirBNBs to pedal taverns, the band pays homage to familiar sights and scenes captured across the city.
