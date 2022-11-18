ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CBS 8

Thanksgiving travel record-breaking despite people staying home

SAN DIEGO — San Diego International Airport was ranked the second-best midsize airport, according to an analysis by the Wall Street Journal. According to AAA, San Diego is known to be a top destination spot during the Thanksgiving holiday. 4.5 million people in Southern California are traveling away from...
SAN DIEGO, CA
KTLA

‘Red Flag Warning’ issued for Los Angeles region

The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for the upcoming weekend due to gusty Santa Ana winds and low humidity across Los Angeles and Ventura counties. The warning will go into effect Saturday morning at 1 a.m. and remain in place until 10 p.m. later that night along the Ventura County coast […]
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

Gas prices in California keep dropping - how long will it last?

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County dropped 3.5 cents Sunday to $5.316, its lowest amount since Sept. 7. The average price has dropped 43 times in 46 days since rising to a record $6.494 on Oct. 5, decreasing $1.178, including 4.1 cents Saturday, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. It is 19.6 cents less than one week ago and 60.9 cents lower than one month ago, but 61.8 cents more than one year ago.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
fox10phoenix.com

Tribe continues fight against proposed Arizona copper mine

PHOENIX (AP) - The Arizona Court of Appeals ruled Tuesday that the state Department of Environmental Quality illegally issued a Clean Water Act permit for the proposed Resolution Copper Mine, which is being opposed by the San Carlos Apache Tribe. The decision overturns a Maricopa County Superior Court ruling and...
ARIZONA STATE
KESQ News Channel 3

Coachella Valley leaders send messages of condolence, outrage in response to deadly shooting at gay nightclub in Colorado Springs

Leaders across Coachella Valley are reacting to the tragic news many of us woke up to learn: an overnight mass shooting at a gay nightclub has killed at least five and left 18 others hurt in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Sunday morning, leaders throughout the desert area are responding on social media. My heart is with The post Coachella Valley leaders send messages of condolence, outrage in response to deadly shooting at gay nightclub in Colorado Springs appeared first on KESQ.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
goldrushcam.com

On Saturday, California Governor Gavin Newsom Signed an Executive Order and Issued Proclamations to Support Communities Recovering from Wildfires, Flash Flooding

November 20, 2022 - SACRAMENTO – Supporting ongoing response and recovery efforts, Governor Gavin Newsom on Saturday signed an executive order to assist. communities impacted by the Mosquito Fire and proclaimed a state of emergency in Los Angeles County to address Route Fire impacts. The Governor also proclaimed a state of emergency in Alpine and Inyo counties due to damage from widespread flash flooding in August.
CALIFORNIA STATE
thedesertreview.com

IID's electrical infrastructure outdated and insufficient for further growth

EL CENTRO – The Imperial Irrigation District energy division is faced with a need to major overhaul its aging electrical infrastructure and from developers’ pressure for new substations to feed the burgeoning housing market within IID’s service territory. With this in mind, the board listened to IID Energy Manager Jaime Asbury outline estimated costs and possible funding options at the regular meeting Tuesday, Nov. 15.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA.com

What happened to California’s to-go alcohol law?

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The sale of to-go cocktails became legal in California on Jan. 1 after legislation was signed by Gov Gavin Newsom in October 2021. It was one of three bills Newsom signed as part of his COVID-19 recovery package to help businesses and restaurants recover from the pandemic. The other bills extended outdoor dining permits and alcohol sales in parklets.
CALIFORNIA STATE
montereycountyweekly.com

A leader in homeless solutions, Monterey County gets swept up in a Newsom crackdown.

Like blameless students who find themselves punished with the rest of the class, Monterey County found itself caught up in Gov. Gavin Newsom’s ire because he believes the state’s counties and cities aren’t doing enough to combat homelessness. Newsom announced Nov. 3 that he was rejecting every region’s homeless action plan and withholding all Homeless Housing Assistance and Prevention funding, totaling $1 billion, until their goals were significantly beefed up. He complained current action plans would only result in a 2-percent statewide reduction in homelessness by 2024.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA

