Thanksgiving travel record-breaking despite people staying home
SAN DIEGO — San Diego International Airport was ranked the second-best midsize airport, according to an analysis by the Wall Street Journal. According to AAA, San Diego is known to be a top destination spot during the Thanksgiving holiday. 4.5 million people in Southern California are traveling away from...
Largest Dam Demolition In World History Returns Water To California Rivers
For the first time in over 100 years, water and salmon will flow freely into California’s second largest river.
California witness spots low-flying rectangular-shaped object with bright lights
Witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A California witness at Los Angeles reported watching and photographing a silent, low-flying, rectangle-shaped object at about 4:39 a.m. on February 10, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Another California desalination plant approved — the most contentious one yet
The California Coastal Commission tonight approved another desalination plant, despite citing its high costs, risks to Monterey Bay’s environment and “the most significant environmental justice issues” the commission has faced in recent years. The commission’s divided, 8-to-2 vote came after 13 hours of debate at a Salinas...
‘Red Flag Warning’ issued for Los Angeles region
The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for the upcoming weekend due to gusty Santa Ana winds and low humidity across Los Angeles and Ventura counties. The warning will go into effect Saturday morning at 1 a.m. and remain in place until 10 p.m. later that night along the Ventura County coast […]
Gas prices in California keep dropping - how long will it last?
The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County dropped 3.5 cents Sunday to $5.316, its lowest amount since Sept. 7. The average price has dropped 43 times in 46 days since rising to a record $6.494 on Oct. 5, decreasing $1.178, including 4.1 cents Saturday, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. It is 19.6 cents less than one week ago and 60.9 cents lower than one month ago, but 61.8 cents more than one year ago.
Tragedy strikes north Phoenix neighborhood, new governor for Arizona: A look at this week's top stories
PHOENIX - 1. 'Complete tragedy': Identities of 2 adults, 3 children found dead inside Phoenix home released: A family of five was found dead inside a north Phoenix home Wednesday morning, police confirmed, and their deaths are being investigated as homicides. Neighbors continue to react as investigation into family deaths...
People are leaving California, but is the state’s population actually shrinking?
Californians are known for grumbling about traffic, housing costs, and overall quality of life. But in recent years, celebrities, businesses, and regular people have gone from complaining about the state to leaving it entirely. So is California’s population shrinking? It’s complicated. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the Golden State has a population of 39.5 […]
Tribe continues fight against proposed Arizona copper mine
PHOENIX (AP) - The Arizona Court of Appeals ruled Tuesday that the state Department of Environmental Quality illegally issued a Clean Water Act permit for the proposed Resolution Copper Mine, which is being opposed by the San Carlos Apache Tribe. The decision overturns a Maricopa County Superior Court ruling and...
Coachella Valley leaders send messages of condolence, outrage in response to deadly shooting at gay nightclub in Colorado Springs
Leaders across Coachella Valley are reacting to the tragic news many of us woke up to learn: an overnight mass shooting at a gay nightclub has killed at least five and left 18 others hurt in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Sunday morning, leaders throughout the desert area are responding on social media. My heart is with The post Coachella Valley leaders send messages of condolence, outrage in response to deadly shooting at gay nightclub in Colorado Springs appeared first on KESQ.
On Saturday, California Governor Gavin Newsom Signed an Executive Order and Issued Proclamations to Support Communities Recovering from Wildfires, Flash Flooding
November 20, 2022 - SACRAMENTO – Supporting ongoing response and recovery efforts, Governor Gavin Newsom on Saturday signed an executive order to assist. communities impacted by the Mosquito Fire and proclaimed a state of emergency in Los Angeles County to address Route Fire impacts. The Governor also proclaimed a state of emergency in Alpine and Inyo counties due to damage from widespread flash flooding in August.
IID's electrical infrastructure outdated and insufficient for further growth
EL CENTRO – The Imperial Irrigation District energy division is faced with a need to major overhaul its aging electrical infrastructure and from developers’ pressure for new substations to feed the burgeoning housing market within IID’s service territory. With this in mind, the board listened to IID Energy Manager Jaime Asbury outline estimated costs and possible funding options at the regular meeting Tuesday, Nov. 15.
California's 1st Native American state lawmaker works to protect tribal causes
Assemblyman James C. Ramos (D-Highland) was elected four years ago as the first and only Native American from a California tribe in the state Legislature.
Fight continues against proposed Arizona copper mine tribal leaders say will destroy sacred religious site
PHOENIX — The Arizona Court of Appeals ruled Tuesday that the state Department of Environmental Quality illegally issued a Clean Water Act permit for the proposed Resolution Copper Mine, which is being opposed by the San Carlos Apache Tribe. The decision overturns a Maricopa County Superior Court ruling and...
California elementary school to allow 'After School Satan Club'
The Satanic Temple's after school program has existed for around ten years and stresses that it aims to promote critical thinking, not conversion to Satanism.
Should San Bernardino Secede From California? Americans Weigh In
A plan for San Bernandino to become its own state does not poll well with most Americans.
What happened to California’s to-go alcohol law?
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The sale of to-go cocktails became legal in California on Jan. 1 after legislation was signed by Gov Gavin Newsom in October 2021. It was one of three bills Newsom signed as part of his COVID-19 recovery package to help businesses and restaurants recover from the pandemic. The other bills extended outdoor dining permits and alcohol sales in parklets.
A leader in homeless solutions, Monterey County gets swept up in a Newsom crackdown.
Like blameless students who find themselves punished with the rest of the class, Monterey County found itself caught up in Gov. Gavin Newsom’s ire because he believes the state’s counties and cities aren’t doing enough to combat homelessness. Newsom announced Nov. 3 that he was rejecting every region’s homeless action plan and withholding all Homeless Housing Assistance and Prevention funding, totaling $1 billion, until their goals were significantly beefed up. He complained current action plans would only result in a 2-percent statewide reduction in homelessness by 2024.
California drug bust shuts down ‘major trafficking operation’ in several counties
MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Hundreds of pounds of illegal drugs were seized along with firearms and more than $150,000 in cash after warrants were served in several California counties, according to the Modesto Police Department. The seizure was made by police with assistance from the Stanislaus County District Attorney’s Office, the FBI, Merced Area Gang […]
SoCal couple extradited to U.S. to begin prison sentence for $20M COVID-19 scheme
LOS ANGELES – A Southern California couple who fled to Montenegro to avoid serving lengthy prison sentences in a large COVID-relief fraud scheme were returned to the United States last night after more than a year as fugitives. Richard Ayvazyan, 44, and his wife, Marietta Terabelian, 38, both former...
