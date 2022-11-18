Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Families Find Solutions to Bullying From a Surprising SourceHope Opehem
The historic 'Dr. George M. Willing House' in Fulton, Missouri is overshadowed by the events of his lifeCJ CoombsFulton, MO
5 Charming Small Towns in Missouri Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the Entire StateJoe MertensMissouri State
3 Great Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Historic 'Claud D. Grove and Berenice Sinclair Grove House' in Cole County, Missouri is 110 years oldCJ CoombsJefferson City, MO
KOMU
Sophie & Norm team up for high school basketball
COLUMBIA- The G.O.A.T. and "The Mayor" are teaming up to help promote high school basketball in Missouri. Legendary former Mizzou basketball coach Norm Stewart and WNBA star Sophie Cunningham are working together to launch the first ever "Sophie Cunningham Classic" the first weekend in December. The new event comes after the "Norm Stewart Classic" has showcased high school hoops talent from around the state since 2007.
KOMU
Forecast: Passing showers on Thanksgiving Day
A cold front will arrive on Thanksgiving day bringing a few showers and a cool down for Thanksgiving Day and the weekend ahead. It now looks to be a rainy and cooler holiday depending on where you will be in the state of Missouri. Widespread rain can be expected throughout...
KOMU
Southern Boone marching band returns to Chicago’s Thanksgiving parade
It is 37 degrees on a fall morning in Ashland. Trumpets are blaring, drums are booming and flags are waving. Forty-nine members of the Southern Boone High School marching band, bundled up in sweatshirts, are circling the track of their high school’s football field. There is no one in...
KOMU
Travel ticks up ahead of Thanksgiving Day on the roads and in the skies
COLUMBIA — Mid-Missourians are on the move before a busy holiday weekend. AAA projects that more than 55 million Americans will travel across the weekend, and Wednesday is classified as the busiest travel day of the year. The Transportation Security Administration is also projecting that travel this Thanksgiving will reach levels similar to those pre-pandemic.
KOMU
EmVP: Christian Fellowship students pack 50,000 meals to fight hunger
COLUMBIA - The auditorium inside Christian Fellowship School in Columbia turned into an operation to fight hunger this November. Instead of rows of chairs for service, tables lined the room as students worked together to feed other children. "We believe as a church and as a school in being there...
KOMU
Police start death investigation at home on Clinkscales Road
COLUMBIA - Police say they have started a death investigation in west Columbia, near the Activity and Recreation Center. Columbia police responded to a home in the 200 block of Clinkscales Road Tuesday afternoon for the investigation. A KOMU 8 reporter at the scene saw a crime scene investigation van,...
KOMU
Here's what you need to know: Wednesday, Nov. 23
An LGBTQ community center in Columbia held a vigil Tuesday night to honor the victims of the Colorado Springs shooting. Five people were killed and 17 others were wounded Saturday night at Club Q, an LGBTQ club in Colorado Springs. A suspect is charged in connection to the killings. Police...
KOMU
Man faces serious injuries after Jeep crashes, overturns on Highway 179
JEFFERSON CITY - A Jefferson City man has serious injuries after a crash Wednesday. The Jefferson City Police Department (JCPD) said it responded to the 1300 block of Highway 179 at 8:30 a.m. for the crash. Todd Cardone, 54, was driving a Jeep Cherokee southbound on the highway when the...
KOMU
Rocheport Bridge construction progresses despite cold temperatures
Despite the slowdown in construction due to colder temperatures this week, the Interstate 70 Rocheport Bridge is still on schedule to be completed in December 2024. Cordell Lenz, field engineer for Lunda Construction Co., spoke at an informational meeting Saturday, saying workers have to take more precautions to stay safe and warm during the colder seasons.
KOMU
Go COMO adjusts orange line route to include stop at Room at the Inn
COLUMBIA - Effective Monday, Nov. 28, Go COMO bus routes will include a stop at the Ashley Street Center, the new home to Room at the Inn, the city of Columbia announced Monday. The orange route currently starts at the Wabash Bus Station, stops in the north central area then...
KOMU
Eastbound I-70 reopens after vehicle fire at 133 mile marker
COLUMBIA - A commercial vehicle fire shut down part of eastbound Interstate 70 through Boone County Tuesday afternoon. The fire at the 133 mile marker was reported around 1:40 p.m. Both lanes reopened just before 5 p.m. Traffic was backed up to at least the 126 mile marker, according to...
KOMU
Despite low staffing, Columbia plow crews say they're prepared for winter weather
COLUMBIA - Despite the rise in inflation and continued low staffing, Columbia Public Works said it is prepared for snow this year. "It's possible that our response times could suffer in some of the larger storms just because we are 20% down, but looking at how we did last year, everything was satisfactory, and I think we can do the same this year," John Ogan, the public information specialist for Columbia Public Works, said.
KOMU
Tolton students help with Wooldridge fire clean up before the holidays
WOOLDRIDGE - The Wooldridge Legacy Association, a nonprofit organization, organized a fire clean-up day Monday with about 30 students from Tolton High School. Brad Wooldridge, a member of the association, said his ancestors used to live in Wooldridge so the town is special to him. "This is my bloodline," Wooldridge...
KOMU
Rotary Club of Columbia hosts turkey fry Wednesday
The Rotary Club of Columbia has begun preparations for its annual Thanksgiving turkey fry. In the fourth year of the event, this year the club plans to fry over 300 turkeys weighing 14-16 pounds for the Thanksgiving holiday. Individuals can purchase turkeys for both personal meals and as donations for...
KOMU
Man arrested after series of fires in Moberly
MOBERLY - Police arrested a man after investigating a series of fires set off in Moberly on Monday night. According to a press release, police said they received multiple reports of fires in the downtown Moberly area at approximately 9:50 p.m. on Monday. While the fires were being extinguished and...
KOMU
Regional farmers and growers benefit from CoMo Cooks Shared Kitchen
COLUMBIA - A grant from the Missouri Department of Agriculture will help farmers and growers package their food for distribution through the CoMo Cooks Shared Kitchen. Funding will be put toward a new component of the shared kitchen called The Packing House. Farmers, growers and producers can use The Packing House to prepare, freeze and package crops for production, product distribution, and promotion.
KOMU
Missourians invited to annual tree lighting at Governor's mansion
JEFFERSON CITY − The public is invited to kick off the holiday season with the annual tree lighting at the Governor's mansion. The tree lighting will take place Friday, Dec. 2 at 6 p.m. Candelight tours will follow until 9 p.m. Friday and again on Monday, Dec. 5 from 6 to 8 p.m. The lighting and tours are free and open to the public.
KOMU
Trial set for first suspect in shooting that killed Battle High School student
COLUMBIA - A trial has been set for a Columbia teenager charged in the deadly February shooting of a Battle High School student. Oscar Ashford, 18, will face a jury trial starting Dec. 20, at 9 a.m., according to online court records. Ashford's first-degree murder charge was dropped to a...
KOMU
Columbia City Council rejects proposed police surveillance program
COLUMBIA — The Columbia City Council failed to pass a video surveillance program by a vote of 4 to 3 on Monday night. FUSUS is a video surveillance software program that would have given Columbia police access to public or private surveillance cameras that choose to opt in to the program.
KOMU
First ever Civic Academy graduates to be honored at Columbia City Council meeting
COLUMBIA - City council members will honor 17 Civic Academy graduates for their coursework completion at the council meeting Monday at 7 p.m. The Civic Academy is a free, six-week interactive program for Columbia residents interested in learning more about their local government and its impact. Participants met on Thursdays...
