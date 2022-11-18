COLUMBIA - Despite the rise in inflation and continued low staffing, Columbia Public Works said it is prepared for snow this year. "It's possible that our response times could suffer in some of the larger storms just because we are 20% down, but looking at how we did last year, everything was satisfactory, and I think we can do the same this year," John Ogan, the public information specialist for Columbia Public Works, said.

