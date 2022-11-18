Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
‘Build an ADU in a day’ | How one Vista company gets it done
VISTA, Calif. — The boom in accessory dwelling units, or ADUs, across San Diego County continues as more and more people are applying for permits to build them in their backyards or garages. On Thursday, CBS 8’s Brian White drove out to one Carlsbad neighborhood where Proteus Homes was...
borregosun.com
Assemblymember Marie Waldron, 75th District
Thanks to support from voters like you, I have been re-elected to serve the people of San Diego County’s 75th Assembly District. The boundary lines have changed and I have many new constituents, along with many continuing constituents. The district now includes most of rural northern and eastern San Diego County, along with the cities of Borrego Springs, Poway and Santee, and the Scripps Ranch neighborhood of San Diego. I am honored by your support and look forward to serving you.
Encinitas to install license plate readers
Encinitas will become the first local city which contracts with the San Diego Sheriff's Department for law enforcement services to install license plate readers
NBC San Diego
Lawsuit Seeks to Halt Repairs to Ocean Beach Pier
An environmental group has filed a lawsuit seeking to block initial work on the planned replacement of the Ocean Beach Pier, which the group alleges is going forward without proper environmental review. The lawsuit filed Tuesday in San Diego Superior Court by the Animal Protection and Rescue League concerns an...
Election 2022: How key local races are turning out
Here are unofficial voting results on races and issues in the Nov. 8 general election of key local interest in the La Jolla area.
San Diego Planning Commission approves Gravilla Townhomes plan in La Jolla
Commissioners also deny an appeal of a La Jolla Mesa home project.
Measure B to End Free Trash Service for Homeowners Appears to Narrowly Pass
The ballot measure that would repeal “The People’s Ordinance” mandating free trash collection for owners of single-family homes in San Diego appeared to have passed Friday by a margin of over 3,000 votes. With just 11,000 votes remaining to be counted across the county, Measure B was...
San Diego towing policies set to be reviewed after audit finds disproportionate towing
The City of San Diego's Audit Committee is pushing for more changes to the city's towing policy, which is under the direction of the San Diego Police Department. The audit found “the towing program has significant financial, equity, and quality of life implications for the City and its residents.”
San Diegans react to latest votes on trash pickup fee measure
The latest election results show Measure B—to charge single-family homeowners for trash pickup—is now leading in yes votes, as of Thursday.
nomadlawyer.org
Escondido: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Escondido, California
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Escondido California. Located in San Diego County, Escondido is known for its scenic views, excellent wineries, and craft breweries. It is also home to the San Pasqual Valley Zoo. You can enjoy safari-style train rides or nighttime animal viewing. It is a great destination...
Coast News
Oside woman wins Mrs. SoCal title
OCEANSIDE — Carolyn Carpenter Nall of Oceanside won the Mrs. Southern California title at this year’s annual Long Beach and Southern California pageants. In addition to the Mrs. Southern California title, Nall currently serves as an officer on the board of directors of the Junior League of San Diego, which focuses on helping those in San Diego County struggling with.
chulavistatoday.com
San Diegans may dispose of unwanted items for free during Clean California Dump Day
Caltrans will be hosting Free California Dump Day in San Diego County to keep non-hazardous and unwanted away from roadways and into proper disposal. San Diegans may dispose of non-hazardous and unwanted items for free on Nov.19 at 570 C St, Chula Vista, 8502 Railroad Ave, Santee, 200 South Palm Ave, Brawley, and 1102 Montenegro Way, El Centro.
Deadline approaches for refunds from San Diego County
The San Diego County Treasurer-Tax Collector on Thursday announced the $1,056,186 in potential refunds available for San Diegans to file a claim before the Nov. 30 deadline.
Most San Diego County Government Offices to Close for Thanksgiving
Numerous San Diego County government offices — including animal shelters, libraries and vaccination centers — will be closed Thursday and Friday for the Thanksgiving holiday, a county official said Sunday. The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department will conduct regular patrols, and animal control emergency response will continue through...
chulavistatoday.com
Are you owed money? Two weeks left to file for county refund
The San Diego County Treasurer-Tax Collector Dan McAllister announced Thursday that $1,056,186 in potential refunds are available, and the deadline to claim it is in two weeks. The County Treasurer-Tax Collector and other county departments have thousands of dollars that are owed to taxpayers every year. Refunds-owed could be a...
Voiceof San Diego
Morning Report: San Diegans Dump the People’s Ordinance
In a nail-biting turn of events, supporters of repealing the city of San Diego’s century-old law requiring the city pick up the check for trash collection at most single-family homes have won the battle. A move once considered unimaginable in San Diego politics — removing the guarantee that the...
KPBS
Election update, surprise turnaround has Measure B narrowly leading
The latest election results include a turnaround for Measure B. The proposal to charge single-family homeowners in San Diego a fee for trash pickup is narrowly in the lead after trailing for most of the vote count. Then, it’s been five years since the #MeToo movement. But many female police officers still experience sexism on the job. KPBS investigative reporter Claire Trageser looks at what departments are doing to fix this. And, in our weekend preview, art that explores street markets, contemporary dance, bilingual theater and more.
Election results: San Diego ballot measures poised for passage
Ballot initiatives ending a height restriction in the Midway District, paying for school facilities, expanding child care locations and lifting a ban on project labor agreements in the city of San Diego are poised for passage, according to unofficial results updated Friday. And supporters of ending free trash pickup also...
Fishing comes to a halt at Sweetwater Authority’s Loveland Reservoir
Sweetwater Authority again is removing water from its Loveland Reservoir to meet customer needs during drought conditions, but the move will halt the lake’s free fishing program. The agency, which serves roughly 200,000 South County customers, began moving water downstream to its Sweetwater Reservoir this week. Officials said its...
KPBS
Changes may be coming to San Diego’s emergency medical services
The city of San Diego’s ambulance provider, Falck, is set to see fines again, after failing to meet response times and staffing goals. KPBS Reporter Matt Hoffman has more on changes that could be coming in the new year. The city of San Diego’s ambulance provider, Falck, is set...
