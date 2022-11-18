Thanks to support from voters like you, I have been re-elected to serve the people of San Diego County’s 75th Assembly District. The boundary lines have changed and I have many new constituents, along with many continuing constituents. The district now includes most of rural northern and eastern San Diego County, along with the cities of Borrego Springs, Poway and Santee, and the Scripps Ranch neighborhood of San Diego. I am honored by your support and look forward to serving you.

