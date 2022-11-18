ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

borregosun.com

Assemblymember Marie Waldron, 75th District

Thanks to support from voters like you, I have been re-elected to serve the people of San Diego County’s 75th Assembly District. The boundary lines have changed and I have many new constituents, along with many continuing constituents. The district now includes most of rural northern and eastern San Diego County, along with the cities of Borrego Springs, Poway and Santee, and the Scripps Ranch neighborhood of San Diego. I am honored by your support and look forward to serving you.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
NBC San Diego

Lawsuit Seeks to Halt Repairs to Ocean Beach Pier

An environmental group has filed a lawsuit seeking to block initial work on the planned replacement of the Ocean Beach Pier, which the group alleges is going forward without proper environmental review. The lawsuit filed Tuesday in San Diego Superior Court by the Animal Protection and Rescue League concerns an...
SAN DIEGO, CA
nomadlawyer.org

Escondido: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Escondido, California

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Escondido California. Located in San Diego County, Escondido is known for its scenic views, excellent wineries, and craft breweries. It is also home to the San Pasqual Valley Zoo. You can enjoy safari-style train rides or nighttime animal viewing. It is a great destination...
ESCONDIDO, CA
Coast News

Oside woman wins Mrs. SoCal title

OCEANSIDE — Carolyn Carpenter Nall of Oceanside won the Mrs. Southern California title at this year’s annual Long Beach and Southern California pageants. In addition to the Mrs. Southern California title, Nall currently serves as an officer on the board of directors of the Junior League of San Diego, which focuses on helping those in San Diego County struggling with.
OCEANSIDE, CA
chulavistatoday.com

Are you owed money? Two weeks left to file for county refund

The San Diego County Treasurer-Tax Collector Dan McAllister announced Thursday that $1,056,186 in potential refunds are available, and the deadline to claim it is in two weeks. The County Treasurer-Tax Collector and other county departments have thousands of dollars that are owed to taxpayers every year. Refunds-owed could be a...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
Voiceof San Diego

Morning Report: San Diegans Dump the People’s Ordinance

In a nail-biting turn of events, supporters of repealing the city of San Diego’s century-old law requiring the city pick up the check for trash collection at most single-family homes have won the battle. A move once considered unimaginable in San Diego politics — removing the guarantee that the...
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

Election update, surprise turnaround has Measure B narrowly leading

The latest election results include a turnaround for Measure B. The proposal to charge single-family homeowners in San Diego a fee for trash pickup is narrowly in the lead after trailing for most of the vote count. Then, it’s been five years since the #MeToo movement. But many female police officers still experience sexism on the job. KPBS investigative reporter Claire Trageser looks at what departments are doing to fix this. And, in our weekend preview, art that explores street markets, contemporary dance, bilingual theater and more.
SAN DIEGO, CA
inewsource

Election results: San Diego ballot measures poised for passage

Ballot initiatives ending a height restriction in the Midway District, paying for school facilities, expanding child care locations and lifting a ban on project labor agreements in the city of San Diego are poised for passage, according to unofficial results updated Friday. And supporters of ending free trash pickup also...
SAN DIEGO, CA

