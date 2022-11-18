Read full article on original website
Related
borregosun.com
SDGE: Price Changes
The price of energy from San Diego Gas & Electric is expected to rise almost 20 percent per kilowatt-hour come Jan. 1, 2023. That amounts to a 15 percent increase in monthly energy bills, or about $23, for the average residential customer, according to a filing by the utility. SDG&E sets its annual energy rates each Spring, but it can request permission from the state Public Utilities Commission to raise or lower that price throughout the year.
borregosun.com
"Four more years, thanks to you!"
With the initial votes in, I can confidentiality say, I will be the Supervisor of District 5 for another four years. I have always said, I will do this job if the residents of North County want me to continue and I am looking forward to building on the progress we have made over the past four years.
borregosun.com
Chamber Farmers Market Info
The BSCC Certified Farmers Market is back welcoming longtime vendors and several new ones. Once again we have fresh flowers from Hillside Flowers, and now fresh bread from Borrego Breads. With about 20 vendors to choose from, it makes for a delightful Friday morning at Christmas Circle, 8 – noon.
Comments / 0