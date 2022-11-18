The Missouri Valley College Board of Trustees has announced that Dr. Joseph Parisi will be the college’s next president. Parisi visited the Missouri Valley campus in early November and took part in employee and student forums as well as a community reception and student leader luncheon. Two other finalists visited campus for similar events in early November as well. Missouri Valley’s Board of Trustees elected Parisi as the next president during a special board meeting on Friday, November 11. Parisi currently serves as Vice President for Enrollment Management and Athletics at Central Methodist University in Fayette, Missouri. In that role, his responsibilities include financial and student growth management, education policies, education systems development and alignment, and strategy.

MARSHALL, MO ・ 3 DAYS AGO