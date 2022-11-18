Read full article on original website

KOMU
Blair Oaks football advances to Class 2 semifinals; Boonville falls in quarterfinals
Blair Oaks continued its undefeated season with a 42-0 victory over Lift for Life Academy in the MSHSAA Class 2 quarterfinals Saturday at Cardinal Ritter High School in St. Louis. The Falcons (12-0) recorded their third shutout of the season and finished with their second-lowest scoring effort, the lowest coming...
KOMU
Friday Night Fever (Saturday Edition): State Quarterfinals
Three mid-Missouri teams are heading to the state playoffs after winning their district. The Boonville Pirates has caught fire at the right time, Dylan Hair and the Blair Oaks Falcons continue to dominate and Monroe City is looking to keep their undefeated season going. Here are the game times for...
abc17news.com
Mizzou men’s basketball improves to 5-0
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Mizzou men's basketball team put away the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils in the second half for a 83-62 win, as guard Isiaih Mosley went off for 18 points in the closing half. Watch the post-game press conference with Dennis Gates, D'Moi Hodge and DeAndre Gholston...
KOMU
Missouri uses second half to pull away from Mississippi Valley State
COLUMBIA – The Missouri Tigers continued their offensive barrage in a 83-62 victory over Mississippi Valley State Sunday night. Entering this matchup against the Delta Devils, Missouri owned the best offense in the SEC and 15th best in the nation, averaging 94 points a game. After scoring 105 against SIU-Edwardsville, the Tigers looked to duplicate their success against a team that averaged 52.5 points per game.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Missouri reportedly changes play-caller, sees notable offensive improvement
Missouri has made a chance to its offensive play-caller, and the Tigers have already seen a notable improvement in its production. Eli Drinkwitz gave up play-calling duties after he revealed about a month ago that he’d be open to it. Drinkwitz had called plays since he was hired at Missouri ahead of the 2020 season. Quarterbacks coach Bush Hamdan, a former offensive coordinator at Washington, was elevated to offensive play-caller for the Tigers and has handled offensive play-calling duties in the team’s last 2 games, sources told On3.
abc17news.com
Mid-Missouri legends included in the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame 2022 class
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Class of 2022 was inducted into the the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame Sunday during an enshrinement at the Holiday Inn Executive Center. Former Mizzou basketball and football stand out Justin Gage was among the 2022 class. Gage not only had a great career as a duel-sport athlete for the Jefferson City Jays and Mizzou Tigers, but he played in the NFL for both the Chicago Bears and Tennessee Titans.
KOMU
Rock Bridge boys soccer falls short in Class 4 state semifinal
Rock Bridge boys soccer fell just short in the Class 4 state semifinal, losing 3-2 to reigning champion Rockhurst in a tightly contested match Friday in Fenton. The Bruins jumped out to an early 1-0 lead, but couldn't hold on, giving up three goals before the halftime whistle. A second half goal from Nicholas Schneider brought them within one, but the Hawklets outlasted the Columbia side.
KOMU
Tolton girls basketball falls in season opener
Tolton girls basketball's season got off to a tough start Friday as the Trailblazers fell to Eldon 76-36 in its season opener. Junior guard point guard Sydney Halderman led the way for the Mustangs with 20 points. Senior point guard Haley Henderson added on 17 points for Eldon in its blowout victory.
Fans send off Reeds Spring football team for big game
REEDS SPRING, Mo. – The community of Reeds Spring is supporting the football team as they leave for the state quarterfinals. Fans brought signs and horns to pump up the players as they left Friday afternoon for the game. The game, which is in Boonville, is scheduled for 1 p.m. on Saturday. Head Coach Andy McFarland said it’s […]
KOMU
Baseball players put in the work before first official season at MACC
MOBERLY - Moberly Area Community College (MACC) geared up for its maiden baseball season with some fall ball. Back in April, former William Woods University baseball coach and Moberly native, Chris Fletcher, was selected for head coach of the soon-to-be Greyhound baseball program. Fletcher wouldn't just be coach. He was...
KOMU
From Huntsville to household name: How Kobe Brown is cementing his legacy at Mizzou
COLUMBIA − Kobe Brown is a senior forward at Missouri and is the longest-tenured Tiger in the men's basketball program. He's captain for first year head coach, Dennis Gates, and preseason all-SEC first team. Brown is one of the top players in the conference. "It's definitely an accomplishment," Brown...
kjluradio.com
Local sports legend to be inducted into Missouri Sports Hall of Fame
A local sports legend will be inducted into the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame this weekend. Justin Gage is one of more than a dozen inductees who will be honored during a ceremony at the Columbia Holiday Inn on Sunday. Gage was a star football and basketball player at Jefferson...
KOMU
Stephens College hosts high school esports tournament
COLUMBIA — The top five high school esports teams in the state are taking part in the Missouri Scholastic Esports Federation (MOSEF) tournament in an attempt to crown a state champion. The two-day tournament began on Friday. This is the third year MOSEF has run the Missouri esports state...
CBS Sports
Missouri vs. New Mexico State: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
Current Records: New Mexico State 4-5; Missouri 4-6 The New Mexico State Aggies will take on the Missouri Tigers at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Memorial Stadium at Faurot Field. New Mexico State should still be riding high after a win, while Mizzou will be looking to right the ship.
kmmo.com
MISSOURI VALLEY COLLEGE ANNOUNCE NEXT PRESIDENT
The Missouri Valley College Board of Trustees has announced that Dr. Joseph Parisi will be the college’s next president. Parisi visited the Missouri Valley campus in early November and took part in employee and student forums as well as a community reception and student leader luncheon. Two other finalists visited campus for similar events in early November as well. Missouri Valley’s Board of Trustees elected Parisi as the next president during a special board meeting on Friday, November 11. Parisi currently serves as Vice President for Enrollment Management and Athletics at Central Methodist University in Fayette, Missouri. In that role, his responsibilities include financial and student growth management, education policies, education systems development and alignment, and strategy.
lakeexpo.com
Michael Alan Reed (August 21, 1963 - November 12, 2022)
Michael Alan Reed (Mike) of Montreal, Missouri and Linn Creek, Missouri went home to be with the Lord, the evening of Saturday, November 12, 2022. Mike, son of Hank and Dorothy Reed of Linn Creek, Missouri, was born August 21, 1963, in Redwood City, California. He passed away at Windsor Estates Convulsant Hospital in Camdenton, Missouri surrounded by family and friends.
Power restored to over 2,000 in Columbia who lost it Saturday afternoon
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Over 2,000 customers in Columbia were without power for a few hours Saturday afternoon. All in the central Columbia area. The outage started around 3 p.m. and was resolved two hours later. The power outage was first noticed just after Columbia fire crews responded to a small grass fire on Redwood Road. Firefighters The post Power restored to over 2,000 in Columbia who lost it Saturday afternoon appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
morgancountypress.com
12-Point Buck for Cooper Howard
Cooper Howard, 10, of Stover, shot his first buck on opening day of firearms deer season Saturday, Nov. 12. He harvested the 12-pointer with a Remington .243-caliber rifle at 100 yards with one shot. He was hunting with his grandfather “Pawpaw” Donnie Howard on private land in Benton County. (submitted photo)
Rocheport bridge project on track to finish end of 2024
The new Interstate 70 Rocheport Bridge is on track to be finished in December 2024. The post Rocheport bridge project on track to finish end of 2024 appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
2 Missouri men dead after semi rear-ends truck
BOONE COUNTY —Two Missouri man died in an accident just before 1:30p.m. Monday in Boone County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2018 Kenworth semi driven by Carl R. McDonald, 60, Fayette, was northbound on U.S. 63 just north of Route NN. The semi rear ended a 1980...
