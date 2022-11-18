ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

whbc.com

Power issues at Cleveland Clinic Mercy Hospital Today

Cleveland Clinic Mercy Hospital is operating on generator power due to a city power substation issue. All surgeries have been canceled for today and the Emergency Department is on diversion. We appreciate the dedication of our caregivers who are continuing to provide the very best care to our community. We will provide updates as we have them.
WQAD

A new way to treat benign thyroid nodules

CLEVELAND — Up to 70% of all adults may have thyroid nodules at some point in their lives. Most are non-cancerous, and many go undiscovered or are found by accident during testing for other conditions. Now, doctors are using a non-invasive method to shrink some benign nodules in a...
wksu.org

How a wealthy Cleveland suburb profits from ticketing Black drivers

Carolyn Quinnie said she’s been pulled over or followed by Bratenahl police on more than one occasion on her short drive home to Cleveland from Bratenahl where she works as an in-home private caretaker. The 68-year-old grandmother takes every precaution she can think of to avoid trouble while driving...
WKYC

Cleveland schools announce ‘major gift’ worth $20 million from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott: How the district plans to spend the money

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Metropolitan School District has received a "major gift" in the form of $20 million from billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott. CMSD CEO Eric Gordon announced the gift Tuesday morning from the auditorium at East Tech High School, calling it "a surprise to the district." "Scott’s foundation...
Cleveland.com

Northeast Ohio snow totals for Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022

CLEVELAND, Ohio — It certainly wasn’t Buffalo-like, but this weekend’s lake-effect snow storm did drop a decent amount of snow on some areas of Northeast Ohio. The lake-effect is fickle, and this time the eastern suburbs of Cleveland recorded the highest amounts. The most recent totals from the National Weather Service show Lyndhurst with 8.5 inches as of 9:17 a.m. Sunday. Richmond Heights had 7.8 inches as of 9:21 a.m.
WKYC

Dancing Cleveland Clinic officer brings smiles to caregivers and visitors: See him in action

CLEVELAND — "Ain’t no party like an 89th Street party!" Now THIS will put a smile on your face. Meet Cleveland Clinic police officer Eric Hudson. He has become known for unleashing feel-good fun as he “delivers high fives, endless dance moves and pure happiness to our caregivers and visitors while he’s working,” according to the Cleveland Clinic in a YouTube video they shared of Hudson in action. “Life is too short not to have fun!”
beltmag.com

Ode to Cleveland

How could I miss a city that artists skip on tour,. Full of the people that I’ve grown to love and hate,. Cloaked in a humble blue-collared haze that I sing my praises for. When the brambles behind my house bubble up with blackberries. It is sneaking out of...
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Corned Beef in the Cleveland Area

If you're in Greater Cleveland, you should check out these places (this list is by no means comprehensive!). For over 80 years, this place has been serving fantastic corned beef, which they cook every day in-house. You can't go wrong with a classic corned beef sandwich. They also have hot Reubens with corned beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and Thousand Island dressing on grilled rye bread. Customers also love their Tribe sandwich, which has hot corned beef plus pastrami, melted Swiss cheese, coleslaw, and Thousand Island dressing. If you like a little dessert with your sandwich, you're in luck because each sandwich comes with a cookie (you can't go wrong with classic chocolate chip). If you just want the meat, Davis also sells their corned beef by the pound.
