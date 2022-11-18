Read full article on original website
Minnesota witness says glowing disc hovered over state prison facilityRoger MarshMinnesota State
5 Great Steakhouses in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
Vikings WR Justin Jefferson Dealing With Potential Serious InjuryOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
Buck Hill and Hyland Hills Ski Area open today in the Twin CitiesLimitless Production Group LLCBloomington, MN
Multiple accidents on southbound Cedar Ave near McAndrews Rd - Apple Valley, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
Angels have big plans for ex-Yankees infielder following Twins trade
Gio Urshela is starting over. Again. The New York Yankees traded the third baseman and catcher Gary Sanchez to the Minnesota Twins ahead of the 2022 season in the deal which brought third baseman Josh Donaldson, shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa and catcher Ben Rortvedt to the Bronx. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB,...
MLB
Astros receive biggest postseason shares in MLB history
As if winning the World Series wasn’t enough, the Houston Astros will also receive the biggest postseason shares in baseball history for their championship effort. Houston’s shares this year are worth $516,347 each thanks to a record players’ pool of $107.5 million, up 19 percent from last year’s pool of $90.5 million. The previous record for a postseason share came in 2017, when the Astros cashed in $438,901.57 each for winning the World Series.
MLB
Let's play matchmaker -- 1 free agent for every team
Matchmaker, matchmaker, make me a match. Find me an arm, catch me a bat ... Front-office executives won’t be serenading potential free agents with bad baseball puns sung to the tune of the "Fiddler on the Roof" classic, but they’ll all be trying to upgrade their respective rosters in the coming weeks and months.
MLB
Judge to meet with Giants (sources)
The Aaron Judge sweepstakes are officially underway. According to sources, the reigning American League MVP will meet with the Giants on Tuesday, sitting down with a club expected to be one of the Yankees’ biggest competitors to sign the superstar. Judge was spotted in the San Francisco area Monday,...
2 meaningful reasons Fenway Park should’ve hosted 2024 MLB All-Star Game
Fenway Park should be hosting the 2024 MLB All-Star Game. Boston Red Sox fans were disappointed (what else is new this year?) this week when Major League Baseball announced that the 2024 All-Star Game will take place at Globe Life Field, home of the Texas Rangers. It’s been more than...
MLB
4 moves Yankees need to make if they lose Judge
Many expect the Yankees to do what it takes to re-sign Aaron Judge. But what if they don’t?. Many expected the Cardinals to re-sign Albert Pujols after the 2011 season, and the Braves to re-sign Freddie Freeman after 2021. Neither did. Point is, when a player reaches the open market, anything is possible.
MLB
Top potential suitors for Swanson in free agency
With the 2022 season behind us and the Hot Stove ready to burn, we're taking a close look at some of the most prominent players available in free agency. 2022 stats: .277/.329/.447, 25 HR, 96 RBI, 99 R, 18 SB. The No. 1 overall selection by the D-backs in the...
MLB
Here's each team's top 2023 ROY candidate
MLB witnessed an unusually strong rookie class in 2022. Julio Rodríguez became the quickest player ever to reach 25 homers and 25 steals while Michael Harris II posted the third-highest WAR (5.3, per Baseball-Reference) of any rookie age 21 or younger in the last 40 years. And that's just...
ICYMI, Cincinnati Reds Trade Kyle Farmer to Minnesota, and Twins Fans Are Digging It
Farmer hit .255 with 134 hits and 14 homers in 526 at-bats in 2022.
Yankees, Mets, Red Sox chasing free-agent pitching stud
The market is heating up for Kodai Senga. MLB teams in need of starting pitching have been looking into the Japanese free agent. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. MLB Network’s Jon Morosi reports: The #RedSox and #Yankees have made contact with Kodai Senga’s representatives, sources confirm. Senga,...
MLB
How Adames stays thankful with every social media post
MILWAUKEE -- Even in a season that ended in disappointment, Brewers shortstop Willy Adames kept up his tradition of giving thanks. You just need to know the code. Adames’ 160,000 Instagram followers have probably noticed the hashtag #NoBookbag on most of his social media posts. But do you know what it means? Bookbag is a direct translation of the Spanish word bulto, but to Dominicans the word more often connotes pretentiousness or showiness. It’s akin to all talk and no substance. Flash without follow-through.
MLB
Phillies extend Dombrowski through 2027
PHILADELPHIA -- Dave Dombrowski assembled the roster that got the Phillies within two victories of winning the World Series. He just got more time to finish the job. The Phillies announced on Tuesday morning that they have extended Dombrowski’s contract for three years, taking him through the 2027 season. Philadelphia hired the 66-year-old Dombrowski in December 2020.
MLB
30 reasons to be thankful -- 1 for each farm system
This story was excerpted from MLB Pipeline's newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. It’s Thanksgiving Week in the United States. Before tucking into a big meal on Thursday, folks from coast to coast may express their gratefulness for the joys of life around them.
Dodgers News: Andre Ethier Joins the 2023 MLB Hall of Fame Ballot
The ballot for next year’s Hall of Fame election has been released, and there are plenty of players with ties to the Dodgers. The most notable, of course, is former Los Angeles outfielder Andre Ethier, who makes his debut on the ballot five years after his retirement after the 2017 season.
MLB
Physioc reflects on his 47-year career
KANSAS CITY -- The Royals are saying goodbye to a longtime broadcaster following last week’s announcement that Steve Physioc has retired after a 47-year broadcasting career, the last 11 of which have come for his hometown team in Kansas City. In his place will be Jake Eisenberg, a 27-year-old...
MLB
J-Rod's hometown throws epic AL ROY parade
SEATTLE -- Julio Rodríguez wasn’t exaggerating last week when he used the word “parade” describing what he anticipated upon returning to his hometown of Loma de Cabrera in the Dominican Republic. The town with a population of roughly 20,000 in the Dajabón province put on a...
fishstripes.com
The Offishial Show Episode 184: David Samson Interview
For better or worse, David Samson was intimately involved in making many of the most important decisions in Miami Marlins franchise history. He’s got some explaining to do, plus some fascinating insight into the present and future of the Fish. Ely Sussman and Isaac Azout spoke with Samson about the re-hiring of Jeff Conine, the dismissal of Glenn Geffner, the consequences of Sandy Alcantara winning the NL Cy Young award, the regrets he has regarding payroll, roster construction, burning bridges with fans and community leaders, and what it will take for Bruce Sherman’s administration to have more sustainable success than Jeffrey Loria’s did.
