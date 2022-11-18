MILWAUKEE -- Even in a season that ended in disappointment, Brewers shortstop Willy Adames kept up his tradition of giving thanks. You just need to know the code. Adames’ 160,000 Instagram followers have probably noticed the hashtag #NoBookbag on most of his social media posts. But do you know what it means? Bookbag is a direct translation of the Spanish word bulto, but to Dominicans the word more often connotes pretentiousness or showiness. It’s akin to all talk and no substance. Flash without follow-through.

