ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MLB

Astros receive biggest postseason shares in MLB history

As if winning the World Series wasn’t enough, the Houston Astros will also receive the biggest postseason shares in baseball history for their championship effort. Houston’s shares this year are worth $516,347 each thanks to a record players’ pool of $107.5 million, up 19 percent from last year’s pool of $90.5 million. The previous record for a postseason share came in 2017, when the Astros cashed in $438,901.57 each for winning the World Series.
HOUSTON, TX
MLB

Let's play matchmaker -- 1 free agent for every team

Matchmaker, matchmaker, make me a match. Find me an arm, catch me a bat ... Front-office executives won’t be serenading potential free agents with bad baseball puns sung to the tune of the "Fiddler on the Roof" classic, but they’ll all be trying to upgrade their respective rosters in the coming weeks and months.
MLB

Judge to meet with Giants (sources)

The Aaron Judge sweepstakes are officially underway. According to sources, the reigning American League MVP will meet with the Giants on Tuesday, sitting down with a club expected to be one of the Yankees’ biggest competitors to sign the superstar. Judge was spotted in the San Francisco area Monday,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
MLB

4 moves Yankees need to make if they lose Judge

Many expect the Yankees to do what it takes to re-sign Aaron Judge. But what if they don’t?. Many expected the Cardinals to re-sign Albert Pujols after the 2011 season, and the Braves to re-sign Freddie Freeman after 2021. Neither did. Point is, when a player reaches the open market, anything is possible.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MLB

Top potential suitors for Swanson in free agency

With the 2022 season behind us and the Hot Stove ready to burn, we're taking a close look at some of the most prominent players available in free agency. 2022 stats: .277/.329/.447, 25 HR, 96 RBI, 99 R, 18 SB. The No. 1 overall selection by the D-backs in the...
GEORGIA STATE
MLB

Here's each team's top 2023 ROY candidate

MLB witnessed an unusually strong rookie class in 2022. Julio Rodríguez became the quickest player ever to reach 25 homers and 25 steals while Michael Harris II posted the third-highest WAR (5.3, per Baseball-Reference) of any rookie age 21 or younger in the last 40 years. And that's just...
NJ.com

Yankees, Mets, Red Sox chasing free-agent pitching stud

The market is heating up for Kodai Senga. MLB teams in need of starting pitching have been looking into the Japanese free agent. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. MLB Network’s Jon Morosi reports: The #RedSox and #Yankees have made contact with Kodai Senga’s representatives, sources confirm. Senga,...
BOSTON, MA
MLB

How Adames stays thankful with every social media post

MILWAUKEE -- Even in a season that ended in disappointment, Brewers shortstop Willy Adames kept up his tradition of giving thanks. You just need to know the code. Adames’ 160,000 Instagram followers have probably noticed the hashtag #NoBookbag on most of his social media posts. But do you know what it means? Bookbag is a direct translation of the Spanish word bulto, but to Dominicans the word more often connotes pretentiousness or showiness. It’s akin to all talk and no substance. Flash without follow-through.
MILWAUKEE, WI
MLB

Phillies extend Dombrowski through 2027

PHILADELPHIA -- Dave Dombrowski assembled the roster that got the Phillies within two victories of winning the World Series. He just got more time to finish the job. The Phillies announced on Tuesday morning that they have extended Dombrowski’s contract for three years, taking him through the 2027 season. Philadelphia hired the 66-year-old Dombrowski in December 2020.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MLB

30 reasons to be thankful -- 1 for each farm system

This story was excerpted from MLB Pipeline's newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. It’s Thanksgiving Week in the United States. Before tucking into a big meal on Thursday, folks from coast to coast may express their gratefulness for the joys of life around them.
MLB

Physioc reflects on his 47-year career

KANSAS CITY -- The Royals are saying goodbye to a longtime broadcaster following last week’s announcement that Steve Physioc has retired after a 47-year broadcasting career, the last 11 of which have come for his hometown team in Kansas City. In his place will be Jake Eisenberg, a 27-year-old...
KANSAS CITY, MO
MLB

J-Rod's hometown throws epic AL ROY parade

SEATTLE -- Julio Rodríguez wasn’t exaggerating last week when he used the word “parade” describing what he anticipated upon returning to his hometown of Loma de Cabrera in the Dominican Republic. The town with a population of roughly 20,000 in the Dajabón province put on a...
SEATTLE, WA
fishstripes.com

The Offishial Show Episode 184: David Samson Interview

For better or worse, David Samson was intimately involved in making many of the most important decisions in Miami Marlins franchise history. He’s got some explaining to do, plus some fascinating insight into the present and future of the Fish. Ely Sussman and Isaac Azout spoke with Samson about the re-hiring of Jeff Conine, the dismissal of Glenn Geffner, the consequences of Sandy Alcantara winning the NL Cy Young award, the regrets he has regarding payroll, roster construction, burning bridges with fans and community leaders, and what it will take for Bruce Sherman’s administration to have more sustainable success than Jeffrey Loria’s did.
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy