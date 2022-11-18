Read full article on original website
Times News
Tamaqua organization prepares ‘Giving Tree’ for community
A Tamaqua organization is again working to make sure the community stays warm. Safer Streets for Tamaqua’s Little Feet will have its “Giving Tree” program at Depot Square Park at the Five Points Intersection in Tamaqua. The Giving Tree - which folks “decorate” with cold weather accessories...
Times News
Northern Lehigh School Board - Other
Northern Lehigh School Board, on an 8-0 vote, approved the following last week:. • Blasia Dunham to attend the Pennsylvania Education Technology Expo & Conference (PETE & C), Feb. 13-14, at Kalahari Conventions, Pocono Manor, for a cost of about $523, to be funded through the assistant superintendent’s professional development budget.
Times News
Rebekeh Lodge installs new officers
District Deputy President Ashley R. Guscott recently installed officers of the Lady Harmony Rebekeh Lodge #86, Independent Order of Odd Fellows of Tamaqua. The officers are: Nobel Grand (President) Julie Stokes, Vice President Katie Arnold, Secretary Jennifer Swett and Treasurer PNG Nicole B. Inama. Stokes’ theme for the year is...
Times News
Palmerton addresses stormwater concerns
Palmerton plans to take the next step over stormwater drainage concerns expressed by its Municipal Authority against Northface Development. After an executive session, borough council on a 6-0 vote Thursday agreed to have Attorney Armin Feldman address the stormwater concerns. “The Municipal Authority currently has a complaint against Northface that...
Times News
Stroudsburg snowmen display starts Friday
Snowmen of Stroudsburg returns for a fifth year starting Friday in the borough and will run through Feb. 25. Hand-painted and decorated by local artists, the 37 life-size snowmen sculptures are spread around the Stroudsburg area and relocated several times during the winter. The Snowmen of Stroudsburg concept was developed...
Times News
Fundraiser held for Jim Thorpe woman
A special basket raffle and soup sale fundraiser was held Sunday at Bright Path Brewing in Jim Thorpe to raise funds for Jim Thorpe native Melanie Newsted. The event was run by the Mauch Chunk Charity Foundation. “She (Melanie Newstead) is a single mom,” said Mary Harwood, who coordinated the...
Times News
Gift drive receives more than 750 shoe boxes
Elizabeth Harris, the drop-off box coordinator for Operation Christmas Child at the Salem Bible Fellowship Church in Lehighton, says this year’s effort collected more than 750 shoe boxes filled with gifts for children. “So far we have collected 752 boxes, and I am hopeful because we have three days...
Government Technology
Criminals Use Online Reporting System to Threaten Lehigh Valley Schools
(TNS) — School is one of the places students should feel safest, but that hasn’t been the case recently for some Lehigh Valley students as repeated violent threats have been directed at schools in the region. Throughout the last couple weeks, unsubstantiated threats were made against Allentown schools,...
Times News
Lehighton state police engaged in two pursuits on same day
State police at Lehighton were involved in two vehicle pursuits on Nov. 17. One was successful and one driver has not yet been charged. The first began about 12:46 a.m. along Route 115 at Weir Lake Road, in Chestnuthill Township, Monroe County. Troopers attempted to stop a 2004 Honda Accord for multiple vehicle code violations. The driver failed to yield to emergency lights and sirens and fled.
Times News
Nativities on display at Lansford church
A free display of different Nativities will be from 5-8 p.m. Friday and noon to 4 p.m. Saturday at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 1 E. Abbott Street, Lansford. The Nativity story will be read by David Wargo at 6:30 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. Saturday. There will be refreshments...
Times News
Book donations at Weatherly Library
Books recently donated to the Weatherly Area Community Library in memory of Eunice Malatin include:. • “The Dictionary of Lost Words” by Pip Williams, and “West with Giraffes” by Lynda Rutledge, both donated by The Weatherly Flower Club. • “The Winners” by Fredrik Blackman, and “No...
Man arrested after drive-by shooting in Carbon County
ALBRIGHTSVILLE, Pa. — A man has been arrested in Carbon County on attempted homicide and assault charges. It happened around 4:30 p.m. Monday in front of a home on Chapman Circle in Albrightsville. Court paperwork shows that Travis Otero, 31, shot the victim, Jerry Catalano, 30, as Catalano drove...
Times News
Carbon County commissioners honor Eagle Scout
Carbon County officials paid tribute on Thursday to the newest Eagle Scout in the county. The county commissioners recognized Avery James Hosler, a member of Boy Scout Troop 209, Palmerton, for achieving the rank of Eagle Scout. Hosler’s Court of Honor was held Sunday at Palmerton Rod and Gun Club.
Train strikes unoccupied car at Lehigh County crossing
A train struck an unoccupied car this morning in Alburtis, authorities say. The crash happened about 6:10 a.m. at Front Street and West Penn Avenue and shut that crossing and the Main Street crossing for an “extended” amount of time, a Lehigh County dispatch supervisor told lehighvalleylive.com. Streets...
Times News
State police at Schuylkill Haven
State police at Schuylkill Haven reported on the following crashes investigated by troopers on Schuylkill County roadways:. • A one-vehicle crash occurred at 9:05 p.m. on Nov. 14 along Long Run Road, in Wayne Township. Troopers said Justin R. Lare, 36, of Tamaqua, was driving a 2006 Saturn westbound when a deer entered the road in front of him. His vehicle struck the deer. Lare was not injured but the vehicle had to be towed.
Times News
Carbon County property transfers
Pagnotti Enterprises, Inc., to Thomas Boretski Sr., 139 Broad St., P.O. Box 295, Beaver Meadows, parcel No. 125A-5-D40A, $58,250. Albina M. Engle to Kurt Straughan, 737 Mill St., Bowmanstown, property at 737 Mill St., $275,000. East Penn Township. Henry Brosky to Timothy A. Senko, 518 Hamilton St., P.O. Box 35,...
WFMZ-TV Online
Fire damages home in Upper Milford
U. MILFORD TWP., Pa. - Firefighters battled a smoky house fire in a neighborhood near Emmaus. The fire was reported just before 11 a.m. Monday in the 4100 block of Mink Drive, off of Route 29, in Upper Milford Township, emergency dispatchers said. It's not yet known if anyone was...
Times News
JT Legion helps local veterans
The Jim Thorpe American Legion Dolon Jones Martino Post 304 Auxiliary held its first food giveaway for eleven veterans and their families from the Jim Thorpe area. “We knew times were a little tough with the prices and everything and we wanted to help our veterans,” Auxiliary member Michele Welteroth said.
Bloomsburg Fairgrounds transforming into winter wonderland
BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — Nope, that's not Santa and his reindeer on top of the roof. That's Angela Speaks putting the finishing touches on her coffee stand. She's one of about 180 vendors taking part in this weekend's Winterfest at the Bloomsburg Fairgrounds. "We have a hot chocolate bar with...
