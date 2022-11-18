ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jim Thorpe, PA

Carbon County property transfers

Pagnotti Enterprises, Inc., to Thomas Boretski Sr., 139 Broad St., P.O. Box 295, Beaver Meadows, parcel No. 125A-5-D40A, $58,250. Albina M. Engle to Kurt Straughan, 737 Mill St., Bowmanstown, property at 737 Mill St., $275,000. East Penn Township. Henry Brosky to Timothy A. Senko, 518 Hamilton St., P.O. Box 35,...
Fundraiser held for Jim Thorpe woman

A special basket raffle and soup sale fundraiser was held Sunday at Bright Path Brewing in Jim Thorpe to raise funds for Jim Thorpe native Melanie Newsted. The event was run by the Mauch Chunk Charity Foundation. “She (Melanie Newstead) is a single mom,” said Mary Harwood, who coordinated the...
Carbon County commissioners honor Eagle Scout

Carbon County officials paid tribute on Thursday to the newest Eagle Scout in the county. The county commissioners recognized Avery James Hosler, a member of Boy Scout Troop 209, Palmerton, for achieving the rank of Eagle Scout. Hosler’s Court of Honor was held Sunday at Palmerton Rod and Gun Club.
Palmerton addresses stormwater concerns

Palmerton plans to take the next step over stormwater drainage concerns expressed by its Municipal Authority against Northface Development. After an executive session, borough council on a 6-0 vote Thursday agreed to have Attorney Armin Feldman address the stormwater concerns. “The Municipal Authority currently has a complaint against Northface that...
Stroudsburg snowmen display starts Friday

Snowmen of Stroudsburg returns for a fifth year starting Friday in the borough and will run through Feb. 25. Hand-painted and decorated by local artists, the 37 life-size snowmen sculptures are spread around the Stroudsburg area and relocated several times during the winter. The Snowmen of Stroudsburg concept was developed...
State police at Schuylkill Haven

State police at Schuylkill Haven reported on the following crashes investigated by troopers on Schuylkill County roadways:. • A one-vehicle crash occurred at 9:05 p.m. on Nov. 14 along Long Run Road, in Wayne Township. Troopers said Justin R. Lare, 36, of Tamaqua, was driving a 2006 Saturn westbound when a deer entered the road in front of him. His vehicle struck the deer. Lare was not injured but the vehicle had to be towed.
Rebekeh Lodge installs new officers

District Deputy President Ashley R. Guscott recently installed officers of the Lady Harmony Rebekeh Lodge #86, Independent Order of Odd Fellows of Tamaqua. The officers are: Nobel Grand (President) Julie Stokes, Vice President Katie Arnold, Secretary Jennifer Swett and Treasurer PNG Nicole B. Inama. Stokes’ theme for the year is...
Indoor yard sale in Walnutport Sunday

There will be an indoor yard sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at the Walnutport Bingo Hall, 110 Main St., Walnutport. Items include American folk art handmade goods, collectibles, antiques and new items. For more information, call 484-262-4034.
Rifle bear season underway in the Poconos

TOBYHANNA, Pa. — A weekend-long hunt to bag a bear ended in success for Sean Reedy of Hershey. He and his buddies were hunting in Tunkhannock Township, near Long Pond, when a bear made its way in their direction. "We started hunting yesterday, or actually Saturday, and we started...
Area restaurants serving Thanksgiving dinners

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — This Thanksgiving, several restaurants throughout the area will remain open as an option for people who may not want to prepare a meal, but are still looking to enjoy some classic Turkey Day food. Damenti’s Restaurant in West Hazleton will be offering up a Turkey Day meal with all the fixings. […]
Interstate 81 now open after crash in Lackawanna County

BENTON TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA TOWNSHIP (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation says a major highway is now open after it was closed due to a crash in Lackawanna County. According to PennDOT, Interstate 81 (I-81) southbound, beginning at Exit 201 (East Benton), reopened around 2:00 p.m., on Tuesday after a crash shut down the highway […]
Pennsylvania firearms deer season opens Saturday. What Lehigh Valley hunters need to know.

If you’re a Keystone State hunter, it’s hard not to get excited about Thanksgiving weekend. That’s because not only do you have the opportunity to spend time with family and friends for the holiday, it also marks the kickoff to the state’s most popular hunting season, the firearms deer season. And this year, hunters have much to be enthusiastic about, with decent-to-excellent deer numbers in most areas of the state, plus plenty of quality bucks likely running around as well.
Inside The President’s House

Tucked in a wooded glade back a lengthy lane in Bern Township stands a nearly two-century-old stately Georgian revival manor house where, truly, the spirited presences of Queen Elizabeth and Princess Diana rule the domain. The house, built in 1840 by a prominent Berks limestone quarry owner, has pretty much from its start been a center of social life for the region’s industrial, civic and social leaders. Its architecture – both original and later additions – have drawn praise in the profession. And, for the past dozen years, the property has gained an academic distinction as well: it is the official Alvernia University president’s residence. The property is known as Cedar Hill Farms, located off the aptly named Cedar Hill Drive. It was gifted to Alvernia by Carolyn and Jerome Holleran in 2010. The couple well recalls the day they informed then Alvernia President Thomas Flynn of the offer.
PawPaw trees planted on South River Street

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A type of tree native to the Eastern US is now part of the Wilkes-Barre Area Community Garden. Some group members braved the cold Sunday to plant a half-dozen PawPaw trees at their plot of land on the 400 block of South River Street. The trees are expected to grow […]
Tamaqua organization prepares ‘Giving Tree’ for community

A Tamaqua organization is again working to make sure the community stays warm. Safer Streets for Tamaqua’s Little Feet will have its “Giving Tree” program at Depot Square Park at the Five Points Intersection in Tamaqua. The Giving Tree - which folks “decorate” with cold weather accessories...
Palmerton Borough Council

Palmerton borough council on a 6-0 vote took the following action on Thursday:. • Discussed the Act 152 Carbon County demolition fund. Borough Manager Donna McGarry received an email from a Carbon County municipality about a fee that can be collected by the county to be used for dilapidated properties. The money would be held by the county, and municipalities could then apply for the funds.
Northern Lehigh School Board - Other

Northern Lehigh School Board, on an 8-0 vote, approved the following last week:. • Blasia Dunham to attend the Pennsylvania Education Technology Expo & Conference (PETE & C), Feb. 13-14, at Kalahari Conventions, Pocono Manor, for a cost of about $523, to be funded through the assistant superintendent’s professional development budget.
