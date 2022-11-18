State police at Schuylkill Haven reported on the following crashes investigated by troopers on Schuylkill County roadways:. • A one-vehicle crash occurred at 9:05 p.m. on Nov. 14 along Long Run Road, in Wayne Township. Troopers said Justin R. Lare, 36, of Tamaqua, was driving a 2006 Saturn westbound when a deer entered the road in front of him. His vehicle struck the deer. Lare was not injured but the vehicle had to be towed.

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO