Moline, IL

B100

Every Step You Take, Every Time You Brake, The I-74 Bridge Will Be Watching You

Sure we've seen speed radar guns and even speed photos but there's something new coming to Bettendorf and Moline's I-74 bridge. You shouldn't be speeding on that bridge anyway but now something will be in the sky to deter you even more from flying across it. It's "aerial speed-enforcement markings", according to the Quad-City Times. They're kind of unique so follow me on this:
BETTENDORF, IA
B100

This Smoothie Bar Has Finally Opened A Location In The Quad Cities

A new smoothie bar has opened it's doors in the Quad Cities. As of today (Monday), Smoothie King is now open in Bettendorf. Smoothie King is a national chain that serves fruit smoothies, coffee smoothies, healthy snacks, supplements, and more. The new location in Bettendorf is the only one in the Quad Cities as of now.
BETTENDORF, IA
B100

“Deck the Downtowns” and Win Prizes When You Hunt for Ornaments

Deck the Downtowns starts today, November 18th, in Davenport, Bettendorf, and Rock Island where you're invited to eat, drink, shop, and be merry!. All three downtowns will host a hunt for a specific holiday ornament in businesses from now until January 1, 2023. Downtown Davenport. "In downtown Davenport, hunt for...
DAVENPORT, IA
B100

Score Rodeo Tickets & More With Christmas Fun In Downtown Moline

The holiday season is right around the corner and Analog II Arcade Bar in Moline will once again be filling the place with so much Christmas spirit, Santa Claus won't know what to do. Analog Moline presents its holiday pop-up, Super Awesome Christmas Time II. This holiday pop-up will feature thousands of Christmas lights, a ton of tinsel, specialty cocktails, and more all to get you into the holiday spirit.
MOLINE, IL
B100

Davenport Rejoice! E. 53rd St. & Division St. Are Reopening Today

Is the day really here? The City of Davenport says that parts of E. 53rd & also Division St. will reopen today (Friday). The city will reopen E. 53rd St. at Jersey Ridge Rd and between Lorton Ave and Elmore Circle and Division St. between 12th and Locust Streets at the end of the day today (Friday).
DAVENPORT, IA
KBUR

Burlington Lighted Holiday Parade

Burlington, IA- The annual Burlington Lighted Holiday Parade will return to Burlington on Saturday, November 26th at 5 PM. Dozens of floats and entries will participate in this year’s parade, with this year’s theme being, “Merry & Bright.” The parade will begin at Eighth and Jefferson and proceed east toward the riverfront.
BURLINGTON, IA
Local 4 WHBF

Dog saves owner in Burlington fire

A Burlington man has his dog to thank for alerting him to a house fire Saturday night. Burlington and West Burlington firefighters were called to the 800 block of Harrison Avenue on Saturday, November 19 at about 9:20 p.m. for a report of a house fire. They arrived to find smoke coming from a single-family […]
BURLINGTON, IA
B100

Your Guide To Finding Thanksgiving Meals On Turkey Day In The QC

Turkey Day is coming up fast and if you're in the QC and don't plan on cooking, here are a few options you have to enjoy a meal. I'll be the first to tell you that I cannot cook. My family never expects me to bring food to Thanksgiving because anything I try to make comes out okay maybe 37% of the time. If I were staying in the QC for the holiday, I would definitely go to a local restaurant and get a meal. It is the day of turkeys and stretchy pants, after all.
DAVENPORT, IA
B100

Iowa Brewery Releases Limited Edition Stout Aged in Blaum Bros. Bourbon Barrels

One of the great things about my job and the people I choose to work with is that sometimes, I get unsolicited beer recommendations. Just a couple of days ago, Brandon Mavis (Front Street Brewery) texted me to say he was at Nerdspeak Brewery and enjoying a fine Barrel Aged Stout. I'm guessing he was rubbing it in my face, but also I trust Brandon's opinion so I know this is a beer I would enjoy.
CORALVILLE, IA
ourquadcities.com

3-car crash in East Moline

Police are on the scene of a three-car crash on the 1100 block of Avenue of the Cities in East Moline. A Local 4 News crew also saw an ambulance at the scene, but there is not a report of injuries at this time. This is a developing story. Stay...
EAST MOLINE, IL
B100

Win Tickets To See Taylor Swift In Chicago With B100!

Taylor Swift is getting ready for her highly anticipated Eras tour and B100 has your chance to see her in Chicago!. It's safe to say presale for her tour was a dumpster fire and millions ended up being screwed over by Ticketmaster in the process. In some cities, tickets for her Eras tour shows are going for five figures.
DAVENPORT, IA
nrgmediadixon.com

Country Legend is Coming to the Rhythm City Casino in Davenport this January

Country Music Legend Tanya Tucker is coming to the Rhythm City Casino in Davenport on Thursday, January 19th at 8pm. Tucker’s career began when she was just 13 years old. Her 1972 song “Delta Down” took the country world by storm. Tucker has released 25 albums since 1972 and plans to play her hits live and in concert in Davenport.
DAVENPORT, IA
WGIL - Galesburg's news

GPD respond to Farm King twice last Tuesday for separate retail theft incidents

Galesburg Police on Tuesday, November 15th, around 4:30 in the afternoon responded to Farm King at 3000 West Main Street for a report of retail theft in progress. A 28-year-old Galesburg man was stopped by store employees after the security alarm alerted him as he attempted to leave the store. The man was attempting to steal an LED light pen valued at nearly $27. It was discovered the man had a valid Knox County warrant for a drug court violation and he was placed under arrest. He was charged with retail theft and the warrant. GPD around 7:40 pm on Tuesday responded back to Farm King for another retail theft in progress. Security alarms alerted after a 58-year-old Galesburg man attempted to leave the store. The man was attempting to steal a belt valued at nearly $37. It was discovered the man had a valid Knox County warrant for domestic battery. He was transported to the Knox County Jail and charged with the warrant and retail theft.
GALESBURG, IL
KCJJ

UIHC AirCare responds to Muscatine County accident

AirCare was dispatched to a one-vehicle accident in Muscatine County early Sunday morning. Just after 3am, first responders were called to the intersection of Stewart Road and Box Car Road near Fruitland for a single-vehicle accident where the car went into a ditch. The driver was ejected. Multiple emergency agencies...
MUSCATINE COUNTY, IA
ourquadcities.com

Walmart staffer stole gift cards at work, police allege

An 18-year-old Davenport woman has been released on bond after police allege she stole several gift cards from Walmart while she worked there. Glenda Mae Christner faces a Class D felony charge of second-degree theft, court records show. Shortly after 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Davenport Police responded to Walmart, 5811 Elmore...
DAVENPORT, IA
wgil.com

Opie’s Bar & Grill Opening Today!

Opie Carter grew up with the food service business in her blood. Her parents are long time staples in the area in ownership, running and serving. Today is the grand opening of Opie’s Bar & Grill at 158 N. Broad Street in Galesburg, in the location of the old Fat Fish Pub. Opie joined Tom Meredith and Tyler Gumm on “Galesburg’s Morning News” to talk about the new venture.
GALESBURG, IL
iheart.com

Iowa House race flips after Scott County recount

(Des Moines, IA) -- An Iowa House race appears to have flipped after a recount in Scott County. Democrat Craig Cooper holds a 6 vote lead over Republican Luana Stoltenberg in Iowa House District 81, which covers northwest Davenport. Before the recount, Stoltenberg led Cooper by 29 votes. Iowa Secretary...
SCOTT COUNTY, IA
B100

B100

Davenport, IA
