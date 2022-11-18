Read full article on original website
Sure we've seen speed radar guns and even speed photos but there's something new coming to Bettendorf and Moline's I-74 bridge. You shouldn't be speeding on that bridge anyway but now something will be in the sky to deter you even more from flying across it. It's "aerial speed-enforcement markings", according to the Quad-City Times. They're kind of unique so follow me on this:
It's the most wonderful time of the year! No, I'm not talking about Christmas. Record Store Day Black Friday! The day when major recording acts release rare collectibles to independent record stores exclusively. This Friday, (Black Friday) November 25, 2022, there are some great reasons to hit your local record...
A new smoothie bar has opened it's doors in the Quad Cities. As of today (Monday), Smoothie King is now open in Bettendorf. Smoothie King is a national chain that serves fruit smoothies, coffee smoothies, healthy snacks, supplements, and more. The new location in Bettendorf is the only one in the Quad Cities as of now.
Deck the Downtowns starts today, November 18th, in Davenport, Bettendorf, and Rock Island where you're invited to eat, drink, shop, and be merry!. All three downtowns will host a hunt for a specific holiday ornament in businesses from now until January 1, 2023. Downtown Davenport. "In downtown Davenport, hunt for...
The holiday season is right around the corner and Analog II Arcade Bar in Moline will once again be filling the place with so much Christmas spirit, Santa Claus won't know what to do. Analog Moline presents its holiday pop-up, Super Awesome Christmas Time II. This holiday pop-up will feature thousands of Christmas lights, a ton of tinsel, specialty cocktails, and more all to get you into the holiday spirit.
Is the day really here? The City of Davenport says that parts of E. 53rd & also Division St. will reopen today (Friday). The city will reopen E. 53rd St. at Jersey Ridge Rd and between Lorton Ave and Elmore Circle and Division St. between 12th and Locust Streets at the end of the day today (Friday).
KBUR
Burlington Lighted Holiday Parade
Burlington, IA- The annual Burlington Lighted Holiday Parade will return to Burlington on Saturday, November 26th at 5 PM. Dozens of floats and entries will participate in this year’s parade, with this year’s theme being, “Merry & Bright.” The parade will begin at Eighth and Jefferson and proceed east toward the riverfront.
Dog saves owner in Burlington fire
A Burlington man has his dog to thank for alerting him to a house fire Saturday night. Burlington and West Burlington firefighters were called to the 800 block of Harrison Avenue on Saturday, November 19 at about 9:20 p.m. for a report of a house fire. They arrived to find smoke coming from a single-family […]
Your Guide To Finding Thanksgiving Meals On Turkey Day In The QC
Turkey Day is coming up fast and if you're in the QC and don't plan on cooking, here are a few options you have to enjoy a meal. I'll be the first to tell you that I cannot cook. My family never expects me to bring food to Thanksgiving because anything I try to make comes out okay maybe 37% of the time. If I were staying in the QC for the holiday, I would definitely go to a local restaurant and get a meal. It is the day of turkeys and stretchy pants, after all.
Iowa Brewery Releases Limited Edition Stout Aged in Blaum Bros. Bourbon Barrels
One of the great things about my job and the people I choose to work with is that sometimes, I get unsolicited beer recommendations. Just a couple of days ago, Brandon Mavis (Front Street Brewery) texted me to say he was at Nerdspeak Brewery and enjoying a fine Barrel Aged Stout. I'm guessing he was rubbing it in my face, but also I trust Brandon's opinion so I know this is a beer I would enjoy.
ourquadcities.com
3-car crash in East Moline
Police are on the scene of a three-car crash on the 1100 block of Avenue of the Cities in East Moline. A Local 4 News crew also saw an ambulance at the scene, but there is not a report of injuries at this time. This is a developing story. Stay...
Win Tickets To See Taylor Swift In Chicago With B100!
Taylor Swift is getting ready for her highly anticipated Eras tour and B100 has your chance to see her in Chicago!. It's safe to say presale for her tour was a dumpster fire and millions ended up being screwed over by Ticketmaster in the process. In some cities, tickets for her Eras tour shows are going for five figures.
nrgmediadixon.com
Country Legend is Coming to the Rhythm City Casino in Davenport this January
Country Music Legend Tanya Tucker is coming to the Rhythm City Casino in Davenport on Thursday, January 19th at 8pm. Tucker’s career began when she was just 13 years old. Her 1972 song “Delta Down” took the country world by storm. Tucker has released 25 albums since 1972 and plans to play her hits live and in concert in Davenport.
GPD respond to Farm King twice last Tuesday for separate retail theft incidents
Galesburg Police on Tuesday, November 15th, around 4:30 in the afternoon responded to Farm King at 3000 West Main Street for a report of retail theft in progress. A 28-year-old Galesburg man was stopped by store employees after the security alarm alerted him as he attempted to leave the store. The man was attempting to steal an LED light pen valued at nearly $27. It was discovered the man had a valid Knox County warrant for a drug court violation and he was placed under arrest. He was charged with retail theft and the warrant. GPD around 7:40 pm on Tuesday responded back to Farm King for another retail theft in progress. Security alarms alerted after a 58-year-old Galesburg man attempted to leave the store. The man was attempting to steal a belt valued at nearly $37. It was discovered the man had a valid Knox County warrant for domestic battery. He was transported to the Knox County Jail and charged with the warrant and retail theft.
KCJJ
UIHC AirCare responds to Muscatine County accident
AirCare was dispatched to a one-vehicle accident in Muscatine County early Sunday morning. Just after 3am, first responders were called to the intersection of Stewart Road and Box Car Road near Fruitland for a single-vehicle accident where the car went into a ditch. The driver was ejected. Multiple emergency agencies...
ourquadcities.com
Walmart staffer stole gift cards at work, police allege
An 18-year-old Davenport woman has been released on bond after police allege she stole several gift cards from Walmart while she worked there. Glenda Mae Christner faces a Class D felony charge of second-degree theft, court records show. Shortly after 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Davenport Police responded to Walmart, 5811 Elmore...
wgil.com
Opie’s Bar & Grill Opening Today!
Opie Carter grew up with the food service business in her blood. Her parents are long time staples in the area in ownership, running and serving. Today is the grand opening of Opie’s Bar & Grill at 158 N. Broad Street in Galesburg, in the location of the old Fat Fish Pub. Opie joined Tom Meredith and Tyler Gumm on “Galesburg’s Morning News” to talk about the new venture.
KWQC
CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted in Moline for battery, vehicular invasion charges
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Have you seen him?. Dustin Patz, 29, is wanted by Moline police for aggravated battery and vehicular invasion. According to Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities, he is 6-foot-1, 160 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. If you know where he is, police ask you...
iheart.com
Iowa House race flips after Scott County recount
(Des Moines, IA) -- An Iowa House race appears to have flipped after a recount in Scott County. Democrat Craig Cooper holds a 6 vote lead over Republican Luana Stoltenberg in Iowa House District 81, which covers northwest Davenport. Before the recount, Stoltenberg led Cooper by 29 votes. Iowa Secretary...
Attacked East Moline Police Sergeant Lind Released From Hospital
This is our favorite midweek news that we received. East Moline Police Sergeant William Lind has been released from the hospital in Peoria. Sergeant Lind has been there for almost a month and the road to recovery is still a long one. Sergeant Lind Is Released From OSF in Peoria.
B100
Davenport, IA
