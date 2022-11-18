Read full article on original website
NC charitable giving rebounds in 2022, but need rising just as fast
RALEIGH, N.C. — Charitable giving in North Carolina took a hit during the COVID pandemic – but Secretary of State Elaine Marshall announced Monday the state's latest annual charitable giving report shows a big rebound. Even with rising gas prices, food prices and rent, North Carolinians opened their...
Republican Rep. Valadao wins California Central Valley vote
SACRAMENTO, CALIF. — Republican U.S. Rep. David Valadao has defeated Democrat Rudy Salas in a Central Valley district, overcoming a strong Democratic registration advantage and fallout from his vote to impeach then-President Donald Trump. With 98% of the ballots counted Monday night, Valadao had 52% of the votes to...
Flip of Michigan Legislature highlights role of fair maps
Democratic candidates for the Michigan House and Senate won a majority of votes this year, translating into their party winning control of both legislative chambers. That may seem like a natural result, but it hasn't been in previous elections. While Democrats also won a majority of votes in 2018 and...
President Biden, first lady celebrate 'Friendsgiving' with military families in Cherry Point
CHERRY POINT, N.C. — President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden on Monday traveled to the Marine Corps Air Station in Cherry Point to celebrate Thanksgiving with service members and military families.
In California, 10% of Legislature now identifies as LGBTQ
SACRAMENTO, CALIF. — While LGBTQ candidates and their supporters celebrated several milestone victories around the nation in this year's midterm elections, California quietly reached its own: At least 10% of its state lawmakers identify publicly as LGBTQ, believed to be a first for any U.S. legislature. The California legislators,...
Over half of Mississippi's rural hospitals risk closing
JACKSON, MISS. — Over half of Mississippi's rural hospitals are at risk of closing immediately or in the near future, according to the state's leading public health official. Dr. Daniel Edney, the state health officer, spoke to state senators at a hearing Monday about the financial pressure on Mississippi...
Elon Musk's Twitter reinstates Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene
Elon Musk’s Twitter has reinstated the personal account of far-right Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, which was banned in January for violating the platform’s COVID misinformation policies. The Georgia Republican's reinstatement comes after Musk over the weekend reinstated the account of former President Donald Trump, who was banned in...
Feds offer $1B to keep California's last nuclear plant open
WASHINGTON — The Biden administration on Monday announced preliminary approval to spend up to $1.1 billion to help keep California's last operating nuclear power plant running, even as officials turned down a request for financial aid to restart a closed nuclear plant in Michigan. The Energy Department said it...
Japanese conglomerate FUJIFILM plans new jobs, $188M manufacturing plant in RTP
RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK – FUJIFILM Corporation is investing $188 million in a cell culture media manufacturing facility in Research Triangle Park. The president, CEO and representative director of the huge Japanese conglomerate, Teiichi Goto, said in a news release this morning that the 250,000-square-foot Wake County site in Research Triangle Park will be operated by FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific, Inc., one of the many subsidiaries of FUJIFILM Corporation.
Woman gets 20 years for bilking Chinese in $26M hotel fraud
LOS ANGELES — A woman who bilked investors in a Southern California hotel and condominium project out of at least $26 million was sentenced Monday to 20 years in federal prison. Ruixue “Serena” Shi, 38, of Arcadia was sentenced after a judge refused to allow her to withdraw her...
Endangered status sought for manatees as hundreds starve
ST. PETERSBURG, FLA. — Manatees that are dying by the hundreds mainly from pollution-caused starvation in Florida should once again be listed as an endangered species, environmental groups said Monday in a petition seeking the change. The petition filed with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service contends it was...
2022 snow outlook for NC: Good news and bad news for snow lovers
The first day of winter, Dec. 21, is only a month away. Each year, the WRAL severe weather team predicts how cold temperatures will get and how much snowfall we could see in the Triangle. This is the third year in a row we are expected to be in a...
