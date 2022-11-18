ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

WRAL News

NC charitable giving rebounds in 2022, but need rising just as fast

RALEIGH, N.C. — Charitable giving in North Carolina took a hit during the COVID pandemic – but Secretary of State Elaine Marshall announced Monday the state's latest annual charitable giving report shows a big rebound. Even with rising gas prices, food prices and rent, North Carolinians opened their...
Republican Rep. Valadao wins California Central Valley vote

SACRAMENTO, CALIF. — Republican U.S. Rep. David Valadao has defeated Democrat Rudy Salas in a Central Valley district, overcoming a strong Democratic registration advantage and fallout from his vote to impeach then-President Donald Trump. With 98% of the ballots counted Monday night, Valadao had 52% of the votes to...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Flip of Michigan Legislature highlights role of fair maps

Democratic candidates for the Michigan House and Senate won a majority of votes this year, translating into their party winning control of both legislative chambers. That may seem like a natural result, but it hasn't been in previous elections. While Democrats also won a majority of votes in 2018 and...
MICHIGAN STATE
In California, 10% of Legislature now identifies as LGBTQ

SACRAMENTO, CALIF. — While LGBTQ candidates and their supporters celebrated several milestone victories around the nation in this year's midterm elections, California quietly reached its own: At least 10% of its state lawmakers identify publicly as LGBTQ, believed to be a first for any U.S. legislature. The California legislators,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Over half of Mississippi's rural hospitals risk closing

JACKSON, MISS. — Over half of Mississippi's rural hospitals are at risk of closing immediately or in the near future, according to the state's leading public health official. Dr. Daniel Edney, the state health officer, spoke to state senators at a hearing Monday about the financial pressure on Mississippi...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Elon Musk's Twitter reinstates Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene

Elon Musk’s Twitter has reinstated the personal account of far-right Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, which was banned in January for violating the platform’s COVID misinformation policies. The Georgia Republican's reinstatement comes after Musk over the weekend reinstated the account of former President Donald Trump, who was banned in...
GEORGIA STATE
Feds offer $1B to keep California's last nuclear plant open

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration on Monday announced preliminary approval to spend up to $1.1 billion to help keep California's last operating nuclear power plant running, even as officials turned down a request for financial aid to restart a closed nuclear plant in Michigan. The Energy Department said it...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Japanese conglomerate FUJIFILM plans new jobs, $188M manufacturing plant in RTP

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK – FUJIFILM Corporation is investing $188 million in a cell culture media manufacturing facility in Research Triangle Park. The president, CEO and representative director of the huge Japanese conglomerate, Teiichi Goto, said in a news release this morning that the 250,000-square-foot Wake County site in Research Triangle Park will be operated by FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific, Inc., one of the many subsidiaries of FUJIFILM Corporation.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
Endangered status sought for manatees as hundreds starve

ST. PETERSBURG, FLA. — Manatees that are dying by the hundreds mainly from pollution-caused starvation in Florida should once again be listed as an endangered species, environmental groups said Monday in a petition seeking the change. The petition filed with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service contends it was...
FLORIDA STATE
