Palmerton borough council on a 6-0 vote took the following action on Thursday:. • Discussed the Act 152 Carbon County demolition fund. Borough Manager Donna McGarry received an email from a Carbon County municipality about a fee that can be collected by the county to be used for dilapidated properties. The money would be held by the county, and municipalities could then apply for the funds.

PALMERTON, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO