Palmerton, PA

Times News

Fundraiser held for Jim Thorpe woman

A special basket raffle and soup sale fundraiser was held Sunday at Bright Path Brewing in Jim Thorpe to raise funds for Jim Thorpe native Melanie Newsted. The event was run by the Mauch Chunk Charity Foundation. “She (Melanie Newstead) is a single mom,” said Mary Harwood, who coordinated the...
JIM THORPE, PA
Times News

Tamaqua organization prepares ‘Giving Tree’ for community

A Tamaqua organization is again working to make sure the community stays warm. Safer Streets for Tamaqua’s Little Feet will have its “Giving Tree” program at Depot Square Park at the Five Points Intersection in Tamaqua. The Giving Tree - which folks “decorate” with cold weather accessories...
TAMAQUA, PA
Times News

Palmerton Borough Council

Palmerton borough council on a 6-0 vote took the following action on Thursday:. • Discussed the Act 152 Carbon County demolition fund. Borough Manager Donna McGarry received an email from a Carbon County municipality about a fee that can be collected by the county to be used for dilapidated properties. The money would be held by the county, and municipalities could then apply for the funds.
PALMERTON, PA
Times News

Palmerton addresses stormwater concerns

Palmerton plans to take the next step over stormwater drainage concerns expressed by its Municipal Authority against Northface Development. After an executive session, borough council on a 6-0 vote Thursday agreed to have Attorney Armin Feldman address the stormwater concerns. “The Municipal Authority currently has a complaint against Northface that...
PALMERTON, PA
Times News

Stroudsburg snowmen display starts Friday

Snowmen of Stroudsburg returns for a fifth year starting Friday in the borough and will run through Feb. 25. Hand-painted and decorated by local artists, the 37 life-size snowmen sculptures are spread around the Stroudsburg area and relocated several times during the winter. The Snowmen of Stroudsburg concept was developed...
STROUDSBURG, PA
Times News

Carbon OKs court grants

Carbon County acted on two motions last week to upgrade court programs. The commissioners, in a 2-1 vote, approved an award of funding in the amount of $250,000 from the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency for adult probation to hire two pretrial officers and a part-time sentencing guideline technician. The grant covers two years - $187,500 the first year and $62,500 the second year.
CARBON COUNTY, PA
Times News

Rebekeh Lodge installs new officers

District Deputy President Ashley R. Guscott recently installed officers of the Lady Harmony Rebekeh Lodge #86, Independent Order of Odd Fellows of Tamaqua. The officers are: Nobel Grand (President) Julie Stokes, Vice President Katie Arnold, Secretary Jennifer Swett and Treasurer PNG Nicole B. Inama. Stokes’ theme for the year is...
TAMAQUA, PA
Times News

Pl. Vly. faces $180M in repairs

Plans to renovate and repair the buildings in the Pleasant Valley School District are progressing, with first estimates totaling about $180 million. Arif Fazil, president of D’Huy Engineering Inc. in Bethlehem, said the Capital Improvement Process began in 2020, but was tabled. He and Kim LaBrake, a project manager with D’Huy, attended the district’s planning meeting on Nov. 14 to present their findings and recommendations.
BETHLEHEM, PA
Times News

Opinion: Sharp political divide

Although the Carbon-Schuylkill area is contiguous to the Lehigh Valley, and many of its residents go there to shop or for entertainment, its politics are light years apart. While the former tilts far right, the Lehigh Valley leans more moderate with a liberal bend. In Carbon’s case, it wasn’t always...
CARBON COUNTY, PA
Times News

Carbon County commissioners honor Eagle Scout

Carbon County officials paid tribute on Thursday to the newest Eagle Scout in the county. The county commissioners recognized Avery James Hosler, a member of Boy Scout Troop 209, Palmerton, for achieving the rank of Eagle Scout. Hosler’s Court of Honor was held Sunday at Palmerton Rod and Gun Club.
CARBON COUNTY, PA
Times News

Northern Lehigh School Board - Other

Northern Lehigh School Board, on an 8-0 vote, approved the following last week:. • Blasia Dunham to attend the Pennsylvania Education Technology Expo & Conference (PETE & C), Feb. 13-14, at Kalahari Conventions, Pocono Manor, for a cost of about $523, to be funded through the assistant superintendent’s professional development budget.
SLATINGTON, PA
Times News

JT Legion helps local veterans

The Jim Thorpe American Legion Dolon Jones Martino Post 304 Auxiliary held its first food giveaway for eleven veterans and their families from the Jim Thorpe area. “We knew times were a little tough with the prices and everything and we wanted to help our veterans,” Auxiliary member Michele Welteroth said.
JIM THORPE, PA
Times News

Book donations at Weatherly Library

Books recently donated to the Weatherly Area Community Library in memory of Eunice Malatin include:. • “The Dictionary of Lost Words” by Pip Williams, and “West with Giraffes” by Lynda Rutledge, both donated by The Weatherly Flower Club. • “The Winners” by Fredrik Blackman, and “No...
WEATHERLY, PA
Times News

Indoor yard sale in Walnutport Sunday

There will be an indoor yard sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at the Walnutport Bingo Hall, 110 Main St., Walnutport. Items include American folk art handmade goods, collectibles, antiques and new items. For more information, call 484-262-4034.
WALNUTPORT, PA
Times News

Carbon County property transfers

Pagnotti Enterprises, Inc., to Thomas Boretski Sr., 139 Broad St., P.O. Box 295, Beaver Meadows, parcel No. 125A-5-D40A, $58,250. Albina M. Engle to Kurt Straughan, 737 Mill St., Bowmanstown, property at 737 Mill St., $275,000. East Penn Township. Henry Brosky to Timothy A. Senko, 518 Hamilton St., P.O. Box 35,...
CARBON COUNTY, PA
Times News

State police at Schuylkill Haven

State police at Schuylkill Haven reported on the following crashes investigated by troopers on Schuylkill County roadways:. • A one-vehicle crash occurred at 9:05 p.m. on Nov. 14 along Long Run Road, in Wayne Township. Troopers said Justin R. Lare, 36, of Tamaqua, was driving a 2006 Saturn westbound when a deer entered the road in front of him. His vehicle struck the deer. Lare was not injured but the vehicle had to be towed.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
Times News

Nativities on display at Lansford church

A free display of different Nativities will be from 5-8 p.m. Friday and noon to 4 p.m. Saturday at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 1 E. Abbott Street, Lansford. The Nativity story will be read by David Wargo at 6:30 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. Saturday. There will be refreshments...
LANSFORD, PA
Times News

Meet the Panthers on Nov. 30

The Panther Valley School District will hold its Meet the Panthers Winter Sports Night on Wednesday, Nov. 30. This event will take place at the Panther Valley Intermediate School at 7 p.m. in the gymnasium and is open to the public. Winter sports season passes will be sold at this time.
Times News

Berks man among Colo. shooting victims

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) - Hundreds of people, many holding candles and wiping away tears, gathered in a Colorado Springs park to honor those killed and wounded when a gunman opened fire on a nightlife venue that for decades was a sanctuary for the local LGBTQ community. Monday night’s vigil...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Times News

Lehighton state police engaged in two pursuits on same day

State police at Lehighton were involved in two vehicle pursuits on Nov. 17. One was successful and one driver has not yet been charged. The first began about 12:46 a.m. along Route 115 at Weir Lake Road, in Chestnuthill Township, Monroe County. Troopers attempted to stop a 2004 Honda Accord for multiple vehicle code violations. The driver failed to yield to emergency lights and sirens and fled.
LEHIGHTON, PA

