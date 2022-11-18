A crashed tanker truck may be gone from a Bethlehem neighborhood, but crews are still working to clean up gallons of gasoline spilled and keep it out of the Monocacy Creek. When the truck crashed early Thursday morning on Union Boulevard between Paul and Raymond avenues, gasoline made it way to the storm drains and out to a culvert along Route 378 north, officials previously said.

BETHLEHEM, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO