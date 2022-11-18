ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
inforney.com

Several bills filed ahead of legislative session to reduce Texas property taxes

(The Center Square) – Multiple bills have been filed by state lawmakers ahead of the 88th legislative session, which begins in January, to attempt to reduce property taxes. Homeowners in Texas currently pay the sixth-highest property taxes in the U.S., with many seeing double digit increases in their bills in one year.
TEXAS STATE
inforney.com

Best time to travel during Thanksgiving week

SHREVEPORT, La. - If you're traveling this weekend, so are 4.6 million other people, according to AAA. This would make the Thanksgiving holiday the third busiest travel day since the year 2000. The day before Thanksgiving will be 42% busier than normal. This is also what makes this week the...
LOUISIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy