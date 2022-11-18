Read full article on original website
Related
inforney.com
Operation Lone Star officers apprehend fugitives in Jackson, Wharton counties
(The Center Square) – An Operation Lone Star task force operation in Jackson and Wharton counties resulted in the successful apprehension of fugitives and illegal foreign nationals and the confiscation of contraband. Goliad County Task Force Commander John Davis coordinated the operation, which focused on human and drug smuggling,...
inforney.com
Several bills filed ahead of legislative session to reduce Texas property taxes
(The Center Square) – Multiple bills have been filed by state lawmakers ahead of the 88th legislative session, which begins in January, to attempt to reduce property taxes. Homeowners in Texas currently pay the sixth-highest property taxes in the U.S., with many seeing double digit increases in their bills in one year.
inforney.com
Texas breaks all-time record for total jobs, leads nation for fastest annual job growth
AUSTIN – Gov. Greg Abbott on Friday celebrated Texas’ continuing strong jobs growth following employment releases from the Texas Workforce Commission and the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics showing Texas experienced the fastest annual jobs growth rate in the 12 months through October 2022. Texas again broke its...
inforney.com
Best time to travel during Thanksgiving week
SHREVEPORT, La. - If you're traveling this weekend, so are 4.6 million other people, according to AAA. This would make the Thanksgiving holiday the third busiest travel day since the year 2000. The day before Thanksgiving will be 42% busier than normal. This is also what makes this week the...
Comments / 0