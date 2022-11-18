KFDX and Hamilton Bryan kick off toy drive for the Wichita County Child Welfare Board

WICHITA FALLS ( KFDX/KJTL ) — It’s the most wonderful time of the year, as Christmas is just around the corner.

To make it even more wonderful, Hamilton Bryan and we here at KFDX are sponsoring a toy drive that benefits the Wichita County Child Welfare Board.

This drive hopes to bring a little holiday cheer to those a little less fortunate, and the hope is to do better than last year.

David Collins with the Wichita County Child Welfare Board said these gifts go a long way.

“This year we’ll have over 350 kids that we’ll provide Christmas for, and we can’t put into words how grateful we are for Hamilton Bryan to be a part of this, a big part of this and the community overall,” Collins said.

Steve Fairchild with Hamilton Bryan said it’s an honor to be a part of something like this.

“Christmas is a joyful time, but some of these kids, they’re displaced and they don’t know where they’re at, and just to have somebody have their back and give them a toy,” Fairchild said. “At Hamilton Bryan, we are just so excited to be a part of that.”

If you would like to help out with this and donate a toy, it’s simple. All you have to do is go to Hamilton Bryan and drop off the gift in the big wooden sleigh until Friday, December 16.

These gifts will be given to kids all the way up to 17 years old, so you can donate gift cards as well.

