Read full article on original website
Related
roguevalleymagazine.com
Rogue Valley News, Monday 11/21 – Southern Oregon Cities Get Grants For Vehicle Barriers To Prevent Casualties At Events, Two-Story Structure Fire in Selma, Royal Oaks Ready to Rebuild
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY ISSUED: 8:15 AM NOV. 20, 2022 – NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE. ...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM...
Oregon cities sue state government over parking reform, climate mandate
Thirteen Oregon cities and one county will sue the state government over a climate-focused mandate to overhaul of local transportation and land use rules. The city councils of Cornelius, Forest Grove, Grants Pass, Happy Valley, Hillsboro, Keizer, Medford, Oregon City, Sherwood, Springfield, Troutdale, Tualatin and Wood Village voted to sue the state over its new rules. Marion County also joined the lawsuit, the only county government to do so.
oregontoday.net
Indicted for Using Deceased Spouse’s ID, Nov. 22
U.S. Attorney’s Office – District of Oregon release – MEDFORD, Ore.—A Southern Oregon woman is facing federal charges alleging she used her deceased spouse’s identity to fraudulently obtain more than $36,000 in federal student aid. On October 6, 2022, a federal grand jury in Medford returned a nine-count indictment charging Cynthia Pickering, 55, of Central Point, Oregon with wire fraud, aggravated identity theft, and student loan fraud. According to court documents, beginning in September 2017 and continuing through April 2019, Pickering is alleged to have devised a scheme to use her deceased spouse’s personally identifiable information to submit multiple applications for federal student aid and enroll her former spouse at three different colleges and universities in Oregon. These fraudulent applications caused the three colleges and universities—Eastern Oregon University, Rogue Community College, and Western Oregon University—to disperse $36,341 in federal student aid into Pickering’s personal checking account. To conceal her scheme, Pickering attended online classes pretending to be her former spouse so that her spouse would remain eligible for the student aid. Pickering did what was necessary to pass first term courses at each institution and collect the funds. On November 15, 2022, Pickering was arrested at her residence in Central Point. The next day, on November 16, 2022, she made her first appearance in federal court in Medford before a U.S. Magistrate Judge. Pickering was arraigned, pleaded not guilty, and released pending a jury trial scheduled to begin on January 24, 2023. Wire fraud and student aid fraud are punishable by up 20 years and five years in federal prison, respectively, per count of conviction. Aggravated identity theft is punishable by up to two years in prison consecutive to any other carceral sentence imposed. This case was investigated by the U.S. Department of Education, Office of Inspector General (ED-OIG). It is being prosecuted by John C. Brassell, Assistant U.S. Attorney for the District of Oregon. An indictment is only an accusation of a crime, and a defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty. If you or someone you know believe you are the victim of federal student aid fraud or are otherwise aware of student aid fraud being committed, please contact ED-OIG by calling 1-800-MIS-USED (1-800-647-8733) or submit a tip online at https://oighotlineportal.ed.gov/eCasePortal/.
KTVL
Grants Pass Police expose nationwide moving company scam
The Oregon Peace Officers Association presented an award to investigators from the Grants Pass Police Department (GPPD) and other law enforcement agencies for their effort in shutting down a nationwide moving company scam. The scam investigation identified over 350 victims, resulted in numerous arrests and returned millions of dollars in...
ijpr.org
The world’s largest dam removal will touch many lives in the Klamath River Basin
Looking down at a pool filled with Klamath River salmon swimming back to their spawning grounds, Karuk Tribal Councilor Aaron “Troy” Hockaday says he can’t wait to see what the future holds for them. “These fish right here give me hope,” he said. “They had a long...
Sheriff, others sue to block new Oregon gun restrictions
Sherman County Sheriff Brad Lohrey filed a federal lawsuit to prevent voter-approved firearm restrictions from taking effect Friday.
KDRV
ACCESS ready for tons of food donations
MEDFORD, Ore. -- A local community support agency is taking donations to today stock its food pantry this season. ACCESS says more than 45,000 people relied on its food support last year. ACCESS is Jackson County’s Community Action nonprofit. It wants to collect 10,000 pounds of food and $30,000 during...
focushillsboro.com
Authorities In The Area Predict A Particularly Severe Respiratory Virus Season For Children
Severe Respiratory Virus Season: Children are the group who are being affected the most severely by the rise in respiratory virus cases. Concern has been expressed within the local medical community regarding a lack of available hospital beds and personnel. A week ago, Governor Kate Brown issued an executive order...
WWEEK
Fourteen Local Governments Sue State to Block Implementation of Governor’s Executive Order on Climate
On Nov. 18, 13 Oregon cities and Marion County sued the state over new land use rules adopted by the Oregon Department of Land Conservation and Development earlier this year. The rules apply to what the state calls “Climate Friendly and Equitable Communities” and stem from Executive Oregon 20-04, which Gov. Kate Brown issued March 10, 2020. Brown issued the order after Republican lawmakers walked out of the Legislature to kill Democrats’ climate legislation.
wholecommunity.news
Ready NW considers threats from dam breach, flooding
Emergency preparedness teams from three northwest neighborhoods welcomed the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to talk about flooding Nov. 14. Emergency preparedness teams from three northwest neighborhoods welcomed a discussion on flooding. Introducing Jacque Wurster at the River Road Community meeting on Nov. 14, co-chair Clare Strawn. [00:00:11] Clare Strawn...
thatoregonlife.com
Shooting at Bobbi’s VIP Room in Springfield, Oregon Leaves One Dead
A shooting at a strip club in Springfield, Oregon occurred this morning at 2:30 am, resulted in two people being shot with one dead. At this time, KVAL is not reporting much, as there is no word on the suspected shooter or the condition of the surviving victim. The club where the shooting occurred was at Bobbi’s VIP Room at 1195 Main Street.
KDRV
Ashland ice rink officially opens for the holiday season
ASHLAND -- After a delayed start from the weekend, the Ashland Ice Rink has opened for friends and family to enjoy during the holiday season. The rink will be open from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. every day this week, excluding Thanksgiving. The popular outdoor activity was originally set to...
hh-today.com
On my riverfront beat: That leak is back
Last year it looked as though they had fixed this apparent leak in a water main along Water Avenue in Albany. If they did, the fix didn’t last. Water Avenue along the Willamette River is on the route of most of my bike rides through town. I couldn’t miss the puddle that appeared there in recent days, a time when the mid-valley had received no rain for quite a while.
oregontoday.net
Hwy. 99W Fatal, Polk Co., Nov. 21
On Thursday, November 17, 2022 at approximately 4:00 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Hwy 99W, 7 miles south of Monmouth. Preliminary investigation revealed a northbound Infinity G37, operated by a 17-year old male of Lacy, Washington, crossed into the southbound lane colliding with a Subaru Legacy, operated by Brian Pillette (69) of Adair Village. Brian Pillette and a passenger, a two-year old female, were transported to an area hospital with injuries. An additional passenger, Lori Pillette (64) of Adair Village, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. The 17-year old male and his passenger, Hermino Cabrera (42) of Lacy, Washington received minor injuries and were also transported to an area hospital. OSP was assisted by Polk County Fire Department and Polk County Sheriff’s Office.
Rural Oregon town rejected a preschool for years. Now parents embrace its expansion
Days before Halloween, children at Yoncalla Preschool gathered around a table displaying images of loved ones who had passed away, some shown in framed photos, some hand-drawn: Delanee’s grandma wearing a Santa hat, Brooklynn’s grandpa holding her on his lap, Jayah’s pug named Romeo. The class was...
kezi.com
Local doctor opens new health care clinic in Eugene
EUGENE, Ore. -- A local doctor is taking a new approach to primary care by opening a new clinic with a broader range of resources. Dr. Pilar Bradshaw says she created Journey Family Medicine in Eugene to help meet the demand for more primary care providers. The clinic is for adults and families, and includes primary care providers, behavioral health specialists, and social workers. Dr. Bradshaw says the primary care center will be another resource to handle the crushing need for primary care for young adults and adults in Lane County.
Instant Reactions from Oregon's thrilling win against Utah
Eugene, Ore. - Saturday night in Eugene was one of the biggest nights in the Pac-12 Conference this season. The inside track for a spot in the Pac-12 Championship Game was on the line for both Oregon and Utah in a Top 15 showdown between two schools used to playing big football games. Then there were the storylines of injuries heading into this game. Was Bo Nix going to be able to play for Oregon? What about Oregon's starting offensive linemen, Alex Forsyth and Ryan Walk? How would Utah look coming off a massive blowout last weekend at home to Stanford?
mybasin.com
SOUTHERN OREGON WOMAN INDICTED FOR USING DECEASED SPOUSE’S IDENTITY TO OBTAIN FEDERAL STUDENT AID
MEDFORD, Ore.—A Southern Oregon woman is facing federal charges alleging she used her deceased spouse’s identity to fraudulently obtain more than $36,000 in federal student aid. On October 6, 2022, a federal grand jury in Medford returned a nine-count indictment charging Cynthia Pickering, 55, of Central Point, Oregon...
hh-today.com
The spread that disappeared: A mystery
Something happened to make this brand of margarine, Gold ‘n Soft, disappear from grocery shelves not just in Albany but every place else where it used to be sold. Something must have happened, but I don’t know what it is. A 10-minute Google search for news about this...
kcfmradio.com
Fentanyl Laced Pills; Measure 114; Mapleton Schools See Increase; TSP Input Needed
Recreational drug use and experimentation with drugs has been an ongoing problem in communities across the nation, but it has never been more deadly than it has been since the introduction of Fentanyl laced pills. Cities began to see the effects of the pills back in 2017 and it has slowly made its way to the Pacific Northwest. Ian Jarmin is the school nurse for the Siuslaw School District and he is concerned that it could become widespread among the student population which could be instantly deadly for those experimenting with drugs. He says that Fentanyl laced pills can hold varying amounts of the drug making the use of them like a game of Russian roulette. Florence Police Chief John Pitcher says they have seen an increase of the pills here in Florence. He says whatever the new “it” drug is it eventually makes it to the Florence community. He also says overdoses from the drug are occurring all the time. Jarmin says educating youth is a priority and the school district is hosting a special streaming event that was produced by the University of Oregon with cooperation from Lane County Public Health. It is a free event but does require pre registration. Siuslaw schools has set up a link to the registration at Siuslaw.k12.or.us. Jarmin says the event will be available on most devices that can stream, but the SMS site will have additional informative materials and access to items that can help prevent accidental overdose. The live-stream event begins this evening at 5:45.
Comments / 0