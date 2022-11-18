Read full article on original website
Diddy & King Combs Make History as First Father-Son Duo to Reach No.1 on US Radio Charts
Diddy and his son King Combs are literally “can’t stop won’t stop.”. Diddy has been very encouraging of his son’s music career and wanted to see him shine on his own without the label of being “Diddy’s son.” Today, the duo have made history as the first father-son combo to top two different radio charts at the same time.
Summer Walker Releases New Rap Song ‘Sense dat God gave you’ Feat. Sexyy Red: Watch
Summer Walker was in the news last week when many fans thought she was snubbed for a GRAMMY nomination, especially in the R&B categories. She hasn’t released much music this year but she has returned today with something interesting. It’s a rap song called ‘Sense dat God gave you’ and it’s a fun/ratchet one where a very pregnant Summer and her friend Sexxy Red go out doing regular stuff like fill gas in their Honda and pick up some groceries.
